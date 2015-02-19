Supercharge Jekyll development with Yeoman. Yo, Jekyllrb!
Generator-jekyllrb wraps the Jekyll static site generator in a Yeoman development workflow. Scaffold your site with Yo, manage front end packages with Bower, and automate development and build tasks with Grunt.
Generator-jekyllrb is ideal for developing performant static sites and prototyping dynamic sites and apps (especially if the final version uses Yeoman too). It's also a great introduction to Yeoman if you're not familiar with JavaScript MV* frameworks.
Common problems? Common questions? Check out the FAQ.md
During setup you can choose:
Generator-jekyllrb always includes:
jekyll doctor
>= 0.10, Ruby
>= 1.9
npm install -g generator-jekyllrb
yo jekyllrb
Compiles all files and opens the site in your default browser. A watch task watches for changes to files, recompiles if necessary, and injects the changes into the browser with LiveReload.
Checks code quality with Jshint and CSS Lint, and Jekyll health with
jekyll doctor.
Builds an optimized site to the dist directory. Usemin blocks are concatenated, CSS, images, and HTML are minified, JavaScript is uglified, and assets are revved for cache busting.
grunt serve:dist will run
grunt build and open the result in your default browser
During scaffolding the generator gives you the option to configure grunt-build-control to version and deploy your built code to a remote repository. If you configure build-control,
grunt deploy will run
grunt check,
grunt test,
grunt build, and then commit and deploy your built code to the specified remote repository.
grunt on its own is a special task that runs
grunt check, any tests you've added, and
grunt build.
Every task and target in the Gruntfile can be run individually (e.g.,
grunt jshint:all or
grunt compass:server). Edit the tasks and add new ones to fit your needs.
Bower is a package manager for front-end components. Use it to download and manage CSS, JavaScript, and preprocessor tools for your site. Everything in the _bower_components directory is available while running
grunt serve.
To include components in the build, place them inside of a Usemin block or add them to the
copy:dist task. This workflow will be streamlined with the release of Usemin 2.0.
Getting started with Yeoman
Getting started with Grunt
Wrapping an existing site in Yeoman isn't hard, but it takes a little manual editing.
compass task in the Gruntfile.
usemin blocks should match the paths you entered during setup, as these are now expected by
usemin,
autoprefixer and other task configurations in your Gruntfile.
grunt serve,
grunt dist, and
grunt serve:dist. Check that the files you expect are being transferred to the dist directory.
Jekyll can't exclude nested directories, so we must exclude all directories that match the innermost asset directory. For example,
assets/css will exclude all directories named
css from Jekyll compilation. This will cause issues if your site has a tag or category named
css; if you're worried about accidental exclusions prefix all asset directories with an underscore (
assets/_css).
Since we revision assets such as images, make sure that your CSS calls them using their absolute path, so on
grunt build those images will be replaced properly.
Incorrect:
body {
background: url('../images/foo.jpg');
}
Correct:
body {
background: url('/images/foo.jpg');
}
Please read the contributing guidelines before posting an issue.
Post bugs and feature requests to the Github issue tracker. In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using Grunt.