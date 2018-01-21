I've since stopped using Jekyll and consequently have neither the time nor need to maintain this package, I would however love it if someone who either found this generator useful or wants to help to take over the responsibility in maintaining it. Hit me up on Twitter (@sondr3), Keybase (@sondre) or the mail in my GitHub profile, I'll be more than happy to help you get up and running! :)
NOTE: Currently using gulp 4.0 which is in beta!
generator-jekyllized is a very opinionated Yeoman generator built
with Jekyll and gulp. You will be able to quickly scaffold
your site and start developing. As you are working on your site your assets will
automatically be updated and injected into your browser as well as your posts.
When you are done developing and want to publish it you are two commands away
from having everything optimized and published.
Rapidly prototype
While developing locally everything you change will automatically be updated and injected into your browser. Changing your SCSS or JavaScript files will automatically updated them, create sourcemaps and inject them. Writing or editing posts and pages for your website will do the same. Simple and effective.
Jekyll
Built on top of Jekyll 3, you get a mature and stable base with the full power that Jekyll brings you. You'll have sitemaps, Atom feeds generated and SEO meta data tags added to your posts and pages.
Optimize your assets
When you are done developing you can have your assets optimized and injected correctly into your HTML. Your assets will be minified, compressed with gzip, cache busted and otherwise optimized. Your images will be run through compressors to save space and even your HTML will be minified.
Deploying
Finally, once everything is done and you are ready to publish your site, you can do it via either Amazon S3, Github Pages or Rsync. With a single command your new/updated site is uploaded to your platform of choice.
>2.0 with Bundler
>1.10
>4.2 and Yo
>1.7.0
gulp-cli:
npm install gulp-cli -g
npm install generator-jekyllized -g
yo jekyllized in the directory you want scaffold your site
in
gulp and watch the magic unfold
To update the generator, run
npm update -g generator-jekyllized and then run
yo jekyllized:update and it will update your packages and gulp tasks. You can
skip installing dependencies by running it with
--skip-install. NOTE:
Updating will overwrite any changes you've done to your gulp tasks and
package.json, so back them up before running it! It will ask before overwriting
though, so you can see the diff before applying it.
gulp [--prod]
This is the default command, and probably the one you'll use the most. This command will build your assets and site with development settings. You'll get sourcemaps, your drafts will be generated and you'll only generate the last 10 posts (for speed). As you are changing your posts, pages and assets they will automatically update and inject into your browser via BrowserSync.
--prod
Once you are done and want to verify that everything works with production
settings you add the flag
--prod and your assets will be optimized. Your CSS,
JS and HTML will be minified and gzipped, plus the CSS and JS will be cache
busted. The images will be compressed and Jekyll will generate a site with all
your posts and no drafts.
gulp build [--prod]
This command is identical to the normal
gulp [--prod] however it will not
create a BrowserSync session in your browser.
gulp (build) [--prod] main subtasks
gulp jekyll [--prod]
Without production settings Jekyll will only create the 10 latest posts and will
create both future posts and drafts. With
--prod none of that is true and it
will generate all your posts.
gulp styles|scripts [--prod]
Both your CSS and JS will have sourcemaps generated for them under development settings. Once you generate them with production settings sourcemap generation is disabled. Both will be minified, gzipped and cache busted with production settings.
gulp images
Optimizes and caches your images. This is a set it and forget it command for the most part.
gulp html --prod
Does nothing without
--prod. Minifies and gzips your HTML files.
gulp serve
If you just want to watch your site you can run this command. If wanted you can
also edit the
serve task to allow it to tunnel via localtunnel
so people outside your local network can view it as well:
// tunnel: true,
You can also change the behaviour for how it opens the URL when you run
gulp [--prod], you can see the options here:
// open: false,
gulp deploy
When you're done developing and have built your site with either
gulp --prod
or
gulp build --prod you can deploy your site to either Amazon S3, Github
Pages or with Rsync.
Amazon S3 and Rsync
If you chose either of these two, you'll have a
[rsync/aws]-credentials.json
file in your root folder that you have to fill out. It should be pretty self
explanatory, however, if you need any help with configuring it, you should check
out either the
gulp-awspublish repo or
gulp-rsync
repo for help.
Github Pages
If you chose to upload to Github Pages there's no configuration besides starting
a git repo in your folder, setting an
origin remote repo and run
gulp deploy. Your site will be automatically pushed to Github. See the
FAQ for configuring personal repos vs project repos.
gulp check
Lints your JavaScript files using ESLint with XO Space settings and run
jekyll doctor to look for potential errors.
gulp clean
Deletes your assets from their
.tmp directory as well as in
dist and deletes
any gzipped files. NOTE: Does not delete your images from
.tmp to reduce
the time to build your site due to image optimizations.
gulp rebuild
Only use this if you want to regenerate everything, this will delete everything generated. Images, assets, your Jekyll site. You really shouldn't need to do this.
All of the subtasks lives in their own files in the
gulp directory and are
named after what they do. You can edit or look at any of them to see how they
actually work. They're all commented.
Inject more than one JavaScript file
If you want to split up your JavaScript files into say a
index.js and a
vendor.js file with files from [Bower][bower] you can do this quite easily. Create a
copy of the
scripts gulp task and rename it to
scripts:vendor and change the
gulp.src files you need:
gulp.src([
'bower_components/somelibrary.js/dist/somelibrary.js',
'bower_components/otherthing.js/dist/otherthing.js'
])
and then change
.pipe(concat('index.js')) into
.pipe(concat('vendor.js')). Then you go to the bottom of the gulpfile and
change the
assets task:
gulp.task('assets', gulp.series(
gulp.series('clean:assets'),
gulp.parallel('styles', 'scripts:vendor', 'scripts', 'fonts', 'images')
));
Notice the
scripts:vendor task that has been added. Also be ware that things
are injected in alphabetical order, so if you need your vendor scripts before
the
index.js file you have to either rename the
index.js file or rename the
vendor.js file. When you now run
gulp or
gulp build it will create a
vendor.js file and automatically inject it at the bottom of your HTML. When
running with
--prod it'll automatically optimize and such as well.
For more advanced uses, refer to the
gulp-inject documentation on
how to create individual inject tags and inject specific files into them.
Github Pages configuration
By default if you select Github Pages as your deployment option your site will
be pushed to a
gh-pages branch, this works fine for any project pages but
won't work for your personal repo. If you want to use a
username.github.io
site all you have to do is to uncomment the
branch line.
gulp.task('upload', (done) => {
ghPages.publish(path.join(__dirname + '/../../', 'dist'), {
dotfiles: true,
// branch: "master"
},
done);
});
You might also have to configure the URL for your site if you want to use Github Pages. Luckily the Jekyll documentation has you covered.
Why don't you support Stylus/LESS/Angular/etc
Because I've never used them nor do I have any plans of using them. Furthermore, they're a bit outside what I want with this generator anyways. I want a lean, simple and opinionated generator, not a big complicated one.
See the contribution docs.
MIT © Sondre Nilsen (https://github.com/sondr3)