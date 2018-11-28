Babel Starter Kit is a project template for authoring and publishing JavaScript libraries using ES2015+ via Babel
✓ Author your code, including tests, in ES2015+ via Babel
✓ Publish as CommonJS, ES2015 and UMD via Rollup
✓ Pre-configured unit tests with Mocha, Chai and Sinon
✓ Pre-configured test coverage with Istanbul and Coveralls
✓ Generate a homepage for your project with Easystatic (demo)
✓ Yeoman generator (generator-javascript)
✓ Cross-platform, minimum dependencies
