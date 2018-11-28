Babel Starter Kit

Babel Starter Kit is a project template for authoring and publishing JavaScript libraries using ES2015+ via Babel

Features

✓ Author your code, including tests, in ES2015+ via Babel

✓ Publish as CommonJS, ES2015 and UMD via Rollup

✓ Pre-configured unit tests with Mocha, Chai and Sinon

✓ Pre-configured test coverage with Istanbul and Coveralls

✓ Generate a homepage for your project with Easystatic (demo)

✓ Yeoman generator (generator-javascript)

✓ Cross-platform, minimum dependencies

✓ 24/7 community support on Gitter



Documentation

See also www.kriasoft.com/babel-starter-kit

License

Copyright © 2015-2016 Kriasoft, LLC. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file. The documentation to the project is licensed under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

