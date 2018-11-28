openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

generator-javascript

by kriasoft
1.2.0 (see all)

🐠 Babel Starter Kit is a project template for authoring and publishing JavaScript libraries

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

564

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Babel Starter Kit

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status Online Chat

Babel Starter Kit is a project template for authoring and publishing JavaScript libraries using ES2015+ via Babel

Features

    ✓ Author your code, including tests, in ES2015+ via Babel
    ✓ Publish as CommonJS, ES2015 and UMD via Rollup
    ✓ Pre-configured unit tests with Mocha, Chai and Sinon
    ✓ Pre-configured test coverage with Istanbul and Coveralls
    ✓ Generate a homepage for your project with Easystatic (demo)
    ✓ Yeoman generator (generator-javascript)
    ✓ Cross-platform, minimum dependencies
    ✓ 24/7 community support on Gitter

Sponsors

Documentation

See also www.kriasoft.com/babel-starter-kit

Backers

Love Babel Starter Kit work and community? Help us keep it alive by donating funds to cover project expenses!

Learn ES6

🎓   ES6 Training Course by Wes Bos
📗   You Don't Know JS: ES6 & Beyond by Kyle Simpson (Dec, 2015)

Get in Touch

License

Copyright © 2015-2016 Kriasoft, LLC. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file. The documentation to the project is licensed under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

Made with ♥ by Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya) and contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial