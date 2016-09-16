A Yeoman generator for Ionic Projects with Gulp

This is a yeoman generator for my Ionic Gulp Seed, a minimal Ionic app template. It sets up everything to get you started with Gulp and Ionic in no time. Currently using Ionic 1.3.0 and Angular 1.5.3.

Features

Gulp jobs for development, building, emulating and running your app

Compiles and concatenates your Sass

Local development server with live reload, even inside ios emulator

Automatically inject all your JS sources into index.html

Auto min-safe all Angular DI through ng-annotate , no need to use weird bracket notation

Comes already with ng-cordova and lodash included

Comes already with ng-cordova and lodash included

generate icon font from svg files

optional browserify support

Blazing fast

Installation

You should have Yeoman installed globally

npm install -g yo

To install generator-ionic-gulp from npm, run:

npm install -g generator-ionic-gulp

Finally, initiate the generator:

yo ionic-gulp

after installation, just run:

gulp

to start up the build job and file watchers.

In order to compile Sass, you need to have ruby and the sass ruby gem installed: gem install sass . Now using https://github.com/sass/node-sass instead

Workflow

This doc assumes you have gulp globally installed ( npm install -g gulp ). If you do not have / want gulp globally installed, you can run npm run gulp instead.

Development mode

By running just gulp , we start our development build process, consisting of:

compiling, concatenating, auto-prefixing of all .scss files required by app/styles/main.scss

files required by creating vendor.js file from external sources defined in ./vendor.json from bower.json using wiredep

file from from using linting all *.js files app/scripts (or src/ if using browserify), see .jshintrc for ruleset

files (or src/ if using browserify), see for ruleset automatically inject sources into index.html so we don't have to add / remove sources manually

so we don't have to add / remove sources manually build everything into .tmp folder (also gitignored)

folder (also gitignored) start local development server and serve from .tmp

start watchers to automatically lint javascript source files, compile scss and reload browser on changes

Browserify support

If you opted for browserify support all your sources will be kept in app/src instead of app/scripts. Please check app/src/app.js to see how modules can be added to your angular module. Browserify will automatically bundle only the code you require and you can require any module you installed with npm (provided they can be used in a webbrowser)

If you opted for browserify support you have sourcemaps available in development mode. The script bundle and map file will be written in scripts/ and are .gitignored. The only other file in the scripts/ folder is the configuration.js file for your constants and other settings.

NOTE: Beware that if you bundle (and uglify) angular modules you need to use the pattern where you provide an array with named parameters. See code below for an example of the difference.

.run( function ( $ionicPlatform ) { ... } ) .run( [ '$ionicPlatform' , function ( $ionicPlatform ) { ... } ] ) .run( [ '$ionicPlatform' , '$q' , '$http' , function ( $ionicPlatform, $q, $http ) { ... } ] )

See the browserify website for what you can and cannot do with browserify: http://browserify.org/

If you need to add transpiling to browserify the location to do so has been marked in the gulpfile.js

Build mode

By running just gulp --build or short gulp -b , we start gulp in build mode

concat all .js sources into single app.js file

sources into single file version main.css and app.js

and build everything into www

remove debugs messages such as console.log or alert with passing --release

Emulate

By running gulp -e <platform> , we can run our app in the simulator

can be either ios or android , defaults to ios

or , defaults to make sure to have iOS Simulator installed in XCode, as well as ios-sim package globally installed ( npm install -g ios-sim )

package globally installed ( ) for Android, Ripple or Genymotion seem to be the emulators of choice

It will run the gulp --build before, so we have a fresh version to test

before, so we have a fresh version to test In iOS, it will livereload any code changes in iOS simulator

Emulate a specific iOS device

By running gulp select you will see a prompt where you can choose which ios device to emulate. This works only when you have the gulp -e task running in one terminal window and run gulp select in another terminal window.

Ripple Emulator

Run gulp ripple to open your app in a browser using ripple. This is useful for emuating a bunch of different Android devices and settings, such as geolocation, battery status, globalization and more. Note that ripple is still in beta and will show weird debug messages from time to time.

Run

By running gulp -r <platform> , we can run our app on a connected device

can be either ios or android , defaults to ios

or , defaults to It will run the gulp --build before, so we have a fresh version to test

splash screens and icons

Replace splash.png and icon.png inside /resources . Then run ionic resources . If you only want to regenerate icons or splashs, you can run gulp icon or gulp splash shorthand.

customizing themes

Just override any Ionic variables in app/styles/ionic-styles.scss .

Changelog

add ES6 support for browserify builds, thanks @mattrothenberg

update app template to ionic 1.3.0 / angular 1.5.3 / ngCordova 0.1.26-alpha

update to ionic 1.2.1, changelog http://blog.ionic.io/announcing-ionic-1-2/

remove vendor.json dependency, use wiredep instead, close #21

dependency, use instead, close #21 remove templates task #13

bugfix for infinite livereload when using browserify

added optional browserify support (thanks @Qwerios)

bump to ionic 1.1.0 which uses angular 1.4.x - changelog http://forum.ionicframework.com/t/1-1-0-xenon-xerus-released/30475

easier handling of custom ionic theming through app/styles/ionic-styles.scss thanks @superthing001

thanks @superthing001 use ionic.bundle.js to reduce bower dependencies in vendor.json

to reduce bower dependencies in fix iconfont: missing own-icons-template.css

update to ionic 1.0.1

keep angular explicitly on 1.3.x branch until Ionic officialy supports 1.4.x see this thread

Drop rubySass in favor of libsass

compile Ionic .scss dynamically so we can support custom themes

update to ionic 1.0.0

update to ngCordova 0.1.17-alpha

update ro lodash 3.9.3

License

MIT