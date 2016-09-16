This is a yeoman generator for my Ionic Gulp Seed, a minimal Ionic app template. It sets up everything to get you started with Gulp and Ionic in no time. Currently using Ionic 1.3.0 and Angular 1.5.3.
index.html
ng-annotate, no need to use weird bracket notation
You should have Yeoman installed globally
npm install -g yo
To install generator-ionic-gulp from npm, run:
npm install -g generator-ionic-gulp
Finally, initiate the generator:
yo ionic-gulp
after installation, just run:
gulp
to start up the build job and file watchers.
In order to compile Sass, you need to have ruby and the sass ruby gem installed:
Now using https://github.com/sass/node-sass instead
gem install sass.
This doc assumes you have
gulp globally installed (
npm install -g gulp).
If you do not have / want gulp globally installed, you can run
npm run gulp instead.
By running just
gulp, we start our development build process, consisting of:
.scss files required by
app/styles/main.scss
vendor.js file from
./vendor.json
bower.json using
wiredep
*.js files
app/scripts (or src/ if using browserify), see
.jshintrc for ruleset
index.html so we don't have to add / remove sources manually
.tmp folder (also gitignored)
.tmp
If you opted for browserify support all your sources will be kept in app/src instead of app/scripts. Please check app/src/app.js to see how modules can be added to your angular module. Browserify will automatically bundle only the code you require and you can require any module you installed with npm (provided they can be used in a webbrowser)
If you opted for browserify support you have sourcemaps available in development mode. The script bundle and map file will be written in scripts/ and are .gitignored. The only other file in the scripts/ folder is the configuration.js file for your constants and other settings.
NOTE: Beware that if you bundle (and uglify) angular modules you need to use the pattern where you provide an array with named parameters. See code below for an example of the difference.
// When not bundling you can do this
.run( function( $ionicPlatform ) { ... } )
// If you bundle you need to use the following pattern:
.run( [ '$ionicPlatform', function( $ionicPlatform ) { ... } ] )
// You can keep adding parameters like so:
.run( [ '$ionicPlatform', '$q', '$http', function( $ionicPlatform, $q, $http ) { ... } ] )
See the browserify website for what you can and cannot do with browserify: http://browserify.org/
If you need to add transpiling to browserify the location to do so has been marked in the gulpfile.js
By running just
gulp --build or short
gulp -b, we start gulp in build mode
.js sources into single
app.js file
main.css and
app.js
www
console.log or
alert with passing
--release
By running
gulp -e <platform>, we can run our app in the simulator
ios or
android, defaults to
ios
ios-sim package globally installed (
npm install -g ios-sim)
gulp --build before, so we have a fresh version to test
By running
gulp select you will see a prompt where you can choose which ios device to emulate. This works only when you have the
gulp -e task running in one terminal window and run
gulp select in another terminal window.
Run
gulp ripple to open your app in a browser using ripple. This is useful for emuating a bunch of different Android devices and settings, such as geolocation, battery status, globalization and more. Note that ripple is still in beta and will show weird debug messages from time to time.
By running
gulp -r <platform>, we can run our app on a connected device
ios or
android, defaults to
ios
gulp --build before, so we have a fresh version to test
Replace
splash.png and
icon.png inside
/resources. Then run
ionic resources. If you only want to regenerate icons or splashs, you can run
gulp icon or
gulp splash shorthand.
Just override any Ionic variables in
app/styles/ionic-styles.scss.
vendor.json dependency, use
wiredep instead, close #21
app/styles/ionic-styles.scss thanks @superthing001
ionic.bundle.js to reduce bower dependencies in
vendor.json
MIT