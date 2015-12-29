Yeoman generator for creating Ionic hybrid mobile applications using AngularJS and Cordova - lets you quickly set up a project with sensible defaults and best practices.
Make a new directory, and
cd into it
mkdir my-ionic-project && cd $_
Run
yo ionic, optionally passing an app name:
yo ionic [app-name]
Run
grunt for building / compressing your Ionic app,
grunt serve for a browser preview, and
grunt serve:compress for a preview of the optimized application.
Make sure you've committed (or backed up) your local changes and install the latest version of the generator via
npm install -g generator-ionic, then go ahead and re-run
yo ionic inside your project's directory.
The handsome devil is smart enough to figure out what files he is attempting to overwrite and prompts you to choose how you would like to proceed. Select
Y for overwriting your
Gruntfile.js and
bower.json to stay up-to-date with the latest workflow goodies and front-end packages.
Overview
├── Gruntfile.js - Configuration of all Grunt tasks
├── package.json - Dev dependencies and required Cordova plugins
├── bower.json - Lists front-end dependencies
├── config.xml - Global Cordova configuration
├── .gitignore - Best practices for checking in Cordova apps
├── resources/ - Scaffolded placeholder Icons and Splashscreens
│ ├── ios/
│ ├── android/
├── app/
│ ├── index.html - Main Ionic app entry point
│ ├── lib/ - Libraries managed by Bower
│ ├── scripts/ - Custom AngularJS Scripts
│ ├── styles/ - Stylesheets
│ ├── templates/ - HTML views
├── platforms/ - Targeted operating systems
├── plugins/ - Native plugins
├── hooks/ - Cordova lifecycle hooks
├── merges/ - Platform specific overrides
├── coverage/ - Istanbul reports
├── test/ - Unit tests
│ ├── spec/
├── www/ - Copied from app/ to be used by Cordova
grunt serve[:compress]
Run a local development server with built in filesystem watching support integrated with LiveReload so you can develop your Ionic app in a browser. Since this command uses the
ionic-cli under the hood, you can specify any command line flags / options shown here.
$ grunt serve --consolelogs
$ grunt serve:compress
grunt platform:add:<platform>
Add a supported Cordova platform as a build target for this project.
$ grunt platform:add:ios
$ grunt platform:add:android
grunt plugin:add:<plugin>
Install a native Cordova plugin either by registry name or repository URL.
$ grunt plugin:add:https://github.com/driftyco/ionic-plugins-keyboard.git
$ grunt plugin:add:org.apache.cordova.device
$ grunt plugin:add:org.apache.cordova.network-information
grunt [emulate|run]:<target>
Either
emulate your Ionic app inside a simulator or
run it on a connected device, optionally enabling LiveReload support to supercharge your development speed and enhance productivity. Note: Any changes to native plugins will still require a full rebuild. This command also uses the
ionic-cli under the hood, so these additional flags can be specified.
$ grunt emulate:ios --livereload
$ grunt emulate:ios --lc
$ grunt emulate:ios --target=iPad -lc
$ grunt emulate:android --consolelogs
$ grunt run:ios
$ grunt run:android
grunt compress
Run your Ionic application files located in
app/ through the concatenation, obfuscation, and minification pipelines and write the optimized assets to the
www/ directory, which allows them to be consumed by either the
cordova or
ionic command line tools for packaging.
grunt serve:compress
This runs
grunt compress to optimize your Ionic app assets and then immediately launches a local development server so that you can preview the compressed application in a browser.
grunt build:<platform>
Build your Ionic application for the targeted platform.
$ grunt build:ios --device --release
$ grunt build:android --debug
grunt jshint
While running
grunt serve or
grunt emulate, the build system will be watching your filesystem for changes and linting your JavaScript files on the fly. However, you can invoke JSHint manually by using this command to spot check your Ionic app for linting errors.
grunt karma
Launches the configured
karma test running framework using PhantomJS.
grunt coverage
Generates a static site containing code coverage reports for your unit tests using Istanbul.
grunt ripple
Launch the bundled Ripple emulator by first adding a platform via
grunt platform:add:<platform> and then running this command.
For a Getting Started guide, FAQ, and helpful tips, please see the documentation.