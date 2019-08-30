⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️
As of the 29th August 2019, the Hyperledger Composer project is in deprecated status. None of the maintainers are actively developing new features. None of the maintainers are actively providing support via GitHub issues. However, if you wish to submit code changes via pull requests, these will be merged.
It is highly recommended that you use Hyperledger Fabric v1.4+ instead, which features significant improvements to the developer experience, including a new programming model.
More information available here: What's new in Hyperledger Fabric v1.4
⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️
Hyperledger Composer is an application development framework which simplifies and expedites the creation of Hyperledger fabric blockchain applications. If you're new to Blockchain, Hyperledger Fabric or Hyperledger Composer, we recommend that you start at the Hyperledger Composer website:
This site will help you get up and running by developing a sample blockchain application to buy and sell houses and apartments in a digital property business network.
For additional help with Hyperledger Composer the following are good places:
We welcome contributions to the code base. If you are interested in becoming a contributor, please read the contributing guide that covers the following:
There is a specific channel on RocketChat for contributors.
Try the online playground to get going quickly.
Suggested reading list is:
If you have a question on using Hyperledger Composer
If you have found a defect or want to raise a feature requests
If you want to contribute to the develop of Hyperledger Composer
Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.