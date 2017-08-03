Create an Angular application using the HotTowel style (via a Yeoman generator)

Opinionated Angular style guide for teams by @john_papa

More details about the styles and patterns used in this app can be found in my Angular Style Guide and my Angular Patterns: Clean Code course at Pluralsight and working in teams.

Prerequisites

Install Node.js on OSX use homebrew brew install node

on Windows use chocolatey choco install nodejs Install these npm packages globally npm install -g yo bower gulp nodemon Refer to these instructions on how to not require sudo

QuickStart

Install generator-hottowel npm install -g generator-hottowel Create a new folder and change directory to it mkdir myapp cd myapp Run the generator yo hottowel helloWorld

HotTowel Options

Application Name

Pass in the app's name to avoid being prompted for it yo hottowel [appName]

Running HotTowel

Linting

Run code analysis using gulp vet . This runs jshint, jscs, and plato.

Tests

Run the unit tests using gulp test (via karma, mocha, sinon).

Running in dev mode

Run the project with gulp serve-dev

opens it in a browser and updates the browser with any files changes.

Building the project

Build the optimized project using gulp build

This create the optimized code for the project and puts it in the build folder

Running the optimized code

Run the optimize project from the build folder with gulp serve-build

Exploring HotTowel

HotTowel Angular starter project

Structure

The structure also contains a gulpfile.js and a server folder. The server is there just so we can serve the app using node. Feel free to use any server you wish.

/src /client /app /content

Installing Packages

When you generate the project it should run these commands, but if you notice missing packages, run these again:

npm install

bower install

The Modules

The app has 4 feature modules and depends on a series of external modules and custom but cross-app modules

app --> [ app .admin --> [ app .core , app .widgets ], app .dashboard --> [ app .core , app .widgets ], app .layout --> [ app .core ], app .widgets , app .core --> [ ngAnimate, ngSanitize, ui .router , blocks .exception , blocks .logger , blocks .router ] ]

core Module

Core modules are ones that are shared throughout the entire application and may be customized for the specific application. Example might be common data services.

This is an aggregator of modules that the application will need. The core module takes the blocks, common, and Angular sub-modules as dependencies.

blocks Modules

Block modules are reusable blocks of code that can be used across projects simply by including them as dependencies.

blocks.logger Module

The blocks.logger module handles logging across the Angular app.

blocks.exception Module

The blocks.exception module handles exceptions across the Angular app.

It depends on the blocks.logger module, because the implementation logs the exceptions.

blocks.router Module

The blocks.router module contains a routing helper module that assists in adding routes to the $routeProvider.

Gulp Tasks

Task Listing

gulp help Displays all of the available gulp tasks.

Code Analysis

gulp vet Performs static code analysis on all javascript files. Runs jshint and jscs.

gulp vet --verbose Displays all files affected and extended information about the code analysis.

gulp plato Performs code analysis using plato on all javascript files. Plato generates a report in the reports folder.

Testing

gulp serve-specs Serves and browses to the spec runner html page and runs the unit tests in it. Injects any changes on the fly and re runs the tests. Quick and easy view of tests as an alternative to terminal via gulp test .

gulp test Runs all unit tests using karma runner, mocha, chai and sinon with phantomjs. Depends on vet task, for code analysis.

gulp test --startServers Runs all unit tests and midway tests. Cranks up a second node process to run a server for the midway tests to hit a web api.

gulp autotest Runs a watch to run all unit tests.

gulp autotest --startServers Runs a watch to run all unit tests and midway tests. Cranks up a second node process to run a server for the midway tests to hit a web api.

Cleaning Up

gulp clean Remove all files from the build and temp folders

gulp clean-images Remove all images from the build folder

gulp clean-code Remove all javascript and html from the build folder

gulp clean-fonts Remove all fonts from the build folder

gulp clean-styles Remove all styles from the build folder

Fonts and Images

gulp fonts Copy all fonts from source to the build folder

gulp images Copy all images from source to the build folder

Styles

gulp styles Compile less files to CSS, add vendor prefixes, and copy to the build folder

Bower Files

gulp wiredep Looks up all bower components' main files and JavaScript source code, then adds them to the index.html . The .bowerrc file also runs this as a postinstall task whenever bower install is run.

Angular HTML Templates

gulp templatecache Create an Angular module that adds all HTML templates to Angular's $templateCache. This pre-fetches all HTML templates saving XHR calls for the HTML.

gulp templatecache --verbose Displays all files affected by the task.

Serving Development Code

gulp serve-dev Serves the development code and launches it in a browser. The goal of building for development is to do it as fast as possible, to keep development moving efficiently. This task serves all code from the source folders and compiles less to css in a temp folder.

gulp serve-dev --nosync Serves the development code without launching the browser.

gulp serve-dev --debug Launch debugger with node-inspector.

gulp serve-dev --debug-brk Launch debugger and break on 1st line with node-inspector.

Building Production Code

gulp html Optimize all javascript and styles, move to a build folder, and inject them into the new index.html

gulp build Copies all fonts, copies images and runs gulp html to build the production code to the build folder.

Serving Production Code

gulp serve-build Serve the optimized code from the build folder and launch it in a browser.

gulp serve-build --nosync Serve the optimized code from the build folder and manually launch the browser.

gulp serve-build --debug Launch debugger with node-inspector.

gulp serve-build --debug-brk Launch debugger and break on 1st line with node-inspector.

Bumping Versions

gulp bump Bump the minor version using semver. --type=patch // default --type=minor --type=major --type=pre --ver=1.2.3 // specific version

License

MIT