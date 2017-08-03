Create an Angular application using the HotTowel style (via a Yeoman generator)
Opinionated Angular style guide for teams by @john_papa
More details about the styles and patterns used in this app can be found in my Angular Style Guide and my Angular Patterns: Clean Code course at Pluralsight and working in teams.
Install Node.js
brew install node
choco install nodejs
Install these npm packages globally
npm install -g yo bower gulp nodemon
Refer to these instructions on how to not require sudo
Install generator-hottowel
npm install -g generator-hottowel
Create a new folder and change directory to it
mkdir myapp
cd myapp
Run the generator
yo hottowel helloWorld
Pass in the app's name to avoid being prompted for it
yo hottowel [appName]
gulp vet. This runs jshint, jscs, and plato.
gulp test (via karma, mocha, sinon).
Run the project with
gulp serve-dev
opens it in a browser and updates the browser with any files changes.
gulp build
gulp serve-build
HotTowel Angular starter project
The structure also contains a gulpfile.js and a server folder. The server is there just so we can serve the app using node. Feel free to use any server you wish.
/src
/client
/app
/content
When you generate the project it should run these commands, but if you notice missing packages, run these again:
npm install
bower install
The app has 4 feature modules and depends on a series of external modules and custom but cross-app modules
app --> [
app.admin --> [
app.core,
app.widgets
],
app.dashboard --> [
app.core,
app.widgets
],
app.layout --> [
app.core
],
app.widgets,
app.core --> [
ngAnimate,
ngSanitize,
ui.router,
blocks.exception,
blocks.logger,
blocks.router
]
]
Core modules are ones that are shared throughout the entire application and may be customized for the specific application. Example might be common data services.
This is an aggregator of modules that the application will need. The
core module takes the blocks, common, and Angular sub-modules as dependencies.
Block modules are reusable blocks of code that can be used across projects simply by including them as dependencies.
The
blocks.logger module handles logging across the Angular app.
The
blocks.exception module handles exceptions across the Angular app.
It depends on the
blocks.logger module, because the implementation logs the exceptions.
The
blocks.router module contains a routing helper module that assists in adding routes to the $routeProvider.
gulp help
Displays all of the available gulp tasks.
gulp vet
Performs static code analysis on all javascript files. Runs jshint and jscs.
gulp vet --verbose
Displays all files affected and extended information about the code analysis.
gulp plato
Performs code analysis using plato on all javascript files. Plato generates a report in the reports folder.
gulp serve-specs
Serves and browses to the spec runner html page and runs the unit tests in it. Injects any changes on the fly and re runs the tests. Quick and easy view of tests as an alternative to terminal via
gulp test.
gulp test
Runs all unit tests using karma runner, mocha, chai and sinon with phantomjs. Depends on vet task, for code analysis.
gulp test --startServers
Runs all unit tests and midway tests. Cranks up a second node process to run a server for the midway tests to hit a web api.
gulp autotest
Runs a watch to run all unit tests.
gulp autotest --startServers
Runs a watch to run all unit tests and midway tests. Cranks up a second node process to run a server for the midway tests to hit a web api.
gulp clean
Remove all files from the build and temp folders
gulp clean-images
Remove all images from the build folder
gulp clean-code
Remove all javascript and html from the build folder
gulp clean-fonts
Remove all fonts from the build folder
gulp clean-styles
Remove all styles from the build folder
gulp fonts
Copy all fonts from source to the build folder
gulp images
Copy all images from source to the build folder
gulp styles
Compile less files to CSS, add vendor prefixes, and copy to the build folder
gulp wiredep
Looks up all bower components' main files and JavaScript source code, then adds them to the
index.html.
The
.bowerrc file also runs this as a postinstall task whenever
bower install is run.
gulp templatecache
Create an Angular module that adds all HTML templates to Angular's $templateCache. This pre-fetches all HTML templates saving XHR calls for the HTML.
gulp templatecache --verbose
Displays all files affected by the task.
gulp serve-dev
Serves the development code and launches it in a browser. The goal of building for development is to do it as fast as possible, to keep development moving efficiently. This task serves all code from the source folders and compiles less to css in a temp folder.
gulp serve-dev --nosync
Serves the development code without launching the browser.
gulp serve-dev --debug
Launch debugger with node-inspector.
gulp serve-dev --debug-brk
Launch debugger and break on 1st line with node-inspector.
gulp html
Optimize all javascript and styles, move to a build folder, and inject them into the new index.html
gulp build
Copies all fonts, copies images and runs
gulp html to build the production code to the build folder.
gulp serve-build
Serve the optimized code from the build folder and launch it in a browser.
gulp serve-build --nosync
Serve the optimized code from the build folder and manually launch the browser.
gulp serve-build --debug
Launch debugger with node-inspector.
gulp serve-build --debug-brk
Launch debugger and break on 1st line with node-inspector.
gulp bump
Bump the minor version using semver. --type=patch // default --type=minor --type=major --type=pre --ver=1.2.3 // specific version
MIT