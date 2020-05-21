Web app generator

Yeoman generator that scaffolds out a front-end web app using gulp for the build process

🚧 There is a pre-release version of this generator, you can install it by running npm install --global generator-webapp@next . Help us make it stable by reporting bugs! 🚧

Features

Please see our gulpfile for up to date information on what we support.

enable ES2015 features using Babel

CSS Autoprefixing

Built-in preview server with BrowserSync

Automagically compile Sass with libsass

Automagically lint your scripts

Map compiled CSS to source stylesheets with source maps

Awesome image optimization

For more information on what this generator can do for you, take a look at the gulp plugins used in our package.json .

libsass

Keep in mind that libsass is feature-wise not fully compatible with Ruby Sass. Check out this curated list of incompatibilities to find out which features are missing.

If your favorite feature is missing and you really need Ruby Sass, you can always switch to gulp-ruby-sass and update the styles task in gulpfile accordingly.

Getting Started

Install: npm install --global yo gulp-cli generator-webapp

Run yo webapp to scaffold your webapp

to scaffold your webapp Run npm start to preview and watch for changes

to preview and watch for changes Run npm start -- --port=8080 to preview and watch for changes in port 8080

to preview and watch for changes in port Run npm install --save <package> to install dependencies, frontend included

to install dependencies, frontend included Run npm run serve:test to run the tests in the browser

to run the tests in the browser Run npm run serve:test -- --port=8085 to run the tests in the browser in port 8085

to run the tests in the browser in port Run npm run build to build your webapp for production

to build your webapp for production Run npm run serve:dist to preview the production build

to preview the production build Run npm run serve:dist -- --port=5000 to preview the production build in port 5000

Docs

getting started with this generator

recipes for integrating other popular technologies like CoffeeScript

contribution docs and FAQ, good to check before posting an issue

Options

--skip-welcome-message Skips Yeoman's greeting before displaying options.

Skips Yeoman's greeting before displaying options. --skip-install-message Skips the the message displayed after scaffolding has finished and before the dependencies are being installed.

Skips the the message displayed after scaffolding has finished and before the dependencies are being installed. --skip-install Doesn't automatically install dependencies after scaffolding has finished.

Doesn't automatically install dependencies after scaffolding has finished. --test-framework=<framework> Either mocha or jasmine . Defaults to mocha .

Contribute

See the contributing docs.

Love Yeoman work and community? Help us keep it alive by donating funds to cover project expenses!

[Become a sponsor]

License

BSD license