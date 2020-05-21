Yeoman generator that scaffolds out a front-end web app using gulp for the build process
🚧 There is a pre-release version of this generator, you can install it by running
npm install --global generator-webapp@next. Help us make it stable by reporting bugs! 🚧
Please see our gulpfile for up to date information on what we support.
For more information on what this generator can do for you, take a look at the gulp plugins used in our
package.json.
Keep in mind that libsass is feature-wise not fully compatible with Ruby Sass. Check out this curated list of incompatibilities to find out which features are missing.
If your favorite feature is missing and you really need Ruby Sass, you can always switch to gulp-ruby-sass and update the
styles task in gulpfile accordingly.
npm install --global yo gulp-cli generator-webapp
yo webapp to scaffold your webapp
npm start to preview and watch for changes
npm start -- --port=8080 to preview and watch for changes in port
8080
npm install --save <package> to install dependencies, frontend included
npm run serve:test to run the tests in the browser
npm run serve:test -- --port=8085 to run the tests in the browser in port
8085
npm run build to build your webapp for production
npm run serve:dist to preview the production build
npm run serve:dist -- --port=5000 to preview the production build in port
5000
--skip-welcome-message
Skips Yeoman's greeting before displaying options.
--skip-install-message
Skips the the message displayed after scaffolding has finished and before the dependencies are being installed.
--skip-install
Doesn't automatically install dependencies after scaffolding has finished.
--test-framework=<framework>
Either
mocha or
jasmine. Defaults to
mocha.
See the contributing docs.
