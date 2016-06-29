Yeoman generator for AngularJS + Gulp.

Lets you quickly set up a project with: your favorite technologies

web best pratices.

guidelines powered by Google.

Gulp provide fast workspace with quick feedback.

Yup, this generator works but is unmaintained and outdated for various reasons.

But don't panic the most important features and more are present in our next iteration called FountainJS.

A tutorial is present in the Yeoman codelab. 😘

Usage

More informations, options, parameters in the usage documentation page

Install

npm install -g yo gulp bower

Install generator-gulp-angular :

npm install -g generator-gulp-angular

Run

Create a new directory, and go into:

mkdir my-new-project && cd $_

Run yo gulp-angular , and select desired technologies:

yo gulp-angular

Documentation

docs/README

More informations about how to use your new project is available in the docs/user-guide

If you want to know: docs/how-it-works.

Features

List features included

Questions the generator will ask

Changelog

All changes listed in the GitHub releases

Contributing

Guidelines

License

MIT