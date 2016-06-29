openbase logo
gga

generator-gulp-angular

by Matthieu Lux
1.1.1 (see all)

Yeoman generator for AngularJS with GulpJS [UNMAINTAINED next iteration is FountainJS]

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

107

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

generator-gulp-angular Logo

Unmaintained Outdated

Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies NPM Version Download Month

Yeoman generator for AngularJS + Gulp.

Lets you quickly set up a project with:

  • your favorite technologies
  • web best pratices.
  • guidelines powered by Google.

Gulp provide fast workspace with quick feedback.

Unmaintained, Outdated ? 😔

Yup, this generator works but is unmaintained and outdated for various reasons.

But don't panic the most important features and more are present in our next iteration called FountainJS.

FountainJS

A tutorial is present in the Yeoman codelab. 😘

Usage

More informations, options, parameters in the usage documentation page

Install

Install required tools yo, gulp and bower:
npm install -g yo gulp bower
Install generator-gulp-angular:
npm install -g generator-gulp-angular

Run

Create a new directory, and go into:
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
Run yo gulp-angular, and select desired technologies:
yo gulp-angular

Documentation

Features

Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo

Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo Logo

List features included

Questions the generator will ask

Questions the generator will ask

Changelog

All changes listed in the GitHub releases

Contributing

Guidelines

License

MIT

