Yeoman generator for AngularJS + Gulp.
Lets you quickly set up a project with:
- your favorite technologies
- web best pratices.
- guidelines powered by Google.
Gulp provide fast workspace with quick feedback.
Yup, this generator works but is unmaintained and outdated for various reasons.
But don't panic the most important features and more are present in our next iteration called FountainJS.
A tutorial is present in the Yeoman codelab. 😘
More informations, options, parameters in the usage documentation page
yo,
gulp and
bower:
npm install -g yo gulp bower
generator-gulp-angular:
npm install -g generator-gulp-angular
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
yo gulp-angular, and select desired technologies:
yo gulp-angular
Questions the generator will ask
All changes listed in the GitHub releases
MIT