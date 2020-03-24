openbase logo
generator-graphql

by aerogear
1.2.3 (see all)

Command-line utility to build production-ready servers with GraphQL.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

438

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Create-GraphQL Logo

Create GraphQL

Create production-ready GraphQL servers

NOTE: New command line client is currently under construction

About

Create-GraphQL is a command-line utility to build production-ready servers with GraphQL and also generate Mutations, Types and more into existent projects

Check out the post Announcing Create-GraphQL on Entria medium

Install

With Yarn:

yarn global add create-graphql

With NPM:

npm install --global create-graphql

Usage

You can create a brand new GraphQL project:

create-graphql init GraphQLProject

And can generate single files for Mutation, Type and others:

create-graphql generate --mutation Story

This generates a StoryAddMutation and StoryEditMutation

See more usage examples in the docs

Contributing

If you want to contribute, see the Contributing guidelines before and feel free to send your contributions.

Feedbacks

We love the feedbacks. It's help us to continue grow and improve. Give your feedbacks by open an issue. We will be glad to discuss your suggestions!

License

MIT © Lucas Bento

