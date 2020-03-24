Create production-ready GraphQL servers
NOTE: New command line client is currently under construction
Create-GraphQL is a command-line utility to build production-ready servers with GraphQL and also generate Mutations, Types and more into existent projects
Check out the post Announcing Create-GraphQL on Entria medium
yarn global add create-graphql
npm install --global create-graphql
You can create a brand new GraphQL project:
create-graphql init GraphQLProject
And can generate single files for Mutation, Type and others:
create-graphql generate --mutation Story
This generates a
StoryAddMutation and
StoryEditMutation
See more usage examples in the docs
If you want to contribute, see the Contributing guidelines before and feel free to send your contributions.
We love the feedbacks. It's help us to continue grow and improve. Give your feedbacks by open an issue. We will be glad to discuss your suggestions!
MIT © Lucas Bento