Yeoman generator generating a Yeoman generator
npm install -g yo generator-generator
yo generator
yo generator shows a wizard for generating a new generator
yo generator:subgenerator <name> generates a subgenerator with the name
Scaffolds out a complete generator directory structure for you:
├── generators/
│ └── app/
│ ├── index.js
│ └── templates/
│ └── dummyfile.txt
├── .editorconfig
├── .eslintignore
├── .gitattributes
├── .gitignore
├── .travis.yml
├── .yo-rc.json
├── LICENSE
├── README.md
├── package.json
└── __tests__/
└── app.js
Refer to our documentation to learn more about creating a Yeoman generator.
npm test to run your test suite.
These tests will be run automatically in your git repository if you connect Travis CI. You can also track test coverage using Coveralls.
See the contribution docs.
When submitting an issue, please follow the guidelines. It is especially important to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue.
MIT © Pascal Hartig phartig@rdrei.net and other contributors