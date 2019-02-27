⚠️ Unmaintained

This project has been archived and is considered outdated and unmaintained.

With the massive rise of the CLI tools by each major JavaScript Web frameworks, it was become irrelevant to pursue the quest of being a competitive project scaffolder for modern Web project.

We officialy advise to use the coresponding CLI tools for the framework you use:

Of course, we have some regrets regarding our users, Yeoman users and some goals we had with Fountain (like giving important tool choices to users, harmonizing projects configurations between frameworks...) but still, you can use official CLI tools with confidence as they are great project which went further for development experience and Web optimization.

Fountain Webapp Generator

This Yeoman generator allows you to start any Webapp with the best Developer Experience out of the box!

No matter what framework or module management you want to use, we got you covered with a cutting edge working configuration.

We use Gulp 4 as a task manager but we'll ask you questions about: Framework: React, Angular 2, Angular 1, Vue 2

Modules management: Webpack, SystemJS, none

JS preprocessor: Babel, TypeScript, none

CSS preprocessor: Sass, Stylus, Less, none

This generator is the entry point of the Yeoman Fountain generators for webapps. It can be considered as the v2 of generator-gulp-angular.

Generator Fountain Webapp structure

To take profit of the best of the Yeoman infrastructure, we heavily relies on the composability natures of the generators.

Thereby, each needs of your future application will be addressed by a dedicated Yeoman generator (each will be used depending of the options you selected or not).

More informations in DESIGN.md.

Web framework layer

This generators can be used directly to bypass the framework question.

Web tooling layer

Module management layer

Usage

Requirement Node 6+ && NPM 3+

This generator is targeted to be used with Node >= 6.0.0 and NPM => 3.0.0. You can check your version number with the command

node --version && npm --version

Install

npm install -g yo

Install generator-fountain-webapp :

npm install -g generator-fountain-webapp

Run

Create a new directory, and go into:

mkdir my- new -project && cd my- new -project

Run yo fountain-webapp , and select desired technologies:

yo fountain-webapp

Use NPM scripts

npm run build to build an optimized version of your application in /dist

to build an optimized version of your application in /dist npm run serve to launch a browser sync server on your source files

to launch a browser sync server on your source files npm run serve:dist to launch a server on your optimized application

to launch a server on your optimized application npm run test to launch your unit tests with Karma

to launch your unit tests with Karma npm run test:auto to launch your unit tests with Karma in watch mode

Or Gulp tasks

If you have gulp-cli installed in global packages you can use equivalent:

gulp or gulp build

or gulp serve

gulp serve:dist

gulp test

gulp test:auto

If you don't have gulp-cli installed in global, you should have this error:

/usr/local/lib/node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp.js:121 gulpInst.start.apply(gulpInst, toRun); TypeError: Cannot read property 'apply' of undefined

If you want to access sub-generators, you have to globally install one of the following generators:

