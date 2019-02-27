This project has been archived and is considered outdated and unmaintained.
With the massive rise of the CLI tools by each major JavaScript Web frameworks, it was become irrelevant to pursue the quest of being a competitive project scaffolder for modern Web project.
We officialy advise to use the coresponding CLI tools for the framework you use:
Of course, we have some regrets regarding our users, Yeoman users and some goals we had with Fountain (like giving important tool choices to users, harmonizing projects configurations between frameworks...) but still, you can use official CLI tools with confidence as they are great project which went further for development experience and Web optimization.
This Yeoman generator allows you to start an Angular1 web app with the best Developer Experience out of the box!
No matter what framework or module management you want to use, we got you covered with a cutting edge working configuration.
We use Gulp 4 as a task manager but we'll ask you questions about:
- Modules management: Webpack, SystemJS, none
- JS preprocessor: Babel, TypeScript, none
- CSS preprocessor: Sass, Stylus, Less, none
This generator is a sub-generator of the the Yeoman Fountain generator for webapps generator-fountain-webapp.
To take profit of the best of the Yeoman infrastructure, we heavily relies on the composability natures of the generators.
Thereby, each needs of your future application will be addressed by a dedicated Yeoman generator (each will be used depending of the options you selected or not).
More informations in DESIGN.md.
This generator is targeted to be used with Node >= 6.0.0 and NPM => 3.0.0. You can check your version number with the command
node --version && npm --version
yo:
npm install -g yo
generator-fountain-angular1:
npm install -g generator-fountain-angular1
mkdir my-new-project && cd my-new-project
yo fountain-angular1, and select desired technologies:
yo fountain-angular1
npm run build to build an optimized version of your application in /dist
npm run serve to launch a browser sync server on your source files
npm run serve:dist to launch a server on your optimized application
npm run test to launch your unit tests with Karma
npm run test:auto to launch your unit tests with Karma in watch mode
If you have
gulp or gulp build
gulp or
gulp build
gulp serve
gulp serve:dist
gulp test
gulp test:auto
If you don't have
gulp-cli installed in global, you should have this error:
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp.js:121 gulpInst.start.apply(gulpInst, toRun); TypeError: Cannot read property 'apply' of undefined
Few sub-generators are available. You can see the full list by running
yo --generators.
Each generator has 2 options:
--name
--dir
Example:
yo fountain-angular1:component --name myComponent --dir components/game