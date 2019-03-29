Try the new generator-redux to get a sneak peek at the future of functional Flux/React!
It's an "Application Architecture for Building User Interfaces", built by the team at Facebook. It's a set of patterns building larger applications on top of the incredible React component library.
localStorage and Firebase to start
You must have Node.js w/NPM installed. I recommend installing via homebrew, but you should be able to use the pre-built installers if you prefer.
Also,
generator-flux is a Yeoman generator. If you do not have Yeoman installed, first run:
$ npm install -g yo
To install generator-flux from npm, run:
$ npm install -g generator-flux
Finally, initiate the generator:
$ yo flux
During install-time, you will be prompted to enter some information to help create the project structure and
package.json file:
package.json and the generated
README.md
The generated project includes a live-reloading static server on port
8080 (you can change the port in the
gulpfile.js config), which will build, launch, and rebuild the app whenever you change application code. To start the server, run:
$ npm start
To run the live-reloading static server on port
8080 with source maps enabled (don't use source maps for production!), run:
$ npm run dev
If you prefer to just build without the live reload and build-on-each-change watcher, run:
$ npm run build
The flux generator is still useful even after your app is fully generated. It comes with several subgenerators that you can invoke at any time to add new:
$ yo flux:component ComponentName
$ yo flux:action ActionCreatorName
$ yo flux:store StoreName
MIT