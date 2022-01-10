A Yeoman generator for a Feathers application

Installation

First you need install yeoman.

npm install -g yo

Then install the feathers generator.

npm install -g yo generator-feathers

Usage

Create a directory for your new app.

mkdir my-new-app; cd my-new-app/

Generate your app and follow the prompts.

yo feathers

Start your brand new app! 💥

npm start

Available commands

yo feathers yo feathers:authentication yo feathers:connection yo feathers:hook yo feathers:middleware yo feathers:service

Production

feathers/feathers-configuration uses NODE_ENV to find a configuration file under config/ . After updating config/production.js you can run

NODE_ENV=production npm start

Contributing

To contribute PRs for these generators, you will need to clone the repo then inside the repo's directory, run npm link . This sets up a global link to your local package for running tests ( npm test ) and generating new feathers apps/services/hooks/etc.

When finished testing, optionally run npm uninstall generator-feathers to remove the link.

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.