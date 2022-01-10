openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

generator-feathers

by feathersjs
4.5.2 (see all)

A Yeoman generator for a Feathers application

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

80

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generator-feathers

CI

A Yeoman generator for a Feathers application

Installation

First you need install yeoman.

npm install -g yo

Then install the feathers generator.

npm install -g yo generator-feathers

Usage

Create a directory for your new app.

mkdir my-new-app; cd my-new-app/

Generate your app and follow the prompts.

yo feathers

Start your brand new app! 💥

npm start

Available commands

# short alias for generate new application
yo feathers

# set up authentication
yo feathers:authentication

# set up a database connection
yo feathers:connection

# generate new hook
yo feathers:hook

# generate new middleware
yo feathers:middleware

# generate new service
yo feathers:service

Production

feathers/feathers-configuration uses NODE_ENV to find a configuration file under config/. After updating config/production.js you can run 

NODE_ENV=production npm start

Contributing

To contribute PRs for these generators, you will need to clone the repo then inside the repo's directory, run npm link. This sets up a global link to your local package for running tests (npm test) and generating new feathers apps/services/hooks/etc.

When finished testing, optionally run npm uninstall generator-feathers to remove the link.

License

Copyright (c) 2017

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial