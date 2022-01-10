A Yeoman generator for a Feathers application
First you need install yeoman.
npm install -g yo
Then install the feathers generator.
npm install -g yo generator-feathers
Create a directory for your new app.
mkdir my-new-app; cd my-new-app/
Generate your app and follow the prompts.
yo feathers
Start your brand new app! 💥
npm start
# short alias for generate new application
yo feathers
# set up authentication
yo feathers:authentication
# set up a database connection
yo feathers:connection
# generate new hook
yo feathers:hook
# generate new middleware
yo feathers:middleware
# generate new service
yo feathers:service
feathers/feathers-configuration uses
NODE_ENV to find a configuration file under
config/. After updating
config/production.js you can run
NODE_ENV=production npm start
To contribute PRs for these generators, you will need to clone the repo
then inside the repo's directory, run
npm link. This sets up a global
link to your local package for running tests (
npm test) and generating
new feathers apps/services/hooks/etc.
When finished testing, optionally run
npm uninstall generator-feathers to remove
the link.
Copyright (c) 2017
Licensed under the MIT license.