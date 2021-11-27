openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gen

generator-express-no-stress-typescript

by Carmine DiMascio
11.2.0 (see all)

🚄 A Yeoman generator for Express.js based 12-factor apps and apis using Typescript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

329

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

generator-express-no-stress-typescript

Codacy Badge All Contributors

![](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT-blue.svg)

Create awesome Express.js applications with best of breed tech including Typescript, structured logging with Pino, API validation and interactive documentation via an OpenAPI 3 or Swagger 2 spec, environment based config with dotenv.

generator-express-no-stress-typescript gets you up and running in seconds. It's ridiculously easy to configure. Heck, just take the defaults. Start it. Write code.

This generator scaffolds a fully functioning REST API server complete with interactive documentation, API validation, structured logging, environment driven config, and more. Simply run the generator and smile :-D

This project is a Typescript variant of generator-express-no-stress

Here's what you get!

Install

Requires Node 6 or greater

npm install -g yo generator-express-no-stress-typescript
  • See here for use with Yarn and/or Docker

Scaffold

yo express-no-stress-typescript myapp
cd myapp

Run

Run in development mode:

npm run dev

Package and run in production mode

npm run compile
npm start

Test

npm test

Debug

Run one of the following, then attach your favorite inspector.

# debug the server
npm run dev:debug

# debug the tests
npm run test:debug

Try it!

Usage: CLI

yo express-no-stress-typescript [appname] [--yarn] [--docker]
OptiondefaultDescription
appnamemyappThe application folder
--yarn-Use the yarn package manager, instead of npm
--dockerInstall Docker artifacts including a Dockerfile

Usage: Project

The sections below describe all usage options available once the project is generated/scaffolded.

npm targets

TargetDescription
npm run devRun in development mode
npm run dev:debugDebug in development mode
npm run testRun tests
npm run test:debugDebug tests
npm run compileTranspile source code for production use
npm startRun the in production mode. *Requires running npm run compile first

Deploy to the Cloud

e.g. CloudFoundry

cf push myapp

Use Yarn

# scaffold
yo express-no-stress-typescript myapp --yarn

# start
cd myapp
npm start

What you get!

  • Typescript - Typescript is a typed superset of JavaScript that compiles to plain JavaScript
  • Express.js - Fast, unopinionated , minimalist web framework for Node.js
  • Pino - Extremely fast node.js logger, inspired by Bunyan. It also includes a shell utility to pretty-print its log files
  • dotenv - Loads environment variables from .env for nodejs projects
  • Swagger - is a simple yet powerful representation of your RESTful API.
  • SwaggerUI - dynamically generate beautiful documentation and sandbox from a Swagger-compliant API

API Validation

Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automagically get for free:

  • Interactive documentation
  • API validation

Interactive API Doc

API Validation!

Oops! I the API caller forgot to pass a name field, no stress, we've got this!

Structured Logging

Structured logging out of the box!

raw

pretty

Structured logging pretty printed by default - great for dev!

API Validation Example

Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automatically get:

  • API request validation
  • Interactive documentation

example

Swagger API spec

swagger: '2.0'
info:
  version: 1.0.0
  title: myapp
  description: My cool app
basePath: /api/v1
tags:
  - name: Examples
    description: Simple example endpoints
  - name: Specification
    description: The swagger API specification

consumes:
  - application/json
produces:
  - application/json

definitions:
  ExampleBody:
    type: object
    title: example
    required:
      - name
    properties:
      name:
        type: string
        example: no_stress

paths:
  /examples:
    get:
      tags:
        - Examples
      description: Fetch all examples
      responses:
        200:
          description: Returns all examples
    post:
      tags:
        - Examples
      description: Create a new example
      parameters:
        - name: example
          in: body
          description: an example
          required: true
          schema:
            $ref: '#/definitions/ExampleBody'
      responses:
        200:
          description: Returns all examples

  /examples/{id}:
    get:
      tags:
        - Examples
      parameters:
        - name: id
          in: path
          required: true
          description: The id of the example to retrieve
          type: integer
      responses:
        200:
          description: Return the example with the specified id
        404:
          description: Example not found

  /spec:
    get:
      tags:
        - Specification
      responses:
        200:
          description: Return the API specification

Invoke a POST request via the Interactive doc

FAQ

Q: How do I modify the example API and make it my own?

A: There are two key files that enable you to customize and describe your API:

  1. server/routes.ts - This references the implementation of all of your routes. Add as many routes as you like and point each route your express handler functions.
  2. server/common/api.yaml - This file contains your OpenAPI spec. Describe your API here. It's recommended that you to declare any and all validation logic in this YAML. express-no-stress-typescript uses express-openapi-validator to automatically handle all API validation based on what you've defined in the spec.

Q: I previously generated an app, but I want to change the API root. How do I do this?

A: You need to make to small changes

  1. Modify server/routes.ts

       // Change your original path e.g. /api/v1/examples, to:
   app.use('/api/v2/examples', examplesRouter);

  2. Modify server/common/api.yaml and update the api root:

      # Change e.g. /api/v1 to /api/v2
  servers:

- url: /api/v2   


## License

[MIT](LICENSE)

<a href="https://www.buymeacoffee.com/m97tA5c" target="_blank"><img src="https://bmc-cdn.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com/BMC-button-images/custom_images/orange_img.png" alt="Buy Me A Coffee" style="height: auto !important;width: auto !important;" ></a>

## Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people ([emoji key](https://allcontributors.org/docs/en/emoji-key)):

<!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-LIST:START - Do not remove or modify this section -->
<!-- prettier-ignore-start -->
<!-- markdownlint-disable -->
<table>
<tr>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://blog.brakmic.com"><img src="https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/56779?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Harris Brakmić</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=brakmic" title="Code">💻</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://twitter.com/pubkeypubkey"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/8926560?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Daniel Meyer</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=pubkey" title="Documentation">📖</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://otaku.codes"><img src="https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/13603045?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Viraj Trivedi</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=inf3cti0n95" title="Code">💻</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/uronly14me"><img src="https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5186814?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Sangbeom Han</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=uronly14me" title="Documentation">📖</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="http://www.stefdegoey.nl"><img src="https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/3907488?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Stef de Goey</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=Steffion" title="Code">💻</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/Rogermax"><img src="https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/2633254?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Roger</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=Rogermax" title="Code">💻</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/bagofjuice"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/1395172?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Vikash Chauhan</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=bagofjuice" title="Code">💻</a> <a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=bagofjuice" title="Documentation">📖</a></td>
</tr>
<tr>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/tsekityam"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/3814422?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Tse Kit Yam</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=tsekityam" title="Documentation">📖</a> <a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=tsekityam" title="Code">💻</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://medium.com/@rlkamradt"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/6883379?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Randy Kamradt</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=rkamradt" title="Code">💻</a></td>
  <td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/2u6z3r0"><img src="https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/10853329?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Vitthal Patil</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=2u6z3r0" title="Code">💻</a></td>
</tr>
</table>

<!-- markdownlint-enable -->
<!-- prettier-ignore-end -->
<!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-LIST:END -->

This project follows the [all-contributors](https://github.com/all-contributors/all-contributors) specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ceddy MuhozaToronto, Canada38 Ratings0 Reviews
December 15, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial