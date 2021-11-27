Create awesome Express.js applications with best of breed tech including Typescript, structured logging with Pino, API validation and interactive documentation via an OpenAPI 3 or Swagger 2 spec, environment based config with dotenv.
generator-express-no-stress-typescript gets you up and running in seconds. It's ridiculously easy to configure. Heck, just take the defaults. Start it. Write code.
This generator scaffolds a fully functioning REST API server complete with interactive documentation, API validation, structured logging, environment driven config, and more. Simply run the generator and smile :-D
This project is a Typescript variant of generator-express-no-stress
Requires Node 6 or greater
npm install -g yo generator-express-no-stress-typescript
yo express-no-stress-typescript myapp
cd myapp
Run in development mode:
npm run dev
Package and run in production mode
npm run compile
npm start
npm test
Run one of the following, then attach your favorite inspector.
# debug the server
npm run dev:debug
# debug the tests
npm run test:debug
yo express-no-stress-typescript [appname] [--yarn] [--docker]
|Option
|default
|Description
appname
|myapp
|The application folder
--yarn
|-
|Use the
yarn package manager, instead of
npm
--docker
|Install Docker artifacts including a Dockerfile
The sections below describe all usage options available once the project is generated/scaffolded.
|Target
|Description
npm run dev
|Run in development mode
npm run dev:debug
|Debug in development mode
npm run test
|Run tests
npm run test:debug
|Debug tests
npm run compile
|Transpile source code for production use
npm start
|Run the in production mode. *Requires running
npm run compile first
e.g. CloudFoundry
cf push myapp
# scaffold
yo express-no-stress-typescript myapp --yarn
# start
cd myapp
npm start
Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automagically get for free:
Oops! I the API caller forgot to pass a
name field, no stress, we've got this!
Structured logging out of the box!
Structured logging pretty printed by default - great for dev!
Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automatically get:
swagger: '2.0'
info:
version: 1.0.0
title: myapp
description: My cool app
basePath: /api/v1
tags:
- name: Examples
description: Simple example endpoints
- name: Specification
description: The swagger API specification
consumes:
- application/json
produces:
- application/json
definitions:
ExampleBody:
type: object
title: example
required:
- name
properties:
name:
type: string
example: no_stress
paths:
/examples:
get:
tags:
- Examples
description: Fetch all examples
responses:
200:
description: Returns all examples
post:
tags:
- Examples
description: Create a new example
parameters:
- name: example
in: body
description: an example
required: true
schema:
$ref: '#/definitions/ExampleBody'
responses:
200:
description: Returns all examples
/examples/{id}:
get:
tags:
- Examples
parameters:
- name: id
in: path
required: true
description: The id of the example to retrieve
type: integer
responses:
200:
description: Return the example with the specified id
404:
description: Example not found
/spec:
get:
tags:
- Specification
responses:
200:
description: Return the API specification
Q: How do I modify the example API and make it my own?
A: There are two key files that enable you to customize and describe your API:
server/routes.ts - This references the implementation of all of your routes. Add as many routes as you like and point each route your express handler functions.
server/common/api.yaml - This file contains your OpenAPI spec. Describe your API here. It's recommended that you to declare any and all validation logic in this YAML.
express-no-stress-typescript uses express-openapi-validator to automatically handle all API validation based on what you've defined in the spec.
Q: I previously generated an app, but I want to change the API root. How do I do this?
A: You need to make to small changes
Modify
server/routes.ts
// Change your original path e.g. /api/v1/examples, to:
app.use('/api/v2/examples', examplesRouter);
Modify
server/common/api.yaml and update the api root:
# Change e.g. /api/v1 to /api/v2
servers:
- url: /api/v2
## License
[MIT](LICENSE)
## Contributors ✨
Thanks goes to these wonderful people ([emoji key](https://allcontributors.org/docs/en/emoji-key)):
<table>
<tr>
<td align="center"><a href="https://blog.brakmic.com"><img src="https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/56779?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Harris Brakmić</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=brakmic" title="Code">💻</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="https://twitter.com/pubkeypubkey"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/8926560?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Daniel Meyer</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=pubkey" title="Documentation">📖</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="https://otaku.codes"><img src="https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/13603045?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Viraj Trivedi</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=inf3cti0n95" title="Code">💻</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/uronly14me"><img src="https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5186814?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Sangbeom Han</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=uronly14me" title="Documentation">📖</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="http://www.stefdegoey.nl"><img src="https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/3907488?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Stef de Goey</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=Steffion" title="Code">💻</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/Rogermax"><img src="https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/2633254?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Roger</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=Rogermax" title="Code">💻</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/bagofjuice"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/1395172?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Vikash Chauhan</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=bagofjuice" title="Code">💻</a> <a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=bagofjuice" title="Documentation">📖</a></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/tsekityam"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/3814422?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Tse Kit Yam</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=tsekityam" title="Documentation">📖</a> <a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=tsekityam" title="Code">💻</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="https://medium.com/@rlkamradt"><img src="https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/6883379?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Randy Kamradt</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=rkamradt" title="Code">💻</a></td>
<td align="center"><a href="https://github.com/2u6z3r0"><img src="https://avatars0.githubusercontent.com/u/10853329?v=4" width="100px;" alt=""/><br /><sub><b>Vitthal Patil</b></sub></a><br /><a href="https://github.com/cdimascio/generator-express-no-stress-typescript/commits?author=2u6z3r0" title="Code">💻</a></td>
</tr>
</table>
This project follows the [all-contributors](https://github.com/all-contributors/all-contributors) specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!