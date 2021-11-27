![](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT-blue.svg)

Create awesome Express.js applications with best of breed tech including Typescript, structured logging with Pino, API validation and interactive documentation via an OpenAPI 3 or Swagger 2 spec, environment based config with dotenv.

generator-express-no-stress-typescript gets you up and running in seconds. It's ridiculously easy to configure. Heck, just take the defaults. Start it. Write code.

This generator scaffolds a fully functioning REST API server complete with interactive documentation, API validation, structured logging, environment driven config, and more. Simply run the generator and smile :-D

This project is a Typescript variant of generator-express-no-stress

Here's what you get!

Install

Requires Node 6 or greater

npm install -g yo generator-express-no-stress-typescript

See here for use with Yarn and/or Docker

Scaffold

yo express-no-stress-typescript myapp cd myapp

Run

Run in development mode:

npm run dev

Package and run in production mode

npm run compile npm start

Test

npm test

Debug

Run one of the following, then attach your favorite inspector.

debug the server npm run dev:debug debug the tests npm run test:debug

Try it!

Interactive API doc at http://localhost:3000/api-explorer

Landing page at http://localhost:3000

Usage: CLI

yo express-no-stress-typescript [appname] [--yarn] [--docker]

Option default Description appname myapp The application folder --yarn - Use the yarn package manager, instead of npm --docker Install Docker artifacts including a Dockerfile

Usage: Project

The sections below describe all usage options available once the project is generated/scaffolded.

npm targets

Target Description npm run dev Run in development mode npm run dev:debug Debug in development mode npm run test Run tests npm run test:debug Debug tests npm run compile Transpile source code for production use npm start Run the in production mode. *Requires running npm run compile first

Deploy to the Cloud

e.g. CloudFoundry

cf push myapp

Use Yarn

yo express- no -stress-typescript myapp --yarn cd myapp npm start

What you get!

Typescript - Typescript is a typed superset of JavaScript that compiles to plain JavaScript

Express.js - Fast, unopinionated , minimalist web framework for Node.js

Pino - Extremely fast node.js logger, inspired by Bunyan. It also includes a shell utility to pretty-print its log files

dotenv - Loads environment variables from .env for nodejs projects

Swagger - is a simple yet powerful representation of your RESTful API.

SwaggerUI - dynamically generate beautiful documentation and sandbox from a Swagger-compliant API

API Validation

Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automagically get for free:

Interactive documentation

API validation

Interactive API Doc

API Validation!

Oops! I the API caller forgot to pass a name field, no stress, we've got this!

Structured Logging

Structured logging out of the box!

raw

pretty

Structured logging pretty printed by default - great for dev!

API Validation Example

Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automatically get:

API request validation

Interactive documentation

example

Swagger API spec

swagger: '2.0' info: version: 1.0 .0 title: myapp description: My cool app basePath: /api/v1 tags: - name: Examples description: Simple example endpoints - name: Specification description: The swagger API specification consumes: - application/json produces: - application/json definitions: ExampleBody: type: object title: example required: - name properties: name: type: string example: no_stress paths: /examples: get: tags: - Examples description: Fetch all examples responses: 200: description: Returns all examples post: tags: - Examples description: Create a new example parameters: - name: example in: body description: an example required: true schema: $ref: '#/definitions/ExampleBody' responses: 200: description: Returns all examples /examples/{id}: get: tags: - Examples parameters: - name: id in: path required: true description: The id of the example to retrieve type: integer responses: 200: description: Return the example with the specified id 404: description: Example not found /spec: get: tags: - Specification responses: 200: description: Return the API specification

Invoke a POST request via the Interactive doc

FAQ

Q: How do I modify the example API and make it my own?

A: There are two key files that enable you to customize and describe your API:

server/routes.ts - This references the implementation of all of your routes. Add as many routes as you like and point each route your express handler functions. server/common/api.yaml - This file contains your OpenAPI spec. Describe your API here. It's recommended that you to declare any and all validation logic in this YAML. express-no-stress-typescript uses express-openapi-validator to automatically handle all API validation based on what you've defined in the spec.

Q: I previously generated an app, but I want to change the API root. How do I do this?

A: You need to make to small changes

Modify server/routes.ts app.use( '/api/v2/examples' , examplesRouter); Modify server/common/api.yaml and update the api root: servers:

- url: /api/v2