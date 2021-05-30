Create awesome Express.js applications with best of breed tech including ES.next via Babel.js, structured logging with Pino, API validation and interactive documentation using an OpenAPI 3 or Swagger 2 spec, environment based config with dotenv, and linting with ESLint.

generator-express-no-stress gets you up and running in seconds. It's ridiculously easy to configure. Heck, just take the defaults. Start it. Write code.

This generator scaffolds a fully functioning REST API server, complete with interactive documentation, API request and response validation, structured logging, environment driven config, and more. Simply run the generator and smile :-D

Here's what you get!

Install

Requires Node 8 or greater

npm install -g yo generator-express-no-stress

See here for use with Yarn and/or Docker

See here for Node 6 support

Scaffold

yo express-no-stress myapp cd myapp

Run

Run in development mode:

npm run dev

Package and run in production mode

npm run compile npm start

Test

npm test

Debug

Run one of the following, then attach your favorite inspector e.g. VSCode:

debug the server npm run dev:debug debug the tests npm run test:debug

Try it!

Interactive API doc at http://localhost:3000/api-explorer

Landing page at http://localhost:3000

Usage: CLI

yo express-no-stress [appname] [--yarn] [--docker]

Option default Description appname myapp The application folder --yarn - Use the yarn package manager, instead of npm --docker Install Docker artifacts including a Dockerfile

Usage: Project

The sections below describe all usage options available once the project is generated/scaffolded.

npm targets

Target Description npm run dev Run in development mode npm run dev:debug Debug in development mode npm run test Run tests npm run test:debug Debug tests npm run lint View a listing of all errors discovered by the linter npm run lint:fix Fix all errors discovered by the linter npm run compile Transpile source code for production use npm start Run the in production mode. *Requires running npm run compile first

Debug in VSCode

Add these contents to your .vscode/launch.json file

Debug in WebStorm

Start debug in development mode via npm run dev:debug From the "Run" menu, select "Debug" Select "Edit Configurations..." From the list of Templates on the left side of the dialog, select "Attach to Node.js/Chrome" Press the "Debug" button to attach the WebStorm debugger

Deploy to the Cloud

e.g. CloudFoundry

cf push myapp

Use Yarn

yo express-no-stress myapp --yarn cd myapp yarn run dev yarn run compile yarn start yarn test

What you get!

Express.js - Fast, unopinionated , minimalist web framework for Node.js

Babel.js - Use new syntax, right now without waiting for support

Pino - Extremely fast node.js logger, inspired by Bunyan. It also includes a shell utility to pretty-print its log files

dotenv - Loads environment variables from .env for nodejs projects

ESLint - a pluggable linting utility for JavaScript and JSX Choose from the following ESLint lint rules: Airbnb - A mostly reasonable approach to JavaScript Prettier - Prettier is an opinionated code formatter

Swagger - is a simple yet powerful representation of your RESTful API

SwaggerUI - dynamically generate beautiful documentation and sandbox from a Swagger-compliant API

API Validation

Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automagically get for free:

Interactive documentation

API request validation

API response validation (OpenAPI 3 only. Disabled by default) To enable set OPENAPI_ENABLE_RESPONSE_VALIDATION=true in .env



Interactive API Doc

API Validation!

Oops! I the API caller forgot to pass a name field, no stress, we've got this!

Structured Logging

Structured logging out of the box!

raw

pretty

Structured logging pretty printed by default - great for dev!

API Validation Example

Simply describe your APIs with Swagger and automatically get:

API request validation

Interactive documentation

example

Swagger API spec

swagger: '2.0' info: version: 1.0 .0 title: myapp description: My cool app basePath: /api/v1 tags: - name: Examples description: Simple example endpoints - name: Specification description: The swagger API specification consumes: - application/json produces: - application/json definitions: ExampleBody: type: object title: example required: - name properties: name: type: string example: no_stress paths: /examples: get: tags: - Examples description: Fetch all examples responses: 200: description: Returns all examples post: tags: - Examples description: Create a new example parameters: - name: example in: body description: an example required: true schema: $ref: '#/definitions/ExampleBody' responses: 200: description: Returns all examples /examples/{id}: get: tags: - Examples parameters: - name: id in: path required: true description: The id of the example to retrieve type: integer responses: 200: description: Return the example with the specified id 404: description: Example not found /spec: get: tags: - Specification responses: 200: description: Return the API specification

Invoke a POST request via the Interactive doc

Linting

express-no-stress uses ESLint and provides two choices, Airbnb or Prettier.

To add your own ESLint customizations, edit .eslintrc.json .

Note that the Airbnb variant provides a slightly modified Airbnb base configuration.

FAQ

Q: How do I modify the example API and make it my own?

A: There are two key files that enable you to customize and describe your API:

server/routes.js - This references the implementation of all of your routes. Add as many routes as you like and point each route your express handler functions. server/common/api.yaml - This file contains your OpenAPI spec. Describe your API here. It's recommended that you to declare any and all validation logic in this YAML. express-no-stress-typescript uses express-openapi-validator to automatically handle all API validation based on what you've defined in the spec.

Q: I previously generated an app, but I want to change the API root. How do I do this?

A: You need to make to small changes

Modify server/routes.js app.use( '/api/v2/examples' , examplesRouter); Modify server/common/api.yaml and update the api root: servers:

- url: /api/v2