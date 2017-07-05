openbase logo
gea

generator-es6-angular

by Howard.Zuo
5.0.6 (see all)

Yeoman generator for es6 based angular skeleton

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

generator-es6-angular

NPM version

Yeoman generator for es6 based angular skeleton

You can view the online demo at: http://leftstick.github.io/generator-es6-angular

Prerequisites

  1. Install yeoman: npm install -g yo
  2. Install this: npm install -g generator-es6-angular

prepend with sudo if you are running on *nix OS.

Use generator-es6-angular

yo es6-angular

Answer questions as following demonstrated

And then, the es6 based project generated.

Quick start

Debug your app

The full featured dev/dist tools are provided, it's easy to start debugging your app.

Just move into the created directory with the given project name.

Run npm start to start a debug web server for the project.

Open http://localhost:8080/ to see the playable skeleton, and have fun.

Release your app

Move the root of the created project.

Run npm run release to compile all the source code into webpack bundles. And all required resources are generated into {root}/build/.

You can copy the build folder to anywhere you like, it's the released app.

Like have a try with the released app?

Install sero-cli: npm install -g sero-cli

Move into {root}/build/

Run sero server -p 8080 -h, a static web server launched at port 8080.

Open http://localhost:8080 to watch the released version.

More read

Looking for detail? Check it here

LICENSE

MIT License

