Yeoman generator for es6 based angular skeleton
You can view the online demo at: http://leftstick.github.io/generator-es6-angular
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-es6-angular
prepend with
sudoif you are running on
*nixOS.
generator-es6-angular
yo es6-angular
Answer questions as following demonstrated
And then, the es6 based project generated.
The full featured
dev/dist tools are provided, it's easy to start debugging your app.
Just move into the created directory with the given
project name.
Run
npm start to start a debug web server for the project.
Open http://localhost:8080/ to see the playable skeleton, and have fun.
Move the root of the created project.
Run
npm run release to compile all the source code into webpack bundles. And all required resources are generated into
{root}/build/.
You can copy the
build folder to anywhere you like, it's the released app.
Install sero-cli:
npm install -g sero-cli
Move into
{root}/build/
Run
sero server -p 8080 -h, a static web server launched at port 8080.
Open http://localhost:8080 to watch the released version.
