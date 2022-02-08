Easy-ui5 💙 is a Yeoman generator which enables you to create simple SAPUI5/OpenUI5-based web-apps and other UI5-related projects within seconds.
This generator has been created to simplify the creation of your UI5 prototypes. Now you can scaffold simple UI5 projects from the shell/terminal of your choice. The current best practices (such as async) are already baked into our templates so you don't have to worry about the definition of the metadata files.
The purpose of this generator is to guide you on your first steps with SAPUI5 and SAP BTP deployments. Once you are familiar with those technologies, you might want to tweak the projects to adapt them for productive use-cases (such as continuous deployment pipelines and full i18n).
Starting with easy-ui5 v3, all templates will be outsource to repositories in the UI5 Community. This project is from now on a shell that will offer all generators hosted on that GitHub org. Easy-ui5 will download and install these repositories when needed.
By default, it will download the repository generator-ui5-project which contains the templates that were previously integrated in easy-ui5 < 3.
npm install -g yo generator-easy-ui5
Make sure you see the
yo
easy-ui5 generator listed.
Create your first UI5 App within a few seconds!
yo easy-ui5 project
cd <your project directory>
npm start # or "yarn start"
During the prompting phase, the generator will ask on which target platform your app should run. Currently, the following options are available:
Have a look at this plugin project for more usage instruction and information about the available subcommands.
And this is just the start! We made easy-ui5 extensible, so that the entire UI5 Community can build additional plugins to scaffold any UI5-related development activity.
By default, this generator comes with the project-creation-plugin but there are many others as well:
To download and use any of the plugins above, run the following command
yo easy-ui5 [project|library] # this is the name of the repositorty without the "generator-ui5-" prefix
Run the following command to see all subgenerators of a given plugin
yo easy-ui5 [project|library] --list
Once you decided on the subgenerator, run:
yo easy-ui5 [project|library] <sub-generator-id>
Please use the GitHub bug tracking system to post questions, bug reports or to create pull requests.
We welcome any type of contribution (code contributions, pull requests, issues) to this easy-ui5 generator equally.
Please follow our instructions if you would like to contribute.