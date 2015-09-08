Getting Started

What is Dyno?

Dyno is a Yeoman generator that provides a nice set of defaults for ground-up web development. It scaffolds out a barebones webapp with cool tech:

ES6-ready Javascript (via Babel)

Browserify for dependency management

Gulp for running tasks

BrowserSync for keeping things in sync while developing

Jade instead of that pesky html (but also with vanilla html support)

Compass and Sass for styling

Installation

To install generator-dyno from npm, run:

npm install -g generator-dyno

Initiate the generator:

yo dyno

Once everything is ready, start the local server:

gulp serve

If you are ready to deploy the code you have written, run:

gulp build

Learn more about Yeoman

Yeoman has a heart of gold. He's a person with feelings and opinions, but he's very easy to work with. If you think he's too opinionated, he can be easily convinced.

If you'd like to get to know Yeoman better and meet some of his friends, Gulp and Bower, check out the complete Getting Started Guide.

License

MIT