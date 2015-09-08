openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gd

generator-dyno

by Jake Hendley
1.1.2 (see all)

Yeoman Generator that gives ya ES6-ready Javascript, Browserify, Gulp, Jade, and Compass/Sass.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generator-dyno

Getting Started

What is Dyno?

Dyno is a Yeoman generator that provides a nice set of defaults for ground-up web development. It scaffolds out a barebones webapp with cool tech:

Installation

To install generator-dyno from npm, run:

$ npm install -g generator-dyno

Initiate the generator:

$ yo dyno

Once everything is ready, start the local server:

$ gulp serve

If you are ready to deploy the code you have written, run:

$ gulp build

Learn more about Yeoman

Yeoman has a heart of gold. He's a person with feelings and opinions, but he's very easy to work with. If you think he's too opinionated, he can be easily convinced.

If you'd like to get to know Yeoman better and meet some of his friends, Gulp and Bower, check out the complete Getting Started Guide.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial