Dyno is a Yeoman generator that provides a nice set of defaults for ground-up web development. It scaffolds out a barebones webapp with cool tech:
To install generator-dyno from npm, run:
$ npm install -g generator-dyno
Initiate the generator:
$ yo dyno
Once everything is ready, start the local server:
$ gulp serve
If you are ready to deploy the code you have written, run:
$ gulp build
MIT