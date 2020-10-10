Generator create-redux-app

This generator add redux, emotion-js and other useful libraries and tools like react-router, in top of the most common React starter Create React App. Below you will find some information on how to perform common tasks.

Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-create-redux-app using npm ( You’ll need to have Node >= 6.10.3 on your machine node.js).

npm install -g yo npm install -g generator-create-redux-app

Then generate your new project:

mkdir project-name cd project-name yo create-redux-app

Once the installation is done, you can run some commands inside the project folder:

npm start or yarn start

Runs the app in development mode.

Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.

The page will reload if you make edits.

You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console.

npm test or yarn test

Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.

By default, runs tests related to files changes since the last commit.

Read more about testing.

npm run build or yarn build

Builds the app for production to the build folder.

It correctly bundles React in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.

The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.

Your app is ready to be deployed!

User Guide

Folder Structure

create-redux-app override create-redux-app folder structure. Once the generator runs your project folders should look like this:

my-app/ docs/ public / index .html favicon.ico src/ actions/ assets/ components/ constants/ containers/ reducers/ routes/ store/ tests/ styles/ utils/ index .js

For the project to build, these files must exist with exact filenames:

public/index.html is the page template;

is the page template; src/index.js is the JavaScript entry point.

You can delete or rename the other files.

You may create subdirectories inside src . For faster rebuilds, only files inside src are processed by Webpack.

You need to put any JS and CSS files inside src , or Webpack won’t see them.

Only files inside public can be used from public/index.html .

Read instructions below for using assets from JavaScript and HTML.

You can, however, create more top-level directories.

They will not be included in the production build so you can use them for things like documentation.

Create Redux App use Redux DevTools Extension. It provides access to the most popular monitors, is easy to configure and to filter actions.

Installation

1. For Chrome

from Chrome Web Store;

or build it with npm i && npm run build:extension and load the extension's folder ./build/extension ;

and load the extension's folder ; or run it in dev mode with npm i && npm start and load the extension's folder ./dev .

2. For Firefox

from Mozilla Add-ons;

or build it with npm i && npm run build:firefox and load the extension's folder ./build/firefox (just select a file from inside the dir).

3. For Electron

just specify REDUX_DEVTOOLS in electron-devtools-installer .

4. For other browsers and non-browser environment

Git Hooks

We use Husky to create Git Hooks. There is a pre commit hook than run prettier to ensure good code format. You can also create a prepush hook.



"husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "pretty-quick --staged" } },

Uninstall

npm uninstall husky --save-dev

And delete the husky key in package.json

Prettier

You can add/remove rules if you want, just edit the .prettierrc file. Prettier runs in a precommit hooks to ensure good code formating with pretty-quick.

"scripts" : { "format" : "prettier --write '**/*.{js,jsx,json,md}'" , "format:changed" : "pretty-quick" , "format:staged" : "pretty-quick --staged" , "eslint-check" : "eslint --print-config .eslintrc.js | eslint-config-prettier-check" }, "husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "pretty-quick --staged" } },

Uninstall

npm uninstall eslint-config-prettier pretty-quick prettier --save-dev

Delete

"scripts" : { "format" : "prettier --write '**/*.{js,jsx,json,md}'" , "format:changed" : "pretty-quick" , "format:staged" : "pretty-quick --staged" , "eslint-check" : "eslint --print-config .eslintrc.js | eslint-config-prettier-check" , }, "husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "pretty-quick --staged" } },

ESLint

You can add/remove rules or even extend plugins if you want. We extend airbnb ESLint rules.

{ "extends" : [ "airbnb" , "prettier" , "prettier/react" ], "plugins" : [ "prettier" ], "parser" : "babel-eslint" , "parserOptions" : { "ecmaVersion" : 2016 , "sourceType" : "module" }, "env" : { "es6" : true , "jest" : true , "browser" : true , "node" : true }, "globals" : { "DEBUG" : false }, "rules" : { "react/jsx-filename-extension" : [ 1 , { "extensions" : [ ".js" , ".jsx" ] }], "import/no-extraneous-dependencies" : 0 , "import/no-unresolved" : 0 , "import/extensions" : 0 , "import/prefer-default-export" : 0 , "import/first" : 0 } }

Routing

The best option for routing is React Router specifically its new version for the web react-router-dom.

src/routes/index.js is the starter point of the app, where all the routes are specified and render the containers and components. Specify here all your routes, redirects, transitions, etc.

Emotion Js

emotion-js allow you to write actual CSS code in your JavaScript to style your components, removing the mapping between components and styles.

See the official documentation for more information!

Adding Sass Preprocessor

Can I use Sass with this boilerplate? yes, although we advise against it and do not support this. We selected styled-components over Sass because its approach is more powerful: instead of trying to give a styling language programmatic abilities, it pulls logic and configuration out into JS where we believe those features belong.

If you really still want (or need) to use Sass then...

Redux Store

The Redux store is created this way so you can use it anywhere, even outside redux, in any js file.

const { default : store } = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? require ( './storeProd' ) : require ( './storeDev' ) module .exports = store()

Usage

import store from './store' store.getState() store.dispatch()

Create React App config

You can find the most recent version of the create-react-app guide here.

License

MIT License