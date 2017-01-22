generator-craftplugin is a Yeoman generator for Craft CMS plugins
Type just
yo craftplugin and a new Craft CMS plugin tailored to your liking will be created.
You can also access the generator via the web at pluginfactory.io
This assumes you have
nodejs,
npm, and
yeoman installed already.
generator-craftplugin directory onto your dev machine
git clone https://github.com/nystudio107/generator-craftplugin.git directly onto your dev machine. You can then update it with
git pull
generator-craftplugin/ folder), type:
npm link to install the project dependencies and symlink a global module. On some setups, you may have to do
sudo npm link --no-bin-links
npm -g install generator-craftplugin to install it via npm (and thus skip the
npm link step)
generator-craftplugin. GitHub recently started appending
-master (the branch name) to the name of the folder for zip file downloads.
Requires Node version 8.0.0 or later.
To create a new Craft CMS plugin and use generator-craftplugin to scaffold it:
yo craftplugin
generator-craftplugin will ask you a few questions:
1.0.0 or
0.0.1
http://) of the website of the plugin author
<space> to select them.
If you selected
Controllers,
ElementTypes,
FieldTypes,
Models,
Purchasables,
Records,
Services,
Tasks, or
Widgets components, it will also ask you for a name for each one, respectively. If you want multiple components, just separate them with a , in the name input.
generator-craftplugin will then do the following for you:
pluginname directory in the current directory, properly lower-cased and stripped of spaces
The code generated conforms to Pixel & Tonic's Coding Standards, and includes a number of other ancillary files such as
README.md,
icon.svg,
releases.json, etc. to get you going.
Here's an example of the output from a
yo craftplugin generator:
[ Initializing ]
? Select what Craft CMS API to target: (Use arrow keys)
Version 2.5.x
❯ Version 3.0.x
Module Version 3.0.x
[ Prompting ]
? Plugin name: Some Plugin
? Short description of the plugin: Some Description
? Plugin initial version: 1.0.0
? Plugin author name: Some Author
? Plugin vendor name: Some Vendor
? Plugin author URL: https://SomeDomain.com
? Plugin author GitHub.com name: SomeGithub
? Should there be code comments generated: (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invers
e selection)
❯◉ Code Comments
? Select what components your plugin will have: (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invers
e selection)
❯◉ ConsoleCommands
◉ Controllers
◉ ElementTypes
◉ FieldTypes
◉ Models
◯ Purchasables
◉ Records
◉ Services
◉ Settings
◉ Tasks
◉ Tests
◉ TwigExtensions
◉ Utilities
◉ Variables
◉ Widgets
? Name of your ConsoleCommand: Een,Twee,Drie
? Name of your Controller: One,Two,Three
? Name of your Element: Neung,Song,Sam
? Name of your Field: Ichi,Ni,San
? Name of your Model: Uno,Dos,Tres
? Name of your Record: Satu,Dua,Tiga
? Name of your Service: Yi,Er,San
? Name of your Task: Hana,Dul,Set
? Name of your Utility: Eins,Zwei,Drei
? Name of your Widget: Un,Deux,Trois
[ Configuring ]
{ pluginName: 'Some Plugin',
pluginDescription: 'Some Description',
pluginVersion: '1.0.0',
pluginAuthorName: 'Some Author',
pluginVendorName: 'somevendor',
pluginAuthorUrl: 'https://SomeDomain.com',
pluginAuthorGithub: 'SomeGithub',
codeComments: 'yes',
pluginComponents:
[ 'controllers',
'consolecommands',
'elementtypes',
'fieldtypes',
'models',
'records',
'services',
'settings',
'tasks',
'tests',
'twigextensions',
'utilities',
'variables',
'widgets' ],
consolecommandName: [ 'Een', 'Twee', 'Drie' ],
controllerName: [ 'One', 'Two', 'Three' ],
elementName: [ 'Neung', 'Song', 'Sam' ],
fieldName: [ 'Ichi', 'Ni', 'San' ],
modelName: [ 'Uno', 'Dos', 'Tres' ],
purchasableName: [ '' ],
recordName: [ 'Satu', 'Dua', 'Tiga' ],
serviceName: [ 'Yi', 'Er', 'San' ],
taskName: [ 'Hana', 'Dul', 'Set' ],
utilityName: [ 'Eins', 'Zwei', 'Drei' ],
widgetName: [ 'Un', 'Deux', 'Trois' ],
templatesDir: 'templates',
pluginDirName: 'someplugin',
pluginCamelHandle: 'somePlugin',
pluginHandle: 'SomePlugin',
dateNow: '2017-01-22T04:43:17.276Z',
niceDate: '2017.01.22',
copyrightNotice: 'Copyright (c) 2017 Some Author',
pluginDownloadUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/archive/master.zip',
pluginDocsUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/blob/master/README.md',
pluginReleasesUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/releases.json',
pluginChangelogUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/CHANGELOG.md',
pluginCloneUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin.git' }
+ Creating Craft plugin folder someplugin
[ Writing ]
{ pluginName: 'Some Plugin',
pluginDescription: 'Some Description',
pluginVersion: '1.0.0',
pluginAuthorName: 'Some Author',
pluginVendorName: 'somevendor',
pluginAuthorUrl: 'https://SomeDomain.com',
pluginAuthorGithub: 'SomeGithub',
codeComments: 'yes',
pluginComponents:
[ 'controllers',
'consolecommands',
'elementtypes',
'fieldtypes',
'models',
'records',
'services',
'settings',
'tasks',
'tests',
'twigextensions',
'utilities',
'variables',
'widgets' ],
consolecommandName: [ 'Een', 'Twee', 'Drie' ],
controllerName: [ 'One', 'Two', 'Three' ],
elementName: [ 'Neung', 'Song', 'Sam' ],
fieldName: [ 'Ichi', 'Ni', 'San' ],
modelName: [ 'Uno', 'Dos', 'Tres' ],
purchasableName: [ '' ],
recordName: [ 'Satu', 'Dua', 'Tiga' ],
serviceName: [ 'Yi', 'Er', 'San' ],
taskName: [ 'Hana', 'Dul', 'Set' ],
utilityName: [ 'Eins', 'Zwei', 'Drei' ],
widgetName: [ 'Un', 'Deux', 'Trois' ],
templatesDir: 'templates',
pluginDirName: 'someplugin',
pluginCamelHandle: 'somePlugin',
pluginHandle: 'SomePlugin',
dateNow: '2017-01-22T04:43:17.276Z',
niceDate: '2017.01.22',
copyrightNotice: 'Copyright (c) 2017 Some Author',
pluginDownloadUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/archive/master.zip',
pluginDocsUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/blob/master/README.md',
pluginReleasesUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/releases.json',
pluginChangelogUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/CHANGELOG.md',
pluginCloneUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin.git' }
> Writing template files
+ templates/_codeception.yml wrote to someplugin/codeception.yml
+ templates/tests/ wrote to someplugin/tests/
+ templates/src/_Plugin.php wrote to someplugin/src/SomePlugin.php
+ templates/src/models/_Settings.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Settings.php
+ templates/_README.md wrote to someplugin/README.md
+ templates/_CHANGELOG.md wrote to someplugin/CHANGELOG.md
+ templates/_LICENSE.md wrote to someplugin/LICENSE.md
+ templates/_composer.json wrote to someplugin/composer.json
+ templates/src/console/controllers/_Command.php wrote to someplugin/src/console/controllers/EenController.php
+ templates/src/console/controllers/_Command.php wrote to someplugin/src/console/controllers/TweeController.php
+ templates/src/console/controllers/_Command.php wrote to someplugin/src/console/controllers/DrieController.php
+ templates/src/controllers/_Controller.php wrote to someplugin/src/controllers/OneController.php
+ templates/src/controllers/_Controller.php wrote to someplugin/src/controllers/TwoController.php
+ templates/src/controllers/_Controller.php wrote to someplugin/src/controllers/ThreeController.php
+ templates/src/elements/_Element.php wrote to someplugin/src/elements/Neung.php
+ templates/src/elements/_Element.php wrote to someplugin/src/elements/Song.php
+ templates/src/elements/_Element.php wrote to someplugin/src/elements/Sam.php
+ templates/src/fields/_Field.php wrote to someplugin/src/fields/Ichi.php
+ templates/src/fields/_Field.php wrote to someplugin/src/fields/Ni.php
+ templates/src/fields/_Field.php wrote to someplugin/src/fields/San.php
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_input.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_input.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_input.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_input.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_input.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_input.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_settings.twig
+ templates/src/resources/css/fields/_field.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ichi_field.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/fields/_field.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ni_field.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/fields/_field.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/San_field.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/fields/_field.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ichi_field.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/fields/_field.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ni_field.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/fields/_field.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/San_field.js
+ templates/src/models/_Model.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Uno.php
+ templates/src/models/_Model.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Dos.php
+ templates/src/models/_Model.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Tres.php
+ templates/src/records/_Record.php wrote to someplugin/src/records/Satu.php
+ templates/src/records/_Record.php wrote to someplugin/src/records/Dua.php
+ templates/src/records/_Record.php wrote to someplugin/src/records/Tiga.php
+ templates/src/migrations/_Install.php wrote to someplugin/src/migrations/Install.php
+ templates/src/services/_Service.php wrote to someplugin/src/services/Yi.php
+ templates/src/services/_Service.php wrote to someplugin/src/services/Er.php
+ templates/src/services/_Service.php wrote to someplugin/src/services/San.php
+ templates/src/tasks/_Task.php wrote to someplugin/src/tasks/Hana.php
+ templates/src/tasks/_Task.php wrote to someplugin/src/tasks/Dul.php
+ templates/src/tasks/_Task.php wrote to someplugin/src/tasks/Set.php
+ templates/src/utilities/_Utility.php wrote to someplugin/src/utilities/Eins.php
+ templates/src/utilities/_Utility.php wrote to someplugin/src/utilities/Zwei.php
+ templates/src/utilities/_Utility.php wrote to someplugin/src/utilities/Drei.php
+ templates/src/templates/_components/utilities/_content.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Eins_content.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/utilities/_content.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Zwei_content.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/utilities/_content.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Drei_content.twig
+ templates/src/resources/css/utilities/_utility.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Eins.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/utilities/_utility.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Zwei.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/utilities/_utility.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Drei.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/utilities/_utility.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Eins.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/utilities/_utility.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Zwei.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/utilities/_utility.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Drei.js
+ templates/src/widgets/_Widget.php wrote to someplugin/src/widgets/Un.php
+ templates/src/widgets/_Widget.php wrote to someplugin/src/widgets/Deux.php
+ templates/src/widgets/_Widget.php wrote to someplugin/src/widgets/Trois.php
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_body.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_body.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_body.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_body.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_body.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_body.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_settings.twig
+ templates/src/resources/css/widgets/_widget.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Un.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/widgets/_widget.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Deux.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/widgets/_widget.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Trois.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/widgets/_widget.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Un.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/widgets/_widget.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Deux.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/widgets/_widget.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Trois.js
+ templates/src/templates/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/settings.twig
+ templates/src/translations/_en.php wrote to someplugin/src/translations/en/someplugin.php
+ templates/src/twigextensions/_TwigExtension.php wrote to someplugin/src/twigextensions/SomePluginTwigExtension.php
+ templates/src/variables/_Variable.php wrote to someplugin/src/variables/SomePluginVariable.php
+ templates/src/resources/css/_style.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/SomePlugin.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/_script.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/SomePlugin.js
> Copying boilerplate files
+ templates/src/icon-mask.svg copied to someplugin/src/icon-mask.svg
+ templates/src/icon.svg copied to someplugin/src/icon.svg
+ templates/src/resources/images/plugin.png copied to someplugin/src/resources/images/plugin.png
+ templates/src/resources/screenshots/plugin_logo.png copied to someplugin/src/resources/screenshots/plugin_logo.png
> Sync to file system
create someplugin/codeception.yml
create someplugin/tests/_bootstrap.php
create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/db.php
create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/general.php
create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/routes.php
create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/test.php
create someplugin/tests/_craft/storage/example-file.txt
create someplugin/tests/_craft/templates/example.twig
create someplugin/tests/_support/FunctionalTester.php
create someplugin/tests/_support/Helper/Functional.php
create someplugin/tests/_support/Helper/Unit.php
create someplugin/tests/_support/UnitTester.php
create someplugin/tests/example-env
create someplugin/tests/functional.suite.yml
create someplugin/tests/functional/_bootstrap.php
create someplugin/tests/functional/ExampleFunctionalCest.php
create someplugin/tests/unit.suite.yml
create someplugin/tests/unit/_bootstrap.php
create someplugin/tests/unit/ExampleUnitTest.php
create someplugin/src/SomePlugin.php
create someplugin/src/models/Settings.php
create someplugin/README.md
create someplugin/CHANGELOG.md
create someplugin/LICENSE.md
create someplugin/composer.json
create someplugin/src/console/controllers/EenController.php
create someplugin/src/console/controllers/TweeController.php
create someplugin/src/console/controllers/DrieController.php
create someplugin/src/controllers/OneController.php
create someplugin/src/controllers/TwoController.php
create someplugin/src/controllers/ThreeController.php
create someplugin/src/elements/Neung.php
create someplugin/src/elements/Song.php
create someplugin/src/elements/Sam.php
create someplugin/src/fields/Ichi.php
create someplugin/src/fields/Ni.php
create someplugin/src/fields/San.php
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_input.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_input.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_input.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_settings.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_settings.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_settings.twig
create someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ichi_field.css
create someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ni_field.css
create someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/San_field.css
create someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ichi_field.js
create someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ni_field.js
create someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/San_field.js
create someplugin/src/models/Uno.php
create someplugin/src/models/Dos.php
create someplugin/src/models/Tres.php
create someplugin/src/records/Satu.php
create someplugin/src/records/Dua.php
create someplugin/src/records/Tiga.php
create someplugin/src/migrations/Install.php
create someplugin/src/services/Yi.php
create someplugin/src/services/Er.php
create someplugin/src/services/San.php
create someplugin/src/tasks/Hana.php
create someplugin/src/tasks/Dul.php
create someplugin/src/tasks/Set.php
create someplugin/src/utilities/Eins.php
create someplugin/src/utilities/Zwei.php
create someplugin/src/utilities/Drei.php
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Eins_content.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Zwei_content.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Drei_content.twig
create someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Eins.css
create someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Zwei.css
create someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Drei.css
create someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Eins.js
create someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Zwei.js
create someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Drei.js
create someplugin/src/widgets/Un.php
create someplugin/src/widgets/Deux.php
create someplugin/src/widgets/Trois.php
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_body.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_body.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_body.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_settings.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_settings.twig
create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_settings.twig
create someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Un.css
create someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Deux.css
create someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Trois.css
create someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Un.js
create someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Deux.js
create someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Trois.js
create someplugin/src/templates/settings.twig
create someplugin/src/translations/en/someplugin.php
create someplugin/src/twigextensions/SomePluginTwigExtension.php
create someplugin/src/variables/SomePluginVariable.php
create someplugin/src/resources/css/SomePlugin.css
create someplugin/src/resources/js/SomePlugin.js
create someplugin/src/icon-mask.svg
create someplugin/src/icon.svg
create someplugin/src/resources/images/plugin.png
create someplugin/src/resources/screenshots/plugin_logo.png
[ Install ]
[ End ]
> End install commands
+ Fin. executed
Your Craft CMS plugin SomePlugin has been created.
The default LICENSE.txt is the MIT license; feel free to change it as you see fit.
> All set. Have a nice day.
The
craftplugin generator can also be passed arguments via the command line, bypassing the interactive prompts. So it's possible do do something like this:
yo craftplugin --pluginComponents="controllers,consolecommands,elementtypes,fieldtypes,models,records,services,settings,tasks,tests,twigextensions,utilities,variables,widgets" --apiVersion="api_version_3_0" --pluginName="Some Plugin" --pluginDescription="Some Description" --pluginVersion="1.0.0" --pluginVendorName="Some Vendor" --pluginAuthorName="Some Author" --pluginAuthorUrl="https://SomeDomain.com" --pluginAuthorGithub="SomeGithub" --codeComments="yes" --consolecommandName="Een,Twee,Drie" --controllerName="One,Two,Three" --elementName="Neung,Song,Sam" --fieldName="Ichi,Ni,San" --modelName="Uno,Dos,Tres" --purchasableName="" --recordName="Satu,Dua,Tiga" --serviceName="Yi,Er,San" --utilityName="Eins,Zwei,Drei" --taskName="Hana,Dul,Set" --widgetName="Un,Deux,Trois"
As of version 1.3.0, the
generator-craftplugin creates a
.craftplugin project file in your plugin's root folder that contains all of the information needed to create the plugin scaffolding. If you have Yeoman and the
generator-craftplugin installed locally, you can then
cd to the directory and add components as you see fit.
Here's a video showing how that works:
So to add a controller to a project that already has
controllers we can just do:
yo craftplugin --controllerName="woofer"
If we're adding a new component type that doesn't exist in the plugin yet, we can just do:
yo craftplugin --consolecommandName="woofer" --pluginComponents="consolecommands"
Here's a list of the
pluginComponents; if you want to add more than one, just use a comma separated list, e.g.:
--pluginComponents="controllers,consolecommands":
controllers
consolecommands
elementtypes
fieldtypes
models
records
services
settings
tasks
tests
twigextensions
utilities
variables
widgets
Here's a list of the parameters you can pass in to name the various components; if you want to add more than one, just use a comma separated list, e.g.:
--controllerName="One,Two,Three":
--consolecommandName=""
--controllerName=""
--elementName=""
--fieldName=""
--modelName=""
--purchasableName=""
--recordName=""
--serviceName=""
--utilityName=""
--taskName=""
--widgetName=""
Here's a list of meta parameters that you can also pass in, to override what is in the
.craftplugin file:
--apiVersion=""
--pluginName=""
--pluginDescription=""
--pluginVersion=""
--pluginVendorName=""
--pluginAuthorName=""
--pluginAuthorUrl=""
--pluginAuthorGithub=""
--codeComments=""
Brought to you by nystudio107