generator-craftplugin is a Yeoman generator for Craft CMS plugins

Type just yo craftplugin and a new Craft CMS plugin tailored to your liking will be created.

You can also access the generator via the web at pluginfactory.io

Installation

This assumes you have nodejs , npm , and yeoman installed already.

Download & unzip the file and place the generator-craftplugin directory onto your dev machine -OR- do a git clone https://github.com/nystudio107/generator-craftplugin.git directly onto your dev machine. You can then update it with git pull On the command line, from the root of the generator-craftplugin project (in the generator-craftplugin/ folder), type: npm link to install the project dependencies and symlink a global module. On some setups, you may have to do sudo npm link --no-bin-links -OR- do an npm -g install generator-craftplugin to install it via npm (and thus skip the npm link step) The generator folder should be named generator-craftplugin . GitHub recently started appending -master (the branch name) to the name of the folder for zip file downloads.

Requires Node version 8.0.0 or later.

Usage

To create a new Craft CMS plugin and use generator-craftplugin to scaffold it:

yo craftplugin

generator-craftplugin will ask you a few questions:

Plugin name: - enter the name of your plugin

- enter the name of your plugin Short description of the plugin: - enter a short (around 120 characters or less) description of the plugin and what it does

- enter a short (around 120 characters or less) description of the plugin and what it does Plugin initial version: - enter the initial version of the plugin, e.g.: 1.0.0 or 0.0.1

- enter the initial version of the plugin, e.g.: or Plugin author name: - enter the name of the author of the plugin (either an individual or a company)

- enter the name of the author of the plugin (either an individual or a company) Plugin author URL: - enter the URL (with the http:// ) of the website of the plugin author

- enter the URL (with the ) of the website of the plugin author Plugin author GitHub.com name: - enter the GitHub.com handle of the author of the plugin. If you don't have one, just leave it blank

- enter the GitHub.com handle of the author of the plugin. If you don't have one, just leave it blank Select what components your plugin will have: - select the components you want included in your plugin, using the arrow keys to change the component, and <space> to select them.

If you selected Controllers , ElementTypes , FieldTypes , Models , Purchasables , Records , Services , Tasks , or Widgets components, it will also ask you for a name for each one, respectively. If you want multiple components, just separate them with a , in the name input.

generator-craftplugin will then do the following for you:

Create the pluginname directory in the current directory, properly lower-cased and stripped of spaces Create all of the properly named, documented files & folders for your new Craft CMS plugin

The code generated conforms to Pixel & Tonic's Coding Standards, and includes a number of other ancillary files such as README.md , icon.svg , releases.json , etc. to get you going.

Sample Output

Here's an example of the output from a yo craftplugin generator:

[ Initializing ] ? Select what Craft CMS API to target : (Use arrow keys) Version 2 .5 .x ❯ Version 3 .0 .x Module Version 3 .0 .x [ Prompting ] ? Plugin name : Some Plugin ? Short description of the plugin : Some Description ? Plugin initial version : 1 .0 .0 ? Plugin author name : Some Author ? Plugin vendor name : Some Vendor ? Plugin author URL : https : ? Plugin author GitHub .com name : SomeGithub ? Should there be code comments generated : (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invers e selection) ❯◉ Code Comments ? Select what components your plugin will have : (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invers e selection) ❯◉ ConsoleCommands ◉ Controllers ◉ ElementTypes ◉ FieldTypes ◉ Models ◯ Purchasables ◉ Records ◉ Services ◉ Settings ◉ Tasks ◉ Tests ◉ TwigExtensions ◉ Utilities ◉ Variables ◉ Widgets ? Name of your ConsoleCommand : Een , Twee , Drie ? Name of your Controller : One , Two , Three ? Name of your Element : Neung , Song , Sam ? Name of your Field : Ichi , Ni , San ? Name of your Model : Uno , Dos , Tres ? Name of your Record : Satu , Dua , Tiga ? Name of your Service : Yi , Er , San ? Name of your Task : Hana , Dul , Set ? Name of your Utility : Eins , Zwei , Drei ? Name of your Widget : Un , Deux , Trois [ Configuring ] { pluginName : 'Some Plugin' , pluginDescription : 'Some Description' , pluginVersion : '1.0.0' , pluginAuthorName : 'Some Author' , pluginVendorName : 'somevendor' , pluginAuthorUrl : 'https://SomeDomain.com' , pluginAuthorGithub : 'SomeGithub' , codeComments : 'yes' , pluginComponents : [ 'controllers' , 'consolecommands' , 'elementtypes' , 'fieldtypes' , 'models' , 'records' , 'services' , 'settings' , 'tasks' , 'tests' , 'twigextensions' , 'utilities' , 'variables' , 'widgets' ], consolecommandName : [ 'Een' , 'Twee' , 'Drie' ], controllerName : [ 'One' , 'Two' , 'Three' ], elementName : [ 'Neung' , 'Song' , 'Sam' ], fieldName : [ 'Ichi' , 'Ni' , 'San' ], modelName : [ 'Uno' , 'Dos' , 'Tres' ], purchasableName : [ '' ], recordName : [ 'Satu' , 'Dua' , 'Tiga' ], serviceName : [ 'Yi' , 'Er' , 'San' ], taskName : [ 'Hana' , 'Dul' , 'Set' ], utilityName : [ 'Eins' , 'Zwei' , 'Drei' ], widgetName : [ 'Un' , 'Deux' , 'Trois' ], templatesDir : 'templates' , pluginDirName : 'someplugin' , pluginCamelHandle : 'somePlugin' , pluginHandle : 'SomePlugin' , dateNow : '2017-01-22T04:43:17.276Z' , niceDate : '2017.01.22' , copyrightNotice : 'Copyright (c) 2017 Some Author' , pluginDownloadUrl : 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/archive/master.zip' , pluginDocsUrl : 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/blob/master/README.md' , pluginReleasesUrl : 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/releases.json' , pluginChangelogUrl : 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/CHANGELOG.md' , pluginCloneUrl : 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin.git' } + Creating Craft plugin folder someplugin [ Writing ] { pluginName : 'Some Plugin' , pluginDescription : 'Some Description' , pluginVersion : '1.0.0' , pluginAuthorName : 'Some Author' , pluginVendorName : 'somevendor' , pluginAuthorUrl : 'https://SomeDomain.com' , pluginAuthorGithub : 'SomeGithub' , codeComments : 'yes' , pluginComponents : [ 'controllers' , 'consolecommands' , 'elementtypes' , 'fieldtypes' , 'models' , 'records' , 'services' , 'settings' , 'tasks' , 'tests' , 'twigextensions' , 'utilities' , 'variables' , 'widgets' ], consolecommandName : [ 'Een' , 'Twee' , 'Drie' ], controllerName : [ 'One' , 'Two' , 'Three' ], elementName : [ 'Neung' , 'Song' , 'Sam' ], fieldName : [ 'Ichi' , 'Ni' , 'San' ], modelName : [ 'Uno' , 'Dos' , 'Tres' ], purchasableName : [ '' ], recordName : [ 'Satu' , 'Dua' , 'Tiga' ], serviceName : [ 'Yi' , 'Er' , 'San' ], taskName : [ 'Hana' , 'Dul' , 'Set' ], utilityName : [ 'Eins' , 'Zwei' , 'Drei' ], widgetName : [ 'Un' , 'Deux' , 'Trois' ], templatesDir : 'templates' , pluginDirName : 'someplugin' , pluginCamelHandle : 'somePlugin' , pluginHandle : 'SomePlugin' , dateNow : '2017-01-22T04:43:17.276Z' , niceDate : '2017.01.22' , copyrightNotice : 'Copyright (c) 2017 Some Author' , pluginDownloadUrl : 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/archive/master.zip' , pluginDocsUrl : 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/blob/master/README.md' , pluginReleasesUrl : 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/releases.json' , pluginChangelogUrl : 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/CHANGELOG.md' , pluginCloneUrl : 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin.git' } > Writing template files + templates / _codeception .yml wrote to someplugin / codeception .yml + templates / tests / wrote to someplugin / tests / + templates / src / _Plugin .php wrote to someplugin / src / SomePlugin .php + templates / src / models / _Settings .php wrote to someplugin / src / models / Settings .php + templates / _README .md wrote to someplugin / README .md + templates / _CHANGELOG .md wrote to someplugin / CHANGELOG .md + templates / _LICENSE .md wrote to someplugin / LICENSE .md + templates / _composer .json wrote to someplugin / composer .json + templates / src / console / controllers / _Command .php wrote to someplugin / src / console / controllers / EenController .php + templates / src / console / controllers / _Command .php wrote to someplugin / src / console / controllers / TweeController .php + templates / src / console / controllers / _Command .php wrote to someplugin / src / console / controllers / DrieController .php + templates / src / controllers / _Controller .php wrote to someplugin / src / controllers / OneController .php + templates / src / controllers / _Controller .php wrote to someplugin / src / controllers / TwoController .php + templates / src / controllers / _Controller .php wrote to someplugin / src / controllers / ThreeController .php + templates / src / elements / _Element .php wrote to someplugin / src / elements / Neung .php + templates / src / elements / _Element .php wrote to someplugin / src / elements / Song .php + templates / src / elements / _Element .php wrote to someplugin / src / elements / Sam .php + templates / src / fields / _Field .php wrote to someplugin / src / fields / Ichi .php + templates / src / fields / _Field .php wrote to someplugin / src / fields / Ni .php + templates / src / fields / _Field .php wrote to someplugin / src / fields / San .php + templates / src / templates / _components / fields / _input .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ichi_input .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / fields / _input .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ni_input .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / fields / _input .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / San_input .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / fields / _settings .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ichi_settings .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / fields / _settings .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ni_settings .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / fields / _settings .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / San_settings .twig + templates / src / resources / css / fields / _field .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / fields / Ichi_field .css + templates / src / resources / css / fields / _field .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / fields / Ni_field .css + templates / src / resources / css / fields / _field .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / fields / San_field .css + templates / src / resources / js / fields / _field .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / fields / Ichi_field .js + templates / src / resources / js / fields / _field .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / fields / Ni_field .js + templates / src / resources / js / fields / _field .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / fields / San_field .js + templates / src / models / _Model .php wrote to someplugin / src / models / Uno .php + templates / src / models / _Model .php wrote to someplugin / src / models / Dos .php + templates / src / models / _Model .php wrote to someplugin / src / models / Tres .php + templates / src / records / _Record .php wrote to someplugin / src / records / Satu .php + templates / src / records / _Record .php wrote to someplugin / src / records / Dua .php + templates / src / records / _Record .php wrote to someplugin / src / records / Tiga .php + templates / src / migrations / _Install .php wrote to someplugin / src / migrations / Install .php + templates / src / services / _Service .php wrote to someplugin / src / services / Yi .php + templates / src / services / _Service .php wrote to someplugin / src / services / Er .php + templates / src / services / _Service .php wrote to someplugin / src / services / San .php + templates / src / tasks / _Task .php wrote to someplugin / src / tasks / Hana .php + templates / src / tasks / _Task .php wrote to someplugin / src / tasks / Dul .php + templates / src / tasks / _Task .php wrote to someplugin / src / tasks / Set .php + templates / src / utilities / _Utility .php wrote to someplugin / src / utilities / Eins .php + templates / src / utilities / _Utility .php wrote to someplugin / src / utilities / Zwei .php + templates / src / utilities / _Utility .php wrote to someplugin / src / utilities / Drei .php + templates / src / templates / _components / utilities / _content .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / utilities / Eins_content .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / utilities / _content .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / utilities / Zwei_content .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / utilities / _content .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / utilities / Drei_content .twig + templates / src / resources / css / utilities / _utility .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / utilities / Eins .css + templates / src / resources / css / utilities / _utility .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / utilities / Zwei .css + templates / src / resources / css / utilities / _utility .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / utilities / Drei .css + templates / src / resources / js / utilities / _utility .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / utilities / Eins .js + templates / src / resources / js / utilities / _utility .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / utilities / Zwei .js + templates / src / resources / js / utilities / _utility .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / utilities / Drei .js + templates / src / widgets / _Widget .php wrote to someplugin / src / widgets / Un .php + templates / src / widgets / _Widget .php wrote to someplugin / src / widgets / Deux .php + templates / src / widgets / _Widget .php wrote to someplugin / src / widgets / Trois .php + templates / src / templates / _components / widgets / _body .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Un_body .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / widgets / _body .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Deux_body .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / widgets / _body .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Trois_body .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / widgets / _settings .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Un_settings .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / widgets / _settings .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Deux_settings .twig + templates / src / templates / _components / widgets / _settings .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Trois_settings .twig + templates / src / resources / css / widgets / _widget .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / widgets / Un .css + templates / src / resources / css / widgets / _widget .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / widgets / Deux .css + templates / src / resources / css / widgets / _widget .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / widgets / Trois .css + templates / src / resources / js / widgets / _widget .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / widgets / Un .js + templates / src / resources / js / widgets / _widget .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / widgets / Deux .js + templates / src / resources / js / widgets / _widget .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / widgets / Trois .js + templates / src / templates / _settings .twig wrote to someplugin / src / templates / settings .twig + templates / src / translations / _en .php wrote to someplugin / src / translations / en / someplugin .php + templates / src / twigextensions / _TwigExtension .php wrote to someplugin / src / twigextensions / SomePluginTwigExtension .php + templates / src / variables / _Variable .php wrote to someplugin / src / variables / SomePluginVariable .php + templates / src / resources / css / _style .css wrote to someplugin / src / resources / css / SomePlugin .css + templates / src / resources / js / _script .js wrote to someplugin / src / resources / js / SomePlugin .js > Copying boilerplate files + templates / src / icon-mask .svg copied to someplugin / src / icon-mask .svg + templates / src / icon .svg copied to someplugin / src / icon .svg + templates / src / resources / images / plugin .png copied to someplugin / src / resources / images / plugin .png + templates / src / resources / screenshots / plugin_logo .png copied to someplugin / src / resources / screenshots / plugin_logo .png > Sync to file system create someplugin / codeception .yml create someplugin / tests / _bootstrap .php create someplugin / tests / _craft / config / db .php create someplugin / tests / _craft / config / general .php create someplugin / tests / _craft / config / routes .php create someplugin / tests / _craft / config / test .php create someplugin / tests / _craft / storage / example-file .txt create someplugin / tests / _craft / templates / example .twig create someplugin / tests / _support / FunctionalTester .php create someplugin / tests / _support / Helper / Functional .php create someplugin / tests / _support / Helper / Unit .php create someplugin / tests / _support / UnitTester .php create someplugin / tests / example-env create someplugin / tests / functional .suite .yml create someplugin / tests / functional / _bootstrap .php create someplugin / tests / functional / ExampleFunctionalCest .php create someplugin / tests / unit .suite .yml create someplugin / tests / unit / _bootstrap .php create someplugin / tests / unit / ExampleUnitTest .php create someplugin / src / SomePlugin .php create someplugin / src / models / Settings .php create someplugin / README .md create someplugin / CHANGELOG .md create someplugin / LICENSE .md create someplugin / composer .json create someplugin / src / console / controllers / EenController .php create someplugin / src / console / controllers / TweeController .php create someplugin / src / console / controllers / DrieController .php create someplugin / src / controllers / OneController .php create someplugin / src / controllers / TwoController .php create someplugin / src / controllers / ThreeController .php create someplugin / src / elements / Neung .php create someplugin / src / elements / Song .php create someplugin / src / elements / Sam .php create someplugin / src / fields / Ichi .php create someplugin / src / fields / Ni .php create someplugin / src / fields / San .php create someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ichi_input .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ni_input .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / San_input .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ichi_settings .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / Ni_settings .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / fields / San_settings .twig create someplugin / src / resources / css / fields / Ichi_field .css create someplugin / src / resources / css / fields / Ni_field .css create someplugin / src / resources / css / fields / San_field .css create someplugin / src / resources / js / fields / Ichi_field .js create someplugin / src / resources / js / fields / Ni_field .js create someplugin / src / resources / js / fields / San_field .js create someplugin / src / models / Uno .php create someplugin / src / models / Dos .php create someplugin / src / models / Tres .php create someplugin / src / records / Satu .php create someplugin / src / records / Dua .php create someplugin / src / records / Tiga .php create someplugin / src / migrations / Install .php create someplugin / src / services / Yi .php create someplugin / src / services / Er .php create someplugin / src / services / San .php create someplugin / src / tasks / Hana .php create someplugin / src / tasks / Dul .php create someplugin / src / tasks / Set .php create someplugin / src / utilities / Eins .php create someplugin / src / utilities / Zwei .php create someplugin / src / utilities / Drei .php create someplugin / src / templates / _components / utilities / Eins_content .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / utilities / Zwei_content .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / utilities / Drei_content .twig create someplugin / src / resources / css / utilities / Eins .css create someplugin / src / resources / css / utilities / Zwei .css create someplugin / src / resources / css / utilities / Drei .css create someplugin / src / resources / js / utilities / Eins .js create someplugin / src / resources / js / utilities / Zwei .js create someplugin / src / resources / js / utilities / Drei .js create someplugin / src / widgets / Un .php create someplugin / src / widgets / Deux .php create someplugin / src / widgets / Trois .php create someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Un_body .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Deux_body .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Trois_body .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Un_settings .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Deux_settings .twig create someplugin / src / templates / _components / widgets / Trois_settings .twig create someplugin / src / resources / css / widgets / Un .css create someplugin / src / resources / css / widgets / Deux .css create someplugin / src / resources / css / widgets / Trois .css create someplugin / src / resources / js / widgets / Un .js create someplugin / src / resources / js / widgets / Deux .js create someplugin / src / resources / js / widgets / Trois .js create someplugin / src / templates / settings .twig create someplugin / src / translations / en / someplugin .php create someplugin / src / twigextensions / SomePluginTwigExtension .php create someplugin / src / variables / SomePluginVariable .php create someplugin / src / resources / css / SomePlugin .css create someplugin / src / resources / js / SomePlugin .js create someplugin / src / icon-mask .svg create someplugin / src / icon .svg create someplugin / src / resources / images / plugin .png create someplugin / src / resources / screenshots / plugin_logo .png [ Install ] [ End ] > End install commands + Fin . executed Your Craft CMS plugin SomePlugin has been created . The default LICENSE .txt is the MIT license ; feel free to change it as you see fit . > All set . Have a nice day .

Command line options

The craftplugin generator can also be passed arguments via the command line, bypassing the interactive prompts. So it's possible do do something like this:

yo craftplugin --pluginComponents= "controllers,consolecommands,elementtypes,fieldtypes,models,records,services,settings,tasks,tests,twigextensions,utilities,variables,widgets" --apiVersion= "api_version_3_0" --pluginName= "Some Plugin" --pluginDescription= "Some Description" --pluginVersion= "1.0.0" --pluginVendorName= "Some Vendor" --pluginAuthorName= "Some Author" --pluginAuthorUrl= "https://SomeDomain.com" --pluginAuthorGithub= "SomeGithub" --codeComments= "yes" --consolecommandName= "Een,Twee,Drie" --controllerName= "One,Two,Three" --elementName= "Neung,Song,Sam" --fieldName= "Ichi,Ni,San" --modelName= "Uno,Dos,Tres" --purchasableName= "" --recordName= "Satu,Dua,Tiga" --serviceName= "Yi,Er,San" --utilityName= "Eins,Zwei,Drei" --taskName= "Hana,Dul,Set" --widgetName= "Un,Deux,Trois"

Adding to an existing plugin

As of version 1.3.0, the generator-craftplugin creates a .craftplugin project file in your plugin's root folder that contains all of the information needed to create the plugin scaffolding. If you have Yeoman and the generator-craftplugin installed locally, you can then cd to the directory and add components as you see fit.

Here's a video showing how that works:

So to add a controller to a project that already has controllers we can just do:

yo craftplugin --controllerName= "woofer"

If we're adding a new component type that doesn't exist in the plugin yet, we can just do:

yo craftplugin --consolecommandName= "woofer" --pluginComponents= "consolecommands"

Here's a list of the pluginComponents ; if you want to add more than one, just use a comma separated list, e.g.: --pluginComponents="controllers,consolecommands" :

controllers consolecommands elementtypes fieldtypes models records services settings tasks tests twigextensions utilities variables widgets

Here's a list of the parameters you can pass in to name the various components; if you want to add more than one, just use a comma separated list, e.g.: --controllerName="One,Two,Three" :

--consolecommandName = "" --controllerName = "" --elementName = "" --fieldName = "" --modelName = "" --purchasableName = "" --recordName = "" --serviceName = "" --utilityName = "" --taskName = "" --widgetName = ""

Here's a list of meta parameters that you can also pass in, to override what is in the .craftplugin file:

--apiVersion = "" --pluginName = "" --pluginDescription = "" --pluginVersion = "" --pluginVendorName = "" --pluginAuthorName = "" --pluginAuthorUrl = "" --pluginAuthorGithub = "" --codeComments = ""

Brought to you by nystudio107