generator-craftplugin

by nystudio107
1.6.0 (see all)

generator-craftplugin is a Yeoman generator for Craft CMS plugins

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

generator-craftplugin

generator-craftplugin is a Yeoman generator for Craft CMS plugins

Type just yo craftplugin and a new Craft CMS plugin tailored to your liking will be created.

You can also access the generator via the web at pluginfactory.io

Installation

This assumes you have nodejs, npm, and yeoman installed already.

  1. Download & unzip the file and place the generator-craftplugin directory onto your dev machine
  2. -OR- do a git clone https://github.com/nystudio107/generator-craftplugin.git directly onto your dev machine. You can then update it with git pull
  3. On the command line, from the root of the generator-craftplugin project (in the generator-craftplugin/ folder), type: npm link to install the project dependencies and symlink a global module. On some setups, you may have to do sudo npm link --no-bin-links
  4. -OR- do an npm -g install generator-craftplugin to install it via npm (and thus skip the npm link step)
  5. The generator folder should be named generator-craftplugin. GitHub recently started appending -master (the branch name) to the name of the folder for zip file downloads.

Requires Node version 8.0.0 or later.

Usage

To create a new Craft CMS plugin and use generator-craftplugin to scaffold it:

yo craftplugin

generator-craftplugin will ask you a few questions:

  • Plugin name: - enter the name of your plugin
  • Short description of the plugin: - enter a short (around 120 characters or less) description of the plugin and what it does
  • Plugin initial version: - enter the initial version of the plugin, e.g.: 1.0.0 or 0.0.1
  • Plugin author name: - enter the name of the author of the plugin (either an individual or a company)
  • Plugin author URL: - enter the URL (with the http://) of the website of the plugin author
  • Plugin author GitHub.com name: - enter the GitHub.com handle of the author of the plugin. If you don't have one, just leave it blank
  • Select what components your plugin will have: - select the components you want included in your plugin, using the arrow keys to change the component, and <space> to select them.

If you selected Controllers, ElementTypes, FieldTypes, Models, Purchasables, Records, Services, Tasks, or Widgets components, it will also ask you for a name for each one, respectively. If you want multiple components, just separate them with a , in the name input.

generator-craftplugin will then do the following for you:

  1. Create the pluginname directory in the current directory, properly lower-cased and stripped of spaces
  2. Create all of the properly named, documented files & folders for your new Craft CMS plugin

The code generated conforms to Pixel & Tonic's Coding Standards, and includes a number of other ancillary files such as README.md, icon.svg, releases.json, etc. to get you going.

Sample Output

Here's an example of the output from a yo craftplugin generator:

[ Initializing ]
? Select what Craft CMS API to target: (Use arrow keys)
  Version 2.5.xVersion 3.0.x
  Module Version 3.0.x
[ Prompting ]
? Plugin name: Some Plugin
? Short description of the plugin: Some Description
? Plugin initial version: 1.0.0
? Plugin author name: Some Author
? Plugin vendor name: Some Vendor
? Plugin author URL: https://SomeDomain.com
? Plugin author GitHub.com name: SomeGithub
? Should there be code comments generated: (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invers
e selection)
❯◉ Code Comments
? Select what components your plugin will have: (Press <space> to select, <a> to toggle all, <i> to invers
e selection)
❯◉ ConsoleCommandsControllersElementTypesFieldTypesModelsPurchasablesRecordsServicesSettingsTasksTestsTwigExtensionsUtilitiesVariablesWidgets
? Name of your ConsoleCommand: Een,Twee,Drie
? Name of your Controller: One,Two,Three
? Name of your Element: Neung,Song,Sam
? Name of your Field: Ichi,Ni,San
? Name of your Model: Uno,Dos,Tres
? Name of your Record: Satu,Dua,Tiga
? Name of your Service: Yi,Er,San
? Name of your Task: Hana,Dul,Set
? Name of your Utility: Eins,Zwei,Drei
? Name of your Widget: Un,Deux,Trois
[ Configuring ]
{ pluginName: 'Some Plugin',
  pluginDescription: 'Some Description',
  pluginVersion: '1.0.0',
  pluginAuthorName: 'Some Author',
  pluginVendorName: 'somevendor',
  pluginAuthorUrl: 'https://SomeDomain.com',
  pluginAuthorGithub: 'SomeGithub',
  codeComments: 'yes',
  pluginComponents:
   [ 'controllers',
     'consolecommands',
     'elementtypes',
     'fieldtypes',
     'models',
     'records',
     'services',
     'settings',
     'tasks',
     'tests',
     'twigextensions',
     'utilities',
     'variables',
     'widgets' ],
  consolecommandName: [ 'Een', 'Twee', 'Drie' ],
  controllerName: [ 'One', 'Two', 'Three' ],
  elementName: [ 'Neung', 'Song', 'Sam' ],
  fieldName: [ 'Ichi', 'Ni', 'San' ],
  modelName: [ 'Uno', 'Dos', 'Tres' ],
  purchasableName: [ '' ],
  recordName: [ 'Satu', 'Dua', 'Tiga' ],
  serviceName: [ 'Yi', 'Er', 'San' ],
  taskName: [ 'Hana', 'Dul', 'Set' ],
  utilityName: [ 'Eins', 'Zwei', 'Drei' ],
  widgetName: [ 'Un', 'Deux', 'Trois' ],
  templatesDir: 'templates',
  pluginDirName: 'someplugin',
  pluginCamelHandle: 'somePlugin',
  pluginHandle: 'SomePlugin',
  dateNow: '2017-01-22T04:43:17.276Z',
  niceDate: '2017.01.22',
  copyrightNotice: 'Copyright (c) 2017 Some Author',
  pluginDownloadUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/archive/master.zip',
  pluginDocsUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/blob/master/README.md',
  pluginReleasesUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/releases.json',
  pluginChangelogUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/CHANGELOG.md',
  pluginCloneUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin.git' }
+ Creating Craft plugin folder someplugin
[ Writing ]
{ pluginName: 'Some Plugin',
  pluginDescription: 'Some Description',
  pluginVersion: '1.0.0',
  pluginAuthorName: 'Some Author',
  pluginVendorName: 'somevendor',
  pluginAuthorUrl: 'https://SomeDomain.com',
  pluginAuthorGithub: 'SomeGithub',
  codeComments: 'yes',
  pluginComponents:
   [ 'controllers',
     'consolecommands',
     'elementtypes',
     'fieldtypes',
     'models',
     'records',
     'services',
     'settings',
     'tasks',
     'tests',
     'twigextensions',
     'utilities',
     'variables',
     'widgets' ],
  consolecommandName: [ 'Een', 'Twee', 'Drie' ],
  controllerName: [ 'One', 'Two', 'Three' ],
  elementName: [ 'Neung', 'Song', 'Sam' ],
  fieldName: [ 'Ichi', 'Ni', 'San' ],
  modelName: [ 'Uno', 'Dos', 'Tres' ],
  purchasableName: [ '' ],
  recordName: [ 'Satu', 'Dua', 'Tiga' ],
  serviceName: [ 'Yi', 'Er', 'San' ],
  taskName: [ 'Hana', 'Dul', 'Set' ],
  utilityName: [ 'Eins', 'Zwei', 'Drei' ],
  widgetName: [ 'Un', 'Deux', 'Trois' ],
  templatesDir: 'templates',
  pluginDirName: 'someplugin',
  pluginCamelHandle: 'somePlugin',
  pluginHandle: 'SomePlugin',
  dateNow: '2017-01-22T04:43:17.276Z',
  niceDate: '2017.01.22',
  copyrightNotice: 'Copyright (c) 2017 Some Author',
  pluginDownloadUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/archive/master.zip',
  pluginDocsUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/blob/master/README.md',
  pluginReleasesUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/releases.json',
  pluginChangelogUrl: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/SomeGithub/someplugin/master/CHANGELOG.md',
  pluginCloneUrl: 'https://github.com/SomeGithub/someplugin.git' }
> Writing template files
+ templates/_codeception.yml wrote to someplugin/codeception.yml
+ templates/tests/ wrote to someplugin/tests/
+ templates/src/_Plugin.php wrote to someplugin/src/SomePlugin.php
+ templates/src/models/_Settings.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Settings.php
+ templates/_README.md wrote to someplugin/README.md
+ templates/_CHANGELOG.md wrote to someplugin/CHANGELOG.md
+ templates/_LICENSE.md wrote to someplugin/LICENSE.md
+ templates/_composer.json wrote to someplugin/composer.json
+ templates/src/console/controllers/_Command.php wrote to someplugin/src/console/controllers/EenController.php
+ templates/src/console/controllers/_Command.php wrote to someplugin/src/console/controllers/TweeController.php
+ templates/src/console/controllers/_Command.php wrote to someplugin/src/console/controllers/DrieController.php
+ templates/src/controllers/_Controller.php wrote to someplugin/src/controllers/OneController.php
+ templates/src/controllers/_Controller.php wrote to someplugin/src/controllers/TwoController.php
+ templates/src/controllers/_Controller.php wrote to someplugin/src/controllers/ThreeController.php
+ templates/src/elements/_Element.php wrote to someplugin/src/elements/Neung.php
+ templates/src/elements/_Element.php wrote to someplugin/src/elements/Song.php
+ templates/src/elements/_Element.php wrote to someplugin/src/elements/Sam.php
+ templates/src/fields/_Field.php wrote to someplugin/src/fields/Ichi.php
+ templates/src/fields/_Field.php wrote to someplugin/src/fields/Ni.php
+ templates/src/fields/_Field.php wrote to someplugin/src/fields/San.php
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_input.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_input.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_input.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_input.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_input.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_input.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/fields/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_settings.twig
+ templates/src/resources/css/fields/_field.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ichi_field.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/fields/_field.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ni_field.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/fields/_field.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/San_field.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/fields/_field.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ichi_field.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/fields/_field.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ni_field.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/fields/_field.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/San_field.js
+ templates/src/models/_Model.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Uno.php
+ templates/src/models/_Model.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Dos.php
+ templates/src/models/_Model.php wrote to someplugin/src/models/Tres.php
+ templates/src/records/_Record.php wrote to someplugin/src/records/Satu.php
+ templates/src/records/_Record.php wrote to someplugin/src/records/Dua.php
+ templates/src/records/_Record.php wrote to someplugin/src/records/Tiga.php
+ templates/src/migrations/_Install.php wrote to someplugin/src/migrations/Install.php
+ templates/src/services/_Service.php wrote to someplugin/src/services/Yi.php
+ templates/src/services/_Service.php wrote to someplugin/src/services/Er.php
+ templates/src/services/_Service.php wrote to someplugin/src/services/San.php
+ templates/src/tasks/_Task.php wrote to someplugin/src/tasks/Hana.php
+ templates/src/tasks/_Task.php wrote to someplugin/src/tasks/Dul.php
+ templates/src/tasks/_Task.php wrote to someplugin/src/tasks/Set.php
+ templates/src/utilities/_Utility.php wrote to someplugin/src/utilities/Eins.php
+ templates/src/utilities/_Utility.php wrote to someplugin/src/utilities/Zwei.php
+ templates/src/utilities/_Utility.php wrote to someplugin/src/utilities/Drei.php
+ templates/src/templates/_components/utilities/_content.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Eins_content.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/utilities/_content.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Zwei_content.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/utilities/_content.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Drei_content.twig
+ templates/src/resources/css/utilities/_utility.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Eins.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/utilities/_utility.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Zwei.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/utilities/_utility.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Drei.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/utilities/_utility.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Eins.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/utilities/_utility.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Zwei.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/utilities/_utility.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Drei.js
+ templates/src/widgets/_Widget.php wrote to someplugin/src/widgets/Un.php
+ templates/src/widgets/_Widget.php wrote to someplugin/src/widgets/Deux.php
+ templates/src/widgets/_Widget.php wrote to someplugin/src/widgets/Trois.php
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_body.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_body.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_body.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_body.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_body.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_body.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_settings.twig
+ templates/src/templates/_components/widgets/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_settings.twig
+ templates/src/resources/css/widgets/_widget.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Un.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/widgets/_widget.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Deux.css
+ templates/src/resources/css/widgets/_widget.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Trois.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/widgets/_widget.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Un.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/widgets/_widget.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Deux.js
+ templates/src/resources/js/widgets/_widget.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Trois.js
+ templates/src/templates/_settings.twig wrote to someplugin/src/templates/settings.twig
+ templates/src/translations/_en.php wrote to someplugin/src/translations/en/someplugin.php
+ templates/src/twigextensions/_TwigExtension.php wrote to someplugin/src/twigextensions/SomePluginTwigExtension.php
+ templates/src/variables/_Variable.php wrote to someplugin/src/variables/SomePluginVariable.php
+ templates/src/resources/css/_style.css wrote to someplugin/src/resources/css/SomePlugin.css
+ templates/src/resources/js/_script.js wrote to someplugin/src/resources/js/SomePlugin.js
> Copying boilerplate files
+ templates/src/icon-mask.svg copied to someplugin/src/icon-mask.svg
+ templates/src/icon.svg copied to someplugin/src/icon.svg
+ templates/src/resources/images/plugin.png copied to someplugin/src/resources/images/plugin.png
+ templates/src/resources/screenshots/plugin_logo.png copied to someplugin/src/resources/screenshots/plugin_logo.png
> Sync to file system
   create someplugin/codeception.yml
   create someplugin/tests/_bootstrap.php
   create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/db.php
   create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/general.php
   create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/routes.php
   create someplugin/tests/_craft/config/test.php
   create someplugin/tests/_craft/storage/example-file.txt
   create someplugin/tests/_craft/templates/example.twig
   create someplugin/tests/_support/FunctionalTester.php
   create someplugin/tests/_support/Helper/Functional.php
   create someplugin/tests/_support/Helper/Unit.php
   create someplugin/tests/_support/UnitTester.php
   create someplugin/tests/example-env
   create someplugin/tests/functional.suite.yml
   create someplugin/tests/functional/_bootstrap.php
   create someplugin/tests/functional/ExampleFunctionalCest.php
   create someplugin/tests/unit.suite.yml
   create someplugin/tests/unit/_bootstrap.php
   create someplugin/tests/unit/ExampleUnitTest.php
   create someplugin/src/SomePlugin.php
   create someplugin/src/models/Settings.php
   create someplugin/README.md
   create someplugin/CHANGELOG.md
   create someplugin/LICENSE.md
   create someplugin/composer.json
   create someplugin/src/console/controllers/EenController.php
   create someplugin/src/console/controllers/TweeController.php
   create someplugin/src/console/controllers/DrieController.php
   create someplugin/src/controllers/OneController.php
   create someplugin/src/controllers/TwoController.php
   create someplugin/src/controllers/ThreeController.php
   create someplugin/src/elements/Neung.php
   create someplugin/src/elements/Song.php
   create someplugin/src/elements/Sam.php
   create someplugin/src/fields/Ichi.php
   create someplugin/src/fields/Ni.php
   create someplugin/src/fields/San.php
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_input.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_input.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_input.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ichi_settings.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/Ni_settings.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/fields/San_settings.twig
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ichi_field.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/Ni_field.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/fields/San_field.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ichi_field.js
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/Ni_field.js
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/fields/San_field.js
   create someplugin/src/models/Uno.php
   create someplugin/src/models/Dos.php
   create someplugin/src/models/Tres.php
   create someplugin/src/records/Satu.php
   create someplugin/src/records/Dua.php
   create someplugin/src/records/Tiga.php
   create someplugin/src/migrations/Install.php
   create someplugin/src/services/Yi.php
   create someplugin/src/services/Er.php
   create someplugin/src/services/San.php
   create someplugin/src/tasks/Hana.php
   create someplugin/src/tasks/Dul.php
   create someplugin/src/tasks/Set.php
   create someplugin/src/utilities/Eins.php
   create someplugin/src/utilities/Zwei.php
   create someplugin/src/utilities/Drei.php
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Eins_content.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Zwei_content.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/utilities/Drei_content.twig
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Eins.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Zwei.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/utilities/Drei.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Eins.js
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Zwei.js
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/utilities/Drei.js
   create someplugin/src/widgets/Un.php
   create someplugin/src/widgets/Deux.php
   create someplugin/src/widgets/Trois.php
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_body.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_body.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_body.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Un_settings.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Deux_settings.twig
   create someplugin/src/templates/_components/widgets/Trois_settings.twig
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Un.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Deux.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/widgets/Trois.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Un.js
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Deux.js
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/widgets/Trois.js
   create someplugin/src/templates/settings.twig
   create someplugin/src/translations/en/someplugin.php
   create someplugin/src/twigextensions/SomePluginTwigExtension.php
   create someplugin/src/variables/SomePluginVariable.php
   create someplugin/src/resources/css/SomePlugin.css
   create someplugin/src/resources/js/SomePlugin.js
   create someplugin/src/icon-mask.svg
   create someplugin/src/icon.svg
   create someplugin/src/resources/images/plugin.png
   create someplugin/src/resources/screenshots/plugin_logo.png
[ Install ]
[ End ]
> End install commands
+ Fin. executed
Your Craft CMS plugin SomePlugin has been created.
The default LICENSE.txt is the MIT license; feel free to change it as you see fit.
> All set.  Have a nice day.

Command line options

The craftplugin generator can also be passed arguments via the command line, bypassing the interactive prompts. So it's possible do do something like this:

yo craftplugin --pluginComponents="controllers,consolecommands,elementtypes,fieldtypes,models,records,services,settings,tasks,tests,twigextensions,utilities,variables,widgets" --apiVersion="api_version_3_0" --pluginName="Some Plugin" --pluginDescription="Some Description" --pluginVersion="1.0.0" --pluginVendorName="Some Vendor" --pluginAuthorName="Some Author" --pluginAuthorUrl="https://SomeDomain.com" --pluginAuthorGithub="SomeGithub" --codeComments="yes" --consolecommandName="Een,Twee,Drie" --controllerName="One,Two,Three" --elementName="Neung,Song,Sam" --fieldName="Ichi,Ni,San" --modelName="Uno,Dos,Tres" --purchasableName="" --recordName="Satu,Dua,Tiga" --serviceName="Yi,Er,San" --utilityName="Eins,Zwei,Drei" --taskName="Hana,Dul,Set" --widgetName="Un,Deux,Trois"

Adding to an existing plugin

As of version 1.3.0, the generator-craftplugin creates a .craftplugin project file in your plugin's root folder that contains all of the information needed to create the plugin scaffolding. If you have Yeoman and the generator-craftplugin installed locally, you can then cd to the directory and add components as you see fit.

Here's a video showing how that works:

Adding to an existing plugin video

So to add a controller to a project that already has controllers we can just do:

yo craftplugin --controllerName="woofer"

If we're adding a new component type that doesn't exist in the plugin yet, we can just do:

yo craftplugin --consolecommandName="woofer" --pluginComponents="consolecommands"

Here's a list of the pluginComponents; if you want to add more than one, just use a comma separated list, e.g.: --pluginComponents="controllers,consolecommands":

controllers
consolecommands
elementtypes
fieldtypes
models
records
services
settings
tasks
tests
twigextensions
utilities
variables
widgets

Here's a list of the parameters you can pass in to name the various components; if you want to add more than one, just use a comma separated list, e.g.: --controllerName="One,Two,Three":

--consolecommandName=""
--controllerName=""
--elementName=""
--fieldName=""
--modelName=""
--purchasableName=""
--recordName=""
--serviceName=""
--utilityName=""
--taskName=""
--widgetName=""

Here's a list of meta parameters that you can also pass in, to override what is in the .craftplugin file:

--apiVersion=""
--pluginName=""
--pluginDescription=""
--pluginVersion=""
--pluginVendorName=""
--pluginAuthorName=""
--pluginAuthorUrl=""
--pluginAuthorGithub=""
--codeComments=""

Brought to you by nystudio107

