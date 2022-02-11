Yo Code - Extension and Customization Generator

We have written a Yeoman generator to help get you started. We plan to add templates for most extension/customization types into this.

Install the Generator

Install Yeoman and the VS Code Extension generator:

npm install -g yo generator-code

Run Yo Code

The Yeoman generator will walk you through the steps required to create your customization or extension prompting for the required information.

To launch the generator simply type:

yo code

Generator Output

These templates will

Create a base folder structure

Template out a rough package.json

Import any assets required for your extension e.g. tmBundles or the VS Code Library

For Extensions: Set-up launch.json for running your extension and attaching to a process

Command line

Usage: yo code [<destination>] [options] Argument (optional): The destination to create the extension in, absolute or relative to the current working directory. Use '.' for the current folder. If not provided, defaults to a folder in the current working directory with the extension display name. Options: -h, --help -i, --insiders -q, --quick -o, --open -O, --openInInsiders -t, --extensionType --extensionId --extensionDescription --pkgManager --webpack --gitInit Example usages: yo code yo code . -O yo code Hello -t=ts -q yo code --insiders

Run Generator using Docker

If you don't want to install nodejs or any node packages, use this method to containerize the generator. \ \ Go into your project directory

cd <project directory>

Build the docker image from the docker file

docker build -t vscode-generator-code .

Create a docker container with volumes

docker run -v $( pwd ):/usr/src/app vscode-generator-code

Local development

After making necessary changes, run npm link before running yo code to test the local version.

You can learn more about Yeoman generator development on its documentation website.

History

1.0.0: Generates a VS Code extension for TypeScript 2.0.3

0.10.x: Generates a VS Code extension for TypeScript 1.8.10

License

MIT