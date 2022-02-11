openbase logo
generator-code

by microsoft
1.6.5 (see all)

Visual Studio Code extension generator

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

801

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

74

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Yo Code - Extension and Customization Generator

Build Status

We have written a Yeoman generator to help get you started. We plan to add templates for most extension/customization types into this.

Install the Generator

Install Yeoman and the VS Code Extension generator:

npm install -g yo generator-code

Run Yo Code

The Yeoman generator will walk you through the steps required to create your customization or extension prompting for the required information.

To launch the generator simply type:

yo code

The command generator

Generator Output

These templates will

  • Create a base folder structure
  • Template out a rough package.json
  • Import any assets required for your extension e.g. tmBundles or the VS Code Library
  • For Extensions: Set-up launch.json for running your extension and attaching to a process

Command line

Usage:
  yo code [<destination>] [options]

Argument (optional):
  The destination to create the extension in, absolute or relative to the current working
  directory. Use '.' for the current folder.
  If not provided, defaults to a folder in the current working directory with the extension
  display name.

Options:
  -h,   --help                  # Print the generator's options and usage
  -i,   --insiders              # Show the insiders options for the generator
  -q,   --quick                 # Quick mode, skip all optional prompts and use defaults
  -o,   --open                  # Open the generated extension in Visual Studio Code
  -O,   --openInInsiders        # Open the generated extension in Visual Studio Code Insiders
  -t,   --extensionType         # ts, js, colortheme, language, snippets, keymap...
        --extensionId           # Id of the extension
        --extensionDescription  # Description of the extension
        --pkgManager            # 'npm' or 'yarn'
        --webpack               # Bundle the extension with webpack
        --gitInit               # Initialize a git repo

Example usages:
  yo code                       # Create an extension in a folder with the extension's name.
  yo code . -O                  # Create an extension in current folder and open with code-insiders
  yo code Hello -t=ts -q        # Create an TypeScript extension in './Hello', skip prompts, use defaults.
  yo code --insiders            # Show the insiders options for the generator

Run Generator using Docker

If you don't want to install nodejs or any node packages, use this method to containerize the generator. \ \ Go into your project directory

cd <project directory>

Build the docker image from the docker file

docker build -t vscode-generator-code .

Create a docker container with volumes

docker run -v $(pwd):/usr/src/app vscode-generator-code

Local development

After making necessary changes, run npm link before running yo code to test the local version.

You can learn more about Yeoman generator development on its documentation website.

History

  • 1.0.0: Generates a VS Code extension for TypeScript 2.0.3
  • 0.10.x: Generates a VS Code extension for TypeScript 1.8.10

License

MIT

