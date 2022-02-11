We have written a Yeoman generator to help get you started. We plan to add templates for most extension/customization types into this.
Install Yeoman and the VS Code Extension generator:
npm install -g yo generator-code
The Yeoman generator will walk you through the steps required to create your customization or extension prompting for the required information.
To launch the generator simply type:
yo code
These templates will
package.json
launch.json for running your extension and attaching to a process
Usage:
yo code [<destination>] [options]
Argument (optional):
The destination to create the extension in, absolute or relative to the current working
directory. Use '.' for the current folder.
If not provided, defaults to a folder in the current working directory with the extension
display name.
Options:
-h, --help # Print the generator's options and usage
-i, --insiders # Show the insiders options for the generator
-q, --quick # Quick mode, skip all optional prompts and use defaults
-o, --open # Open the generated extension in Visual Studio Code
-O, --openInInsiders # Open the generated extension in Visual Studio Code Insiders
-t, --extensionType # ts, js, colortheme, language, snippets, keymap...
--extensionId # Id of the extension
--extensionDescription # Description of the extension
--pkgManager # 'npm' or 'yarn'
--webpack # Bundle the extension with webpack
--gitInit # Initialize a git repo
Example usages:
yo code # Create an extension in a folder with the extension's name.
yo code . -O # Create an extension in current folder and open with code-insiders
yo code Hello -t=ts -q # Create an TypeScript extension in './Hello', skip prompts, use defaults.
yo code --insiders # Show the insiders options for the generator
If you don't want to install nodejs or any node packages, use this method to containerize the generator. \ \ Go into your project directory
cd <project directory>
Build the docker image from the docker file
docker build -t vscode-generator-code .
Create a docker container with volumes
docker run -v $(pwd):/usr/src/app vscode-generator-code
After making necessary changes, run
npm link before running
yo code to
test the local version.
You can learn more about Yeoman generator development on its documentation website.