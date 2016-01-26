Chrome App generator

Maintainer: Jimmy Moon

Chrome Apps boilerplate generator that creates everything you need to get started with development. To test, go to: chrome://extensions, enable Developer mode and load app as an unpacked extension.

Getting Started

First make a new directory, and cd into it: mkdir my-new-chromeapp && cd $_

into it: mkdir my-new-chromeapp && cd $_ Install the generator: npm install -g generator-chromeapp

Run: yo chromeapp

Generators

Available generators:

App

Sets up a new Chrome App, generating all the boilerplate you need to get started.

Example:

yo chromeapp

Permission

Create manifest.json or append permission into manifest.json. You can choose permission to put into manifest.json

Example:

yo chromeapp:permmision

Samples

You can create a new Chrome App by the google-chrome-app samples on github repository.

Example:

yo chromeapp:samples

Build

Creates a production build, production files to zip file. You can publish zip file to Chrome Web Store.

Examples:

grunt build

Debug

Support two preview mode. LiveReload/run/debug your Chrome App on Chrome browser and Chrome app container.

grunt debug - Default, run you Chrome App on Chrome app container

grunt debug:server - Run you Chrome App on Chrome browser like 'serve' task of webapp.

Options

--skip-install Skips the automatic execution of bower and npm after scaffolding has finished.

--test-framework=[framework] Defaults to mocha . Can be switched for another supported testing framework like jasmine .

--skip-pull Skips to pull command of git to check the google-chrome-app samples on github repository

--coffee Add support for CoffeeScript.

--compass Add support for Compass. WARN, Compiled files that generated by coffee or compass will be remained if your Chrome App running on Chrome App container (with grunt debug ). You should remove or ignore that files if you don't want to commit to repo.

Contribute

See the contributing docs

License

BSD license