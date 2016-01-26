Maintainer: Jimmy Moon
Chrome Apps boilerplate generator that creates everything you need to get started with development. To test, go to: chrome://extensions, enable Developer mode and load
appas an unpacked extension.
cd into it: mkdir my-new-chromeapp && cd $_
npm install -g generator-chromeapp
yo chromeapp
Available generators:
Sets up a new Chrome App, generating all the boilerplate you need to get started.
Example:
yo chromeapp
Create manifest.json or append permission into manifest.json. You can choose permission to put into manifest.json
Example:
yo chromeapp:permmision
You can create a new Chrome App by the google-chrome-app samples on github repository.
Example:
yo chromeapp:samples
Creates a production build, production files to zip file. You can publish zip file to Chrome Web Store.
Examples:
grunt build
Support two preview mode. LiveReload/run/debug your Chrome App on Chrome browser and Chrome app container.
grunt debug - Default, run you Chrome App on Chrome app container
grunt debug:server - Run you Chrome App on Chrome browser like 'serve' task of webapp.
--skip-install
Skips the automatic execution of
bower and
npm after
scaffolding has finished.
--test-framework=[framework]
Defaults to
mocha. Can be switched for
another supported testing framework like
jasmine.
--skip-pull
Skips to
pull command of
git to check the google-chrome-app samples on github repository
--coffee
Add support for CoffeeScript.
--compass
Add support for Compass.
WARN, Compiled files that generated by coffee or compass will be remained if your Chrome App running on Chrome App container (with
grunt debug). You should remove or ignore that files if you don't want to commit to repo.
See the contributing docs