generator-chromeapp

by yeoman
0.2.19 (see all)

Scaffold out a Chrome app

Overview

7

GitHub Stars

311

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Deprecated

Readme

Chrome App generator Build Status

Maintainer: Jimmy Moon

Chrome Apps boilerplate generator that creates everything you need to get started with development. To test, go to: chrome://extensions, enable Developer mode and load app as an unpacked extension.

Getting Started

  • First make a new directory, and cd into it: mkdir my-new-chromeapp && cd $_
  • Install the generator: npm install -g generator-chromeapp
  • Run: yo chromeapp

Generators

Available generators:

App

Sets up a new Chrome App, generating all the boilerplate you need to get started.

Example: 

yo chromeapp

Permission

Create manifest.json or append permission into manifest.json. You can choose permission to put into manifest.json

Example: 

yo chromeapp:permmision

Samples

You can create a new Chrome App by the google-chrome-app samples on github repository.

Example: 

yo chromeapp:samples

Build

Creates a production build, production files to zip file. You can publish zip file to Chrome Web Store.

Examples:

grunt build

Debug

Support two preview mode. LiveReload/run/debug your Chrome App on Chrome browser and Chrome app container.

  • grunt debug - Default, run you Chrome App on Chrome app container

  • grunt debug:server - Run you Chrome App on Chrome browser like 'serve' task of webapp.

Options

  • --skip-install

    Skips the automatic execution of bower and npm after scaffolding has finished.

  • --test-framework=[framework]

    Defaults to mocha. Can be switched for another supported testing framework like jasmine.

  • --skip-pull

    Skips to pull command of git to check the google-chrome-app samples on github repository

  • --coffee

    Add support for CoffeeScript.

  • --compass

    Add support for Compass.

    WARN, Compiled files that generated by coffee or compass will be remained if your Chrome App running on Chrome App container (with grunt debug). You should remove or ignore that files if you don't want to commit to repo.

Contribute

See the contributing docs

License

BSD license

