DEPRECATED

In favor of https://github.com/HaNdTriX/generator-web-extension

Advanced WebExtension generator that creates everything you need to get started with extension development.

This generator uses:

Features

ES2015

Modules (ES2015, CommonJS, AMD)

Multi browser support (chrome, firefox, opera, edge)

Vendor prefixed manifest keys

Sourcemaps

Linting

CSS, Sass, Less

Environment variables

Image optimization

Livereload

Packaging

Version management

Install

$ npm install -g yo generator-chrome- extension -kickstart

Getting Started

First make a new directory, and cd into it: mkdir my-new-chrome-extension && cd $_

into it: Run: yo chrome-extension-kickstart .

Options

--skip-install Skips the automatic execution of npm after scaffolding has finished.

Documentation

Check out the documentation

Contribute

See the contributing docs

License

MIT