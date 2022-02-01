This branch contains samples for the released version of the Microsoft Bot Framework V4 SDK for .NET, JS and Python. If you need samples for the Bot Framework V3 SDK, go here.
To use the samples, clone this GitHub repository using Git.
git clone https://github.com/Microsoft/BotBuilder-Samples.git
cd BotBuilder-Samples
Samples are designed to illustrate functionality you'll need to implement to build great bots!
|Sample Name
|Description
|.NET
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|2
|Echo bot
|Demonstrates how to receive and send messages.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript, TypeScript
|Python
|Java
|3
|Welcome user
|Introduces activity types and provides a welcome message on conversation update activity.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript, TypeScript
|Python
|Java
|5
|Multi turn prompts
|Demonstrates how to use waterfall dialog, prompts, and component dialog to create a simple interaction that asks the user for name, age, and prints back that information.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript, TypeScript
|Python
|Java
|6
|Using cards
|Introduces all card types including thumbnail, audio, media etc. Builds on Welcoming user + multi-prompt bot by presenting a card with buttons in welcome message that route to appropriate dialog.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript, TypeScript
|Python
|Java
|7
|Adaptive cards
|Demonstrates how the multi-turn dialog can use a card to get user input for name and age.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|8
|Suggested actions
|Demonstrates how to enable your bot to present buttons that the user can tap to provide input.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|13
|Core bot
|Core bot shows how to use cards, dialog, and Language Understanding (LUIS).
|.NET Core, .NET Web
|JavaScript, TypeScript
|Python
|Java
|14
|NLP with dispatch
|Demonstrates how to dispatch across LUIS and QnA Maker.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|15
|Handling attachments
|Demonstrates how to listen for/handle user provided attachments.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|40
|TIMEX resolution
|Demonstrates various ways to parse and manipulate the TIMEX expressions you get from LUIS and the DateTimeRecognizer used by the DateTimePrompt.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|43
|Complex dialogs
|Demonstrates different ways for composing dialogs.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|45
|State management
|Demonstrates how to use state management and storage objects to manage and persist state.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|1
|Console echo bot
|Introduces the concept of adapter and demonstrates a simple echo bot on console adapter and how to send a reply and access the incoming message.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript, TypeScript
|Python
|1
|Browser echo bot
|Demonstrates how to host a bot in the browser using Web Chat and a custom Web Chat Adapter.
|ECMAScript 6
|16
|Proactive messages
|Demonstrates how to send proactive messages to users.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript, TypeScript
|Python
|Java
|17
|Multilingual bot
|Using translate middleware to support a multi-lingual bot. Demonstrates custom middleware.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|19
|Custom dialogs
|Demonstrates complex conversation flow using the Dialogs library.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|21
|Application Insights
|Demonstrates how to add telemetry logging to your bot, storing telemetry within Application Insights.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Java
|23
|Facebook events
|Integrate and consume Facebook specific payloads, such as post-backs, quick replies and opt-in events.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|42
|Scale out
|Demonstrates how you can build your own state solution from the ground up that supports scaled out deployment with ETag based optimistic locking.
|.NET Core
|Python
|Java
|44
|Basic custom prompts
|Demonstrates how to implement your own basic prompts to ask the user for information.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|47
|Inspection middleware
|Demonstrates how to use middleware to allow the Bot Framework Emulator to debug traffic into and out of the bot in addition to looking at the current state of the bot.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|70
|Styling webchat
|This sample shows how to create a web page with custom Web Chat component.
|ECMAScript 6
|18
|OAuth authentication
|Bot that demonstrates how to integrate OAuth providers.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|24
|MSGraph authentication
|Demonstrates bot authentication capabilities of Azure Bot Service. Demonstrates utilizing the Microsoft Graph API to retrieve data about the user.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|46
|Teams authentication
|Demonstrates how to use authentication for a bot running in Microsoft Teams.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|11
|QnA Maker (simple)
|Demonstrates how to use QnA Maker to have simple single-turn conversations
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|49
|QnA Maker (advanced)
|Demonstrates how to integrate Multiturn and Active learning in a QnA Maker bot. This also demonstrates the QnAMakerDialog class.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Java
|25
|Message Reactions
|Demonstrates how to create a simple bot that responds to Message Reactions
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Java
|46
|Authentication
|Demonstrates how to use authentication for a bot running in Microsoft Teams.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|50
|Messaging extensions - search
|A Messaging Extension that accepts search requests and returns results.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|51
|Messaging extensions - action
|A Messaging Extension that accepts parameters and returns a card. Also, how to receive a forwarded message as a parameter in a Messaging Extension.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|52
|Messaging extensions - auth and config
|A Messaging Extension that has a configuration page, accepts search requests and returns results after the user has signed in.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Java
|53
|Messaging extensions - action preview
|Demonstrates how to create a Preview and Edit flow for a Messaging Extension.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|54
|Task module
|Demonstrates how to retrieve a Task Module, and values from cards in the Task Module, for a Messaging Extension.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|55
|Link unfurling
|A Messaging Extension that performs link unfurling.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|56
|File upload
|Demonstrates how to obtain file consent, and upload files to Teams from a bot. Also, how to receive a file sent to a bot.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|57
|Conversation bot
|Demonstrates various features of bots on Teams: message all members in a Team or Channel, @mention a user from a bot, update previously sent messages, etc.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|58
|Start new thread in a channel
|Demonstrates creating a new thread in a channel.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|60
|Slack
|Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Slack.
|.NET Core
|Python
|61
|Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Facebook.
|.NET Core
|62
|Webex
|Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Webex Teams.
|.NET Core
|63
|Twilio
|Demonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Twilio.
|.NET Core
|80
|Skills - simple bot to bot
|This sample shows how to connect a skill to a skill consumer.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|81
|Skills - skill dialog
|This sample shows how to connect a skill to a skill dialog consumer.
|.NET Core
|JavaScript
|Python
|Java
|82
|Skills - SSO with CloudAdapter
|This sample shows how use SSO with skills and CloudAdapter.
|.NET Core
|NA
|NA
|NA
A collection of experimental samples exist, intended to provide samples for features currently in preview or as a way to solicit feedback on a given design, approach, or technology being considered by the Bot Framework Team.
