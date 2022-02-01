openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

generator-botbuilder

by microsoft
4.15.0 (see all)

Welcome to the Bot Framework samples repository. Here you will find task-focused samples in C#, JavaScript and TypeScript to help you get started with the Bot Framework SDK!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

268

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bot Framework Samples

Click here to find out what's new with Bot Framework

Overview

This branch contains samples for the released version of the Microsoft Bot Framework V4 SDK for .NET, JS and Python. If you need samples for the Bot Framework V3 SDK, go here.

Getting the samples

To use the samples, clone this GitHub repository using Git.

    git clone https://github.com/Microsoft/BotBuilder-Samples.git
    cd BotBuilder-Samples

Sample lists

Samples are designed to illustrate functionality you'll need to implement to build great bots!

Bot essentials

Sample NameDescription.NETJavaScriptPythonJava
2Echo botDemonstrates how to receive and send messages..NET CoreJavaScript, TypeScriptPythonJava
3Welcome userIntroduces activity types and provides a welcome message on conversation update activity..NET CoreJavaScript, TypeScriptPythonJava
5Multi turn promptsDemonstrates how to use waterfall dialog, prompts, and component dialog to create a simple interaction that asks the user for name, age, and prints back that information..NET CoreJavaScript, TypeScriptPythonJava
6Using cardsIntroduces all card types including thumbnail, audio, media etc. Builds on Welcoming user + multi-prompt bot by presenting a card with buttons in welcome message that route to appropriate dialog..NET CoreJavaScript, TypeScriptPythonJava
7Adaptive cardsDemonstrates how the multi-turn dialog can use a card to get user input for name and age..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
8Suggested actionsDemonstrates how to enable your bot to present buttons that the user can tap to provide input..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
13Core botCore bot shows how to use cards, dialog, and Language Understanding (LUIS)..NET Core, .NET WebJavaScript, TypeScriptPythonJava
14NLP with dispatchDemonstrates how to dispatch across LUIS and QnA Maker..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
15Handling attachmentsDemonstrates how to listen for/handle user provided attachments..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
40TIMEX resolutionDemonstrates various ways to parse and manipulate the TIMEX expressions you get from LUIS and the DateTimeRecognizer used by the DateTimePrompt..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
43Complex dialogsDemonstrates different ways for composing dialogs..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
45State managementDemonstrates how to use state management and storage objects to manage and persist state..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava

Advanced bots

Sample NameDescription.NETJavaScriptPythonJava
1Console echo botIntroduces the concept of adapter and demonstrates a simple echo bot on console adapter and how to send a reply and access the incoming message..NET CoreJavaScript, TypeScriptPython
1Browser echo botDemonstrates how to host a bot in the browser using Web Chat and a custom Web Chat Adapter.ECMAScript 6
16Proactive messagesDemonstrates how to send proactive messages to users..NET CoreJavaScript, TypeScriptPythonJava
17Multilingual botUsing translate middleware to support a multi-lingual bot. Demonstrates custom middleware..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
19Custom dialogsDemonstrates complex conversation flow using the Dialogs library..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
21Application InsightsDemonstrates how to add telemetry logging to your bot, storing telemetry within Application Insights..NET CoreJavaScriptJava
23Facebook eventsIntegrate and consume Facebook specific payloads, such as post-backs, quick replies and opt-in events..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
42Scale outDemonstrates how you can build your own state solution from the ground up that supports scaled out deployment with ETag based optimistic locking..NET CorePythonJava
44Basic custom promptsDemonstrates how to implement your own basic prompts to ask the user for information..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
47Inspection middlewareDemonstrates how to use middleware to allow the Bot Framework Emulator to debug traffic into and out of the bot in addition to looking at the current state of the bot..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
70Styling webchatThis sample shows how to create a web page with custom Web Chat component.ECMAScript 6

Authentication samples

Sample NameDescription.NETJavaScriptPythonJava
18OAuth authenticationBot that demonstrates how to integrate OAuth providers..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
24MSGraph authenticationDemonstrates bot authentication capabilities of Azure Bot Service. Demonstrates utilizing the Microsoft Graph API to retrieve data about the user..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
46Teams authenticationDemonstrates how to use authentication for a bot running in Microsoft Teams..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava

QnA Maker samples

Sample NameDescription.NETJavaScriptPythonJava
11QnA Maker (simple)Demonstrates how to use QnA Maker to have simple single-turn conversations.NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
49QnA Maker (advanced)Demonstrates how to integrate Multiturn and Active learning in a QnA Maker bot. This also demonstrates the QnAMakerDialog class..NET CoreJavaScriptJava

Teams samples

Sample NameDescription.NETJavaScriptPythonJava
25Message ReactionsDemonstrates how to create a simple bot that responds to Message Reactions.NET CoreJavaScriptJava
46AuthenticationDemonstrates how to use authentication for a bot running in Microsoft Teams..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
50Messaging extensions - searchA Messaging Extension that accepts search requests and returns results..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
51Messaging extensions - actionA Messaging Extension that accepts parameters and returns a card. Also, how to receive a forwarded message as a parameter in a Messaging Extension..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
52Messaging extensions - auth and configA Messaging Extension that has a configuration page, accepts search requests and returns results after the user has signed in..NET CoreJavaScriptJava
53Messaging extensions - action previewDemonstrates how to create a Preview and Edit flow for a Messaging Extension..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
54Task moduleDemonstrates how to retrieve a Task Module, and values from cards in the Task Module, for a Messaging Extension..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
55Link unfurlingA Messaging Extension that performs link unfurling..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
56File uploadDemonstrates how to obtain file consent, and upload files to Teams from a bot. Also, how to receive a file sent to a bot..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
57Conversation botDemonstrates various features of bots on Teams: message all members in a Team or Channel, @mention a user from a bot, update previously sent messages, etc..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
58Start new thread in a channelDemonstrates creating a new thread in a channel..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava

Custom adapter samples

Sample NameDescription.NETJavaScriptPythonJava
60SlackDemonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Slack..NET CorePython
61FacebookDemonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Facebook..NET Core
62WebexDemonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Webex Teams..NET Core
63TwilioDemonstrates the use of the custom adapter for Twilio..NET Core

Skills samples

Sample NameDescription.NETJavaScriptPythonJava
80Skills - simple bot to botThis sample shows how to connect a skill to a skill consumer..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
81Skills - skill dialogThis sample shows how to connect a skill to a skill dialog consumer..NET CoreJavaScriptPythonJava
82Skills - SSO with CloudAdapterThis sample shows how use SSO with skills and CloudAdapter..NET CoreNANANA

Experimental / preview samples

A collection of experimental samples exist, intended to provide samples for features currently in preview or as a way to solicit feedback on a given design, approach, or technology being considered by the Bot Framework Team.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA. This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Reporting security issues

Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) at secure@microsoft.com. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message. Further information, including the MSRC PGP key, can be found in the Security TechCenter.

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial