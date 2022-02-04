openbase logo
generator-bot-virtualassistant

by microsoft
1.1.0 (see all)

Welcome to the Bot Framework Solutions repository which is the home for a set of templates and solutions to help build advanced conversational experiences using Azure Bot Service and Bot Framework. Microsoft Bot Framework is a comprehensive framework for building enterprise-grade conversational AI experiences.

Overview

Categories

Readme

The Virtual Assistant template and samples have been replace by the Enterprise Assistant Template in Bot Framework Composer. All new projects should use this template instead. This repo will be archived and no longer actively supported on March 31, 2022. The existing assets will remain for reference but will no longer be available in the Visual Studio Marketplace or NuGet repository.

Questions regarding the Enterprise Assistant Template and/or migration support can be directed to the BotFramework-Components or BotFramework-Composer repositories.

Bot Framework Solutions

This repository is the home for a set of templates and solutions to help build conversational experiences using Azure Bot Service and Bot Framework.

NameDescription

Virtual Assistant		Customers and partners have a significant need to deliver a conversational assistant tailored to their brand, personalized to their users, and made available across a broad range of canvases and devices.

This brings together all of the supporting components and greatly simplifies the creation of a new bot project including: basic conversational intents, Dispatch integration, QnA Maker, Application Insights and an automated deployment.

Skills (Preview).		Important: Sample Bot Framework Skills have been moved to the Bot Framework Skills repository.

Extend your assistant with reusable conversational Skills to add common functionality such as collection of re-usable conversational skills enabling you to add functionality to a Virtual Assistant. Try the sample Skills available like Calendar, Email, To Do, Point of Interest, and more.

Analytics		Gain key insights into your assistant’s health and behavior with the Bot Framework Analytics solutions, which includes: sample Application Insights queries and Power BI dashboards to understand the full breadth of your assistant's conversations with users.

Packages

.NET

NameReleased PackageDaily Build
Microsoft.Bot.SolutionsMicrosoft.Bot.Solutions BadgeBotBuilder Badge

JS

NameReleased PackageDaily Build
bot-solutionsnpm versionLink
generator-bot-virtualassistantnpm versionLink
botskills (Preview)npm versionLink

Need Help?

If you have any questions please start with Stack Overflow where we're happy to help. Please use this GitHub Repos issue tracking capability to raise issues or feature requests.

Reporting Security Issues

Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) at secure@microsoft.com. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message. Further information, including the MSRC PGP key, can be found in the Security TechCenter.

License

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

