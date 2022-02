Bootstrap generator

Simply lets you choose which flavor of Bootstrap you would like to add to a project: CSS, SASS, LESS or Stylus. When you select an option, we'll pull down the relevant package from Bower for you.

Maintainer: Brian Ford

Preview

yo bootstrap [?] In what format would you like the Bootstrap stylesheets? (Use arrow keys) ❯ css sass less stylus

Getting Started

Install: npm install -g generator-bootstrap

Usage: yo bootstrap

Available generators:

bootstrap:app

Contribute

See the contributing docs

License

BSD license