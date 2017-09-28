A Yeoman generator that scaffolds a Bespoke.js presentation project.
The boilerplate project this generator creates includes a Gulp build system, a preview server with LiveReload, and a GitHub Pages deployment task. The project is also setup to perform Stylus compilation and, optionally, Pug (formerly Jade) or AsciiDoc conversion to HTML, depending on the templating engine you chose.
The following Bespoke.js plugins are always included by default:
Based on your responses to the prompts in the generator, your presentation may also include the following optional plugins:
In order to use this generator and the project it creates, you must satisify the following prerequisites:
$ npm install -g yo
$ npm install -g gulp-cli
Once you have satisfied the prerequisites, install the
generator-bespoke package globally:
$ npm install -g generator-bespoke
You can verify the generator installed properly, and view its usage statement, by running:
$ yo bespoke --help
The generator must be run from inside a project folder. Therefore, to start, create a new directory for the project and switch to it:
$ mkdir presentation-hello-world
$ cd presentation-hello-world
Another approach is to first create an empty repository on GitHub, then clone and switch to it:
$ git clone git@github.com:<username>/presentation-hello-world.git
$ cd presentation-hello-world
The benefit of the clone workflow is that the generator will automatically populate the repository field in the generated package.json file.
IMPORTANT If you plan to create an AsciiDoc-based presentation, be ready for the generator to execute the
bundlecommand. This command installs the Asciidoctor Bespoke gem and its dependencies. The gems are installed to the local .bundle/gems directory.
If you use RVM to manage Ruby, switch to your preferred Ruby version using
rvm use(e.g.,
rvm use 2.4.2) before running the next command. You may also choose to declare your preferred Ruby version in the file named .ruby-version at the root of the project.
If you use a different Ruby selector, make sure your Ruby environment is prepared to run
bundle.
To disable this behavior, you can use the
--skip-installswitch.
Scaffold a new presentation using:
$ yo bespoke
If you want the generator to skip
npm install (and also
bundle for an AsciiDoc-based presentation), use the
skip-install switch:
$ yo bespoke --skip-install
In this case, you'll be instructed to execute the the commands that the generator skipped.
Refer to the README at the root of the generated project for instructions on how to get started developing your new presentation.
All source files for the presentation reside in the
src directory.
Build the presentation and start a local preview server using:
$ gulp serve
Once the server is running, you can view the slides by navigating to http://localhost:8080 in your browser. The build will continue monitoring for changes, so you can work on the presentation and preview it in real time.
Build the presentation without starting the local preview server using:
$ gulp
The files are built into the dist directory. You can view the slides by navigating to dist/index.html in your browser.
Compile and publish to GitHub Pages, assuming a git repo with
origin pointing to GitHub, using:
$ gulp publish
Tests require Node.js >= 4.4. Everything created by those tests (files and directories) is located in the user's temporary folder.
First, clone the git repository and switch to the project:
$ git clone git@github.com:bespokejs/generator-bespoke.git
$ cd generator-bespoke
If you're using nvm to manage your Node.js installation, switch to at least Node.js 4.4.
nvm use 4.4
Next, install the development dependencies into the project:
$ npm install
Finally, run the tests using:
npm test
The tests verify basic behaviour about the plugin, including:
yo bespoke generates correct files for different templating options (Pug, AsciiDoc, HTML)
yo bespoke,
gulp serve provides a local server with a working Bespoke.js slide deck
yo bespoke,
gulp build generates correct files