Intro

It's just a little 'Baukasten' or Boilerplate for your next Craft CMS or Prototyping Project. WordPress is also on Board but has not the priority as the other ones. Most of the stuff fits for my own requirements and maybe you have the same you can have a lot of fun with it. Give it a try.

Requirments

yeoman composer node yarn (npm works also)

Installation

This installs Baukasten global on you computer

yarn global add generator-baukasten

Setup a new project

Go to you project directory and run this command and run through the questions

yo baukasten

When you answered all question the generator do some magic. When he's done and all is fine he runs an yarn start to initialize the project.

Most important commands

When you need more details look at the package.json

yarn start yarn install yarn dev yarn dev :single yarn build

Scss Framework

There is a little CSS Framework inside. It's simple as possible to have a good point to start.

Settings

You can find this stuff here: ___src/assets/css/_______settings

Sass Functions

You can find this stuff here: ___src/assets/css/______tools

Sass Mixins

You can find this stuff here: ___src/assets/css/_______settings

Grid system

We've outsourced the Scss Grid Framework in his own NPM Package to use it in different environments You can find it here: https://github.com/davidhellmann/baukasten-grid Or directly to the Readme

To modify you settings you must open the ___src/assets/css/_______settings/_settings.breakpoints.scss and there you can change what you want. The dafaults look like this:

$bk-grid-settings-custom : ( cssgrid: false, cssgrid-fallback: false, flexboxgrid: true, testing: false, prefix: 'o-' , units: ( gutter: 8px , gutter-min-factor: 1 , gutter-max-factor: 2 , gutter-min-vertical-factor: 1 , gutter-max-vertical-factor: 2 , ), offset-classes: false, push-classes: false, pull-classes: false, disable-padding-horizontal: false, breakpoints: ( min: ( from: 320px , cols: 12 , create-classes: true, ), xs: ( from: 400px , cols: 12 , create-classes: false, ), s: ( from: 600px , cols: 24 , create-classes: true, ), m: ( from: 800px , cols: 24 , create-classes: false, ), l: ( from: 1000px , cols: 24 , create-classes: true, ), max: ( from: 1440px , cols: 24 , create-classes: false, ), ), );

