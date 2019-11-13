baukasten made with love & help.
Author : David Hellmann
Website : https://davidhellmann.com
Github : https://github.com/davidhellmann/generator-baukasten
Table of contents
It's just a little 'Baukasten' or Boilerplate for your next Craft CMS or Prototyping Project. WordPress is also on Board but has not the priority as the other ones. Most of the stuff fits for my own requirements and maybe you have the same you can have a lot of fun with it. Give it a try.
yeoman
composer
node
yarn (npm works also)
This installs Baukasten global on you computer
yarn global add generator-baukasten
Go to you project directory and run this command and run through the questions
yo baukasten
When you answered all question the generator do some magic.
When he's done and all is fine he runs an
yarn start to initialize the project.
When you need more details look at the
package.json
yarn start // run this command only if you setup a new project. Normally the generator execute this command by itself
yarn install // to install NPM Packages
yarn dev // to start the dev process. It runs a yarn build in front of that
yarn dev:single // runs just the dev task without a build process in front
yarn build // runs the build task
There is a little CSS Framework inside. It's simple as possible to have a good point to start.
You can find this stuff here:
___src/assets/css/_______settings
You can find this stuff here:
___src/assets/css/______tools
You can find this stuff here:
___src/assets/css/_______settings
We've outsourced the Scss Grid Framework in his own NPM Package to use it in different environments You can find it here: https://github.com/davidhellmann/baukasten-grid Or directly to the Readme
To modify you settings you must open the
___src/assets/css/_______settings/_settings.breakpoints.scss and there you can
change what you want. The dafaults look like this:
// Settings
$bk-grid-settings-custom: (
cssgrid: false,
cssgrid-fallback: false,
flexboxgrid: true,
testing: false,
prefix: 'o-',
units: (
gutter: 8px,
gutter-min-factor: 1,
gutter-max-factor: 2,
gutter-min-vertical-factor: 1,
gutter-max-vertical-factor: 2,
),
offset-classes: false,
push-classes: false,
pull-classes: false,
disable-padding-horizontal: false,
breakpoints: (
min: (
from: 320px,
cols: 12,
create-classes: true,
),
xs: (
from: 400px,
cols: 12,
create-classes: false,
),
s: (
from: 600px,
cols: 24,
create-classes: true,
),
m: (
from: 800px,
cols: 24,
create-classes: false,
),
l: (
from: 1000px,
cols: 24,
create-classes: true,
),
max: (
from: 1440px,
cols: 24,
create-classes: false,
),
),
);