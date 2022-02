This project is no longer being actively developed or maintained

The goal of this project is to streamline banner builds and standardise workflow.

The generator sets up the project scaffolding for you so that you can focus on the fun stuff.

Quick Start

Install Yeoman, Gulp and Bannertime

$ npm i -g yo gulp generator-bannertime

Make a new directory and cd into it

$ mkdir my-campaign && cd $_

Run Bannertime

$ yo bannertime

Usage

More information in the documentation.

Platforms

Issues

If you think you have found a bug or error in the generator, open an issue on GitHub or ask for help on Slack.

Slack Workspace

You can invite yourself to our Slack Workspace using https://bannertime.herokuapp.com