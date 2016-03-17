« Perfection is achieved not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away. » — Antoine De Saint-Exupéry

Source code or live demo of generated project.

Features:

Sub-generators for route , api , directive , service , and plenty others...

for , , , , and plenty others... Express server with nested routing architecture.

with nested routing architecture. Nodemon with LiveReload or BrowserSync for the development process.

with or for the development process. Automatic bower dependencies injection on package install.

on package install. Test suite — Unit tests with Karma & Mocha, e2e tests with Protractor.

— Unit tests with Karma & Mocha, e2e tests with Protractor. JSHint & JSCS integration.

& integration. Sass support.

support. Fast build, like, real fast.

Optional:

sockets , with socket.io and angular-socket-io

, with socket.io and angular-socket-io authentication system , with Passport

, with Passport MongoDB , with Mongoose ODM

, with Mongoose ODM mocked backend , with Restock

, with Restock SassDoc and apiDoc support

Install

npm install -g generator-bangular yo bangular

Table of contents

Manage project

gulp

Default task, run the server. Build sass files, inject all scripts and styles to the project, watch them and open your default browser.

gulp build

Wipe old generated dist directory while keeping the .git to preserve your remotes configuration. Concat all the scripts and vendors in one minified .js file, same thing for your styles. Rev all resources for caching purposes; copy the server part.

gulp preview

Run the gulp build process and serve the dist directory.

gulp test [--client || --server]

Launch client and server tests, using Karma and Mocha, both by default.

gulp control

Validate the app through JSHint and JSCS.

gulp bump [--major || --minor || --patch]

Bump versions of package.json and bower.json files using Semantic Versioning and commit them. Default to patch.

gulp e2e

Launch your server and then run protractor tests. See protractor howtos.

Generators

App

This is the main generator of Bangular, that will scaffold entierely your project based on your needs.

yo bangular || yo bangular < appName >

Backend type: MongoDB / Restock / Json

Modules : angular-cookies || angular-resource || angular-sanitize || angular-animate

Socket.IO : Do you want to integrate sockets in your app?

Directive

yo bangular :directive < name >

The name parameter is required. Directives will be generated at client/directives/ . You can specify if your directive needs an html template or not.

Filter

yo bangular: filter < name >

The name parameter is required. Filters will be generated at client/filters/ .

Font

yo bangular :font < name >

The name parameter is required. Fonts will generate a new folder in client/assets/fonts/ and a .scss file importing all of these fonts in your app. It will be imported in your app.scss file either on top of the file or after the // imports mark if specified.

Route

yo bangular :route < name >

Url: Client url to access the route.

The name parameter is required. This will create in client/views/ :

name ├ name .js ├ name .controller .js ├ name .spec .js ├ name .e2e .js └ name .html

Service

yo bangular :service < name > yo bangular :factory < name >

The name parameter is required. The service / factory and its spec file will be generated at client/services/ .

Style

yo bangular :style < name >

Inject: If true, an @import will be added to the main app.scss file to add the style to your app. You can specify the location of your new imports by adding a // imports in the file.

The name parameter is required. This will create a new .scss file in he client/styles/ folder.

Animation

yo bangular :anim < name >

Creates an angular animation file in client/animations/ . You can choose which event(s) you want to capture, including enter , leave , move , addClass , removeClass .

You need to have ngAnimate as dependency.

Api

yo bangular :api < name >

Url: Route that will be exposed on your server to access this ressource.

Socket: If you want to emit socket event on model changes (only with mongo & sockets).

Resource: If you want to scaffold a basic $resource for this route (only with ngResource).

The name parameter is required. A name folder will be created at server/api/ .

HOWTOs

Protractor

First, you will have to run the gulp e2e:update command to update the chromedriver and the selenium jar. Since the path to the jar is hardcoded in the protractor.conf.js file and the version is susceptible to change, you will potentially have to update the version number. For people which have multiple Chrome installed, you can specify the path to the binary in the configuration. You can now run gulp e2e , remember to stop your server since it will automatically create a new one.

Sockets

To use the sockets, you have to confirm the option on project generation. Yet, it's only when you've selected the mongo backend that you can be prompted by this config.

This will initialize all the server part and create a Socket factory in the client. On each new api you create, you can choose to load the sockets for this model. It will then emit socket events on update and remove of documents of this model.

The sockets can be quickly usable in your controllers, here is an example with a simple item.

Passport

On project generation, you can integrate passport authentification in your app. It will create default views for the signup and login. You can easily protect your routes for a connected user by adding the isAuthenticated middleware on it.

Architecture

client ├ animations/ ├ assets │ ├ images/ │ └ fonts/ ├ bower_components/ ├ directives/ ├ filters/ ├ services/ ├ styles/ ├ views/ ├ app .js ├ index .html └ .jshintrc server ├ api/ ├ config/ ├ routes .js ├ server .js └ .jshintrc tasks ├ config/ └ * .js bower .json gulpfile .js karma .conf .js package .json protractor .conf .js .editorconfig .gitignore .jscsrc .jshintrc .travis .yml .yo-rc .json

License

BSD