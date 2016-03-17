« Perfection is achieved not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away. » — Antoine De Saint-Exupéry
Source code or live demo of generated project.
Features:
route,
api,
directive,
service, and plenty others...
Optional:
npm install -g generator-bangular
yo bangular
gulp
Default task, run the server. Build
sass files, inject all scripts and styles to the project, watch them and open your default browser.
gulp build
Wipe old generated
dist directory while keeping the
.git to preserve your remotes configuration. Concat all the scripts and vendors in one minified
.js file, same thing for your styles. Rev all resources for caching purposes; copy the server part.
gulp preview
Run the
gulp build process and serve the
dist directory.
gulp test [--client || --server]
Launch client and server tests, using Karma and Mocha, both by default.
gulp control
Validate the app through JSHint and JSCS.
gulp bump [--major || --minor || --patch]
Bump versions of
package.json and
bower.json files using Semantic Versioning and commit them. Default to patch.
gulp e2e
Launch your server and then run protractor tests. See protractor howtos.
This is the main generator of Bangular, that will scaffold entierely your project based on your needs.
yo bangular || yo bangular <appName>
Backend type: MongoDB / Restock / Json
Modules : angular-cookies || angular-resource || angular-sanitize || angular-animate
Socket.IO : Do you want to integrate sockets in your app?
yo bangular:directive <name>
The name parameter is required. Directives will be generated at
client/directives/. You can specify if your directive needs an html template or not.
yo bangular:filter <name>
The name parameter is required. Filters will be generated at
client/filters/.
yo bangular:font <name>
The name parameter is required. Fonts will generate a new folder in
client/assets/fonts/ and a
.scss file importing all of these fonts in your app.
It will be imported in your
app.scss file either on top of the file or after the
// imports mark if specified.
yo bangular:route <name>
Url: Client url to access the route.
The name parameter is required. This will create in
client/views/:
name
├ name.js
├ name.controller.js
├ name.spec.js
├ name.e2e.js
└ name.html
yo bangular:service <name>
yo bangular:factory <name>
The name parameter is required. The service / factory and its spec file will be generated at
client/services/.
yo bangular:style <name>
Inject: If true, an
@import will be added to the main app.scss file to add the style to your app.
You can specify the location of your new imports by adding a
// imports in the file.
The name parameter is required. This will create a new
.scss file in he
client/styles/ folder.
yo bangular:anim <name>
Creates an angular animation file in
client/animations/.
You can choose which event(s) you want to capture, including
enter,
leave,
move,
addClass,
removeClass.
You need to have
ngAnimate as dependency.
yo bangular:api <name>
Url: Route that will be exposed on your server to access this ressource.
Socket: If you want to emit socket event on model changes (only with mongo & sockets).
Resource: If you want to scaffold a basic
$resource for this route (only with ngResource).
The name parameter is required. A name folder will be created at
server/api/.
First, you will have to run the
gulp e2e:update command to update the chromedriver and the selenium jar.
Since the path to the jar is hardcoded in the
protractor.conf.js file and the version is susceptible to change, you will potentially have to update the version number.
For people which have multiple Chrome installed, you can specify the path to the binary in the configuration.
You can now run
gulp e2e, remember to stop your server since it will automatically create a new one.
To use the sockets, you have to confirm the option on project generation. Yet, it's only when you've selected the mongo backend that you can be prompted by this config.
This will initialize all the server part and create a
Socket factory in the client.
On each new
api you create, you can choose to load the sockets for this model.
It will then emit socket events on update and remove of documents of this model.
The sockets can be quickly usable in your controllers, here is an example with a simple item.
On project generation, you can integrate passport authentification in your app.
It will create default views for the signup and login. You can easily protect your routes for a connected user by adding the
isAuthenticated middleware on it.
client
├ animations/
├ assets
│ ├ images/
│ └ fonts/
├ bower_components/
├ directives/
├ filters/
├ services/
├ styles/
├ views/
├ app.js
├ index.html
└ .jshintrc
server
├ api/
├ config/
├ routes.js
├ server.js
└ .jshintrc
tasks
├ config/
└ *.js
bower.json
gulpfile.js
karma.conf.js
package.json
protractor.conf.js
.editorconfig
.gitignore
.jscsrc
.jshintrc
.travis.yml
.yo-rc.json
BSD