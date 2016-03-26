A Backbone generator for Yeoman that provides a functional boilerplate Backbone app out of the box. You also get access to a number of sub-generators which can be used to easily create individual models, views, collections and so on.
Optional RequireJS (AMD) support has recently been added as a prompt when using the generator on new projects.
Install:
npm install -g generator-backbone
Make a new directory and
cd into it:
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
Run
yo backbone, optionally passing an app name:
yo backbone [app-name]
Available generators:
yo backbone # generates your application base and build workflow
yo backbone:model blog
yo backbone:collection blog
yo backbone:router blog
yo backbone:view blog
grunt serve
Also checkout this NetTuts write-up for a guide to building Backbone.js apps using this generator.
--appPath
Generate scaffold into a custom directory.
--coffee
Generate scaffolds in CoffeeScript. By default check if project uses CoffeeScript.
--requirejs
Generate scaffolds using RequireJS (AMD) Loader. By default check if project uses RequireJS.
--skip-install
Skips the automatic execution of
bower and
npm after
scaffolding has finished.
--test-framework=[framework]
Defaults to
mocha. Can be switched for
another supported testing framework like
jasmine.
--template-framework=[framework]
Defaults to
lodash templating with grunt-contrib-jst.
handlebars and
mustache are also supported.
If you use strict mode in your app and JST templates the default grunt-jst implementation will cause your app to error out as the templates will be precompiled using a 'with' statement.
This can be addressed by changing the jst grunt task as follows:
jst: {
compile: {
options:
{
templateSettings:
{
variable: 'data'
}
},
files: {
'.tmp/scripts/templates.js': ['<%= yeoman.app %>/scripts/templates/*.ejs']
}
}
},
A result of this change is that your template variable definitions must also be updated from
<%= templateVariable %> to
<%= data.templateVariable %>. More information on this can be found in the Underscore documentation.
See the contributing docs
When submitting an issue, please follow the guidelines. Especially important is to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue.
When submitting a bugfix, write a test that exposes the bug and fails before applying your fix. Submit the test alongside the fix.
When submitting a new feature, add tests that cover the feature.