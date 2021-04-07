Yeoman generator generating a Yeoman generator

Getting started

Install: npm install -g yo generator-generator

Run: yo generator

Commands

yo generator shows a wizard for generating a new generator

shows a wizard for generating a new generator yo generator:subgenerator <name> generates a subgenerator with the name <name>

What do you get?

Scaffolds out a complete generator directory structure for you:

. ├── generators/ │ └── app/ │ ├── index .js │ └── templates/ │ └── dummyfile .txt ├── .editorconfig ├── .eslintignore ├── .gitattributes ├── .gitignore ├── .travis .yml ├── .yo-rc .json ├── LICENSE ├── README .md ├── package .json └── __tests__/ └── app .js

Refer to our documentation to learn more about creating a Yeoman generator.

Running tests

Run npm test to run your test suite.

These tests will be run automatically in your git repository if you connect Travis CI. You can also track test coverage using Coveralls.

Contributing

See the contribution docs.

When submitting an issue, please follow the guidelines. It is especially important to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue.

License

MIT © Pascal Hartig phartig@rdrei.net and other contributors