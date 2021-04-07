openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

generator-auto

by yeoman
0.0.5 (see all)

Generate a Yeoman generator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

generator-generator Build Status Coverage Status

Yeoman generator generating a Yeoman generator

Yo dawg, I heard you like generators?

Getting started

  • Install: npm install -g yo generator-generator
  • Run: yo generator

Commands

  • yo generator shows a wizard for generating a new generator
  • yo generator:subgenerator <name> generates a subgenerator with the name <name>

What do you get?

Scaffolds out a complete generator directory structure for you:

.
├── generators/
│   └── app/
│       ├── index.js
│       └── templates/
│           └── dummyfile.txt
├── .editorconfig
├── .eslintignore
├── .gitattributes
├── .gitignore
├── .travis.yml
├── .yo-rc.json
├── LICENSE
├── README.md
├── package.json
└── __tests__/
    └── app.js

Refer to our documentation to learn more about creating a Yeoman generator.

Running tests

Run npm test to run your test suite.

These tests will be run automatically in your git repository if you connect Travis CI. You can also track test coverage using Coveralls.

Contributing

See the contribution docs.

When submitting an issue, please follow the guidelines. It is especially important to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue.

License

MIT © Pascal Hartig phartig@rdrei.net and other contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial