Image Asset Generation Plug-in for Generator

This repository contains a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop CC's Generator extensibility layer. This plug-in makes it easier for users to export image assets from their Photoshop files. Users simply enable image asset generation for a document and name layers (or layer groups, or smart objects) they want exported using a filename-like syntax. Generator then watches these layers, and any time they change, automatically updates the corresponding assets on disk.

To learn more about Generator and creating your own Generator plug-ins, please visit the Generator Core repo.

Usage

The Functional Spec provides basic information about how to use the Image Assets plug-in. Another good source of information is Samartha Vashishtha's blog post A closer look at the Photoshop Generator syntax.

Configuration

For the brave, this plug-in supports a number of experimental configuration options. They're documented here: https://github.com/adobe-photoshop/generator-assets/wiki/Configuration-Options

For details on how to create a configuration file, please see the documentation here: https://github.com/adobe-photoshop/generator-core/wiki/Generator-Configuration-File-Format

Development

We ❤️ pull requests! If you submit one, please also sign our Contributor License Agreement.

License

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.