generator-assemble

by assemble
0.5.0 (see all)

Yeoman generator for Assemble, the static site generator built on Grunt.js. Kickstart new Assemble projects in just a few seconds, including templates, data, layouts, and a theme.

Readme

Assemble generator Build Status

Yeoman generator for Assemble.

Getting started

Install the generator from npm:

npm i -g generator-assemble

Usage

Generate a new Assemble project:

yo assemble

Do not initialize your project in a sub folder next to .yo-rc.json because your files will land here and not in your subfolder from where you are initializing project.

Generator options

  • -i alias --init

    Force to prompt question and re-initialize .yo-rc.json.

  • -s alias --skip-install

    Skips the automatic execution of bower and npm after scaffolding has finished.

  • -w alias --skip-welcome-message

    Skips app welcome message.

Included Grunt tasks

  • grunt-contrib-clean
  • grunt-contrib-connect
  • grunt-contrib-watch
  • time-grunt

Boilerplate

The following directory structure is generated after running yo assemble:

.
├── .editorconfig
├── .gitignore
├── .yo-rc.json
├── AUTHORS
├── CHANGELOG
├── Gruntfile.js
├── LICENSE-MIT
├── package.json
├── README.md
├── dist
│   └── assets
│       ├── css
│       │   ├── bootstrap.css
│       │   ├── bootstrap.min.css
│       │   └── theme.css
│       ├── js
│       │   └── bootstrap.min.js
│       └── fonts
│           ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot
│           ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg
│           ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf
│           └── glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff
├── src
│   ├── content
│   │   └── markdown.md
│   ├── data
│   │   └── site.yml
│   └── templates
│       ├── layouts
│       │   └── default.md
│       ├── pages
│       │   ├── index.hbs
│       │   └── blog.hbs
│       └── partials
│           └── navbar-fixed-top.hbs
└── node_modules

License

MIT License

