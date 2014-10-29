Assemble generator

Yeoman generator for Assemble.

Getting started

Install the generator from npm:

npm i -g generator-assemble

Usage

Generate a new Assemble project:

yo assemble

Do not initialize your project in a sub folder next to .yo-rc.json because your files will land here and not in your subfolder from where you are initializing project.

Generator options

-i alias --init Force to prompt question and re-initialize .yo-rc.json .

-s alias --skip-install Skips the automatic execution of bower and npm after scaffolding has finished.

-w alias --skip-welcome-message Skips app welcome message.

Included Grunt tasks

grunt-contrib-clean

grunt-contrib-connect

grunt-contrib-watch

time-grunt

Boilerplate

The following directory structure is generated after running yo assemble :

. ├── .editorconfig ├── .gitignore ├── .yo-rc .json ├── AUTHORS ├── CHANGELOG ├── Gruntfile .js ├── LICENSE-MIT ├── package .json ├── README .md ├── dist │ └── assets │ ├── css │ │ ├── bootstrap .css │ │ ├── bootstrap .min .css │ │ └── theme .css │ ├── js │ │ └── bootstrap .min .js │ └── fonts │ ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular .eot │ ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular .svg │ ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular .ttf │ └── glyphicons-halflings-regular .woff ├── src │ ├── content │ │ └── markdown .md │ ├── data │ │ └── site .yml │ └── templates │ ├── layouts │ │ └── default .md │ ├── pages │ │ ├── index .hbs │ │ └── blog .hbs │ └── partials │ └── navbar-fixed-top .hbs └── node_modules

License

MIT License