Install the generator from npm:
npm i -g generator-assemble
Generate a new Assemble project:
yo assemble
Do not initialize your project in a sub folder next to
.yo-rc.json because your files will land here and not in your subfolder from where you are initializing project.
-i alias
--init
Force to prompt question and re-initialize
.yo-rc.json.
-s alias
--skip-install
Skips the automatic execution of
bower and
npm after scaffolding has finished.
-w alias
--skip-welcome-message
Skips app welcome message.
The following directory structure is generated after running
yo assemble:
.
├── .editorconfig
├── .gitignore
├── .yo-rc.json
├── AUTHORS
├── CHANGELOG
├── Gruntfile.js
├── LICENSE-MIT
├── package.json
├── README.md
├── dist
│ └── assets
│ ├── css
│ │ ├── bootstrap.css
│ │ ├── bootstrap.min.css
│ │ └── theme.css
│ ├── js
│ │ └── bootstrap.min.js
│ └── fonts
│ ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular.eot
│ ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular.svg
│ ├── glyphicons-halflings-regular.ttf
│ └── glyphicons-halflings-regular.woff
├── src
│ ├── content
│ │ └── markdown.md
│ ├── data
│ │ └── site.yml
│ └── templates
│ ├── layouts
│ │ └── default.md
│ ├── pages
│ │ ├── index.hbs
│ │ └── blog.hbs
│ └── partials
│ └── navbar-fixed-top.hbs
└── node_modules