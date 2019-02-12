This repo has been archived. You should now be using
dotnet new for these scenarios.
This was truly a community project, with more than 50 contributors. I'd like to specifically thank the following people for their significant contributions. This project couldn't have been a success without you.
If you have some issue with the code and want to discuss, find us on twitter.
NOTE: The content has been updated for .NET Core 1.0 SDK – RC4 (
.csprojbased) both LTS (1.0) and Current (1.1) versions
brew install node for Mac OS X,
choco install nodejs for Windows OS
npm install -g yo
npm install -g bower
npm install -g generator-aspnet
yo aspnet
See also: Building Projects with Yeoman on docs.asp.net
yo aspnet shows a wizard for generating a new ASP.NET Core app
yo aspnet --help shows flags and other configurable options
Full, template based projects available in generator:
Hey, we encourage you to contribute to .Net Core templates project: https://github.com/dotnet/templating in order to put community efforts into a single source project used by everyone in ecosystem. Thanks!
The Nancy project is based on framework's "Hello World" template: Nancy Getting Started: Introduction
The xUnit test project uses xUnit: a free, open source, community-focused unit testing tool for the .NET Framework
The F# Templates are based on Core F# Templates projects. They were translated into F# from the original ASP.NET Templates
The templates that use client-side libraries are calling the
bower install script to install Bower managed dependencies. You can skip the installation process by passing the
--skip-install option to the generator, e.g.
yo aspnet --skip-install. This should allow for a better experience when
Development has been enabled.
The templates support both
LTS and
Current version of runtime. The
LTS version is enabled by default (or enforced by
--version-lts option). You can switch to
Current version at any time by passing
--version-current option when invoking generator:
yo aspnet --version-current.
The project type and application name can be specified as optional command line arguments:
yo aspnet [projecttype [applicationname] [uiframework]]
The valid project types are:
web for Empty Web Application
console for Console Application
mvc for Web Application
mvcbasic for Web Application Basic
webapi for Web API Application
nancy for Nancy ASP.NET Application
classlib for Class Library
mstest MSTest Test project (MSTest)
xunit xUnit Test project (xUnit.net)
fsharp_web for F# Empty Web Application
fsharp_console for F# Console Application
fsharp_classlib for F# Class Library
fsharp_webapi for F# Web API Application
fsharp_mvcbasic for F# Web Application Basic
fsharp_mstest for F# Unit Test project (MSTest)
fsharp_xunit for F# xUnit Test project (xUnit.net)
The valid UI framework types are:
bootstrap for Bootstrap (this is the default and does not have to be specified explicitly)
semantic for Semantic UI
Example:
yo aspnet mvcbasic "my semantic app" semanticwill create a "Web Application Basic" project called "my semantic app" using the Semantic UI framework.
Example:
yo aspnet mvcbasic "my bootstrap app"OR
yo aspnet mvcbasic "my bootstrap app" bootstrapwill create a "Web Application Basic" project called "my bootstrap app" using the Bootstrap framework.
The alphabetic list of available sub generators (to create files after the project has been created):
Note: files generated are created in the working directory, no conventions are forced
Creates a new
NuGet.config file.
Example:
yo aspnet:nugetconfig
Produces
NuGet.config
Creates a new Web Config file
Example:
yo aspnet:webconfig
Produces
web.config
Copyright 2014-2017 OmniSharp
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.