PROJECT ARCHIVED

This repo has been archived. You should now be using dotnet new for these scenarios.

This was truly a community project, with more than 50 contributors. I'd like to specifically thank the following people for their significant contributions. This project couldn't have been a success without you.

peterblazejewicz

Spinarooni

scottaddie

shirhatti

@SayedIHashimi

@blazejewicz

NOTE: The content has been updated for .NET Core 1.0 SDK – RC4 ( .csproj based) both LTS (1.0) and Current (1.1) versions

Yeoman generator for ASP.NET Core projects

Getting Started

Dependencies: Node.js: brew install node for Mac OS X, choco install nodejs for Windows OS Yeoman: npm install -g yo Bower npm install -g bower

Install: npm install -g generator-aspnet

Run: yo aspnet

See also: Building Projects with Yeoman on docs.asp.net

Usage

yo aspnet shows a wizard for generating a new ASP.NET Core app

yo aspnet --help shows flags and other configurable options

Template projects

Full, template based projects available in generator:

Empty Web Application

Empty Web Application (F#)

Console Application

Console Application (F#)

Web Application

Web Application Basic [without Membership and Authorization]

Web Application Basic [without Membership and Authorization] (F#)

Web API Application

Web API Application (F#)

Nancy ASP.NET Application

Class Library

Class Library (F#)

MSTest Test project (MSTest)

xUnit Test project (xUnit.net)

Unit Test project (MSTest) (F#)

xUnit Test project (xUnit.net) (F#)

Hey, we encourage you to contribute to .Net Core templates project: https://github.com/dotnet/templating in order to put community efforts into a single source project used by everyone in ecosystem. Thanks!

The Nancy project is based on framework's "Hello World" template: Nancy Getting Started: Introduction

The xUnit test project uses xUnit: a free, open source, community-focused unit testing tool for the .NET Framework

The F# Templates are based on Core F# Templates projects. They were translated into F# from the original ASP.NET Templates

The templates that use client-side libraries are calling the bower install script to install Bower managed dependencies. You can skip the installation process by passing the --skip-install option to the generator, e.g. yo aspnet --skip-install . This should allow for a better experience when Development has been enabled.

The templates support both LTS and Current version of runtime. The LTS version is enabled by default (or enforced by --version-lts option). You can switch to Current version at any time by passing --version-current option when invoking generator: yo aspnet --version-current .

Command line automation

The project type and application name can be specified as optional command line arguments:

yo aspnet [projecttype [applicationname] [uiframework]]

The valid project types are:

web for Empty Web Application

console for Console Application

mvc for Web Application

mvcbasic for Web Application Basic

webapi for Web API Application

nancy for Nancy ASP.NET Application

classlib for Class Library

mstest MSTest Test project (MSTest)

xunit xUnit Test project (xUnit.net)

fsharp_web for F# Empty Web Application

fsharp_console for F# Console Application

fsharp_classlib for F# Class Library

fsharp_webapi for F# Web API Application

fsharp_mvcbasic for F# Web Application Basic

fsharp_mstest for F# Unit Test project (MSTest)

fsharp_xunit for F# xUnit Test project (xUnit.net)

The valid UI framework types are:

bootstrap for Bootstrap (this is the default and does not have to be specified explicitly)

semantic for Semantic UI

Example: yo aspnet mvcbasic "my semantic app" semantic will create a "Web Application Basic" project called "my semantic app" using the Semantic UI framework.

Example: yo aspnet mvcbasic "my bootstrap app" OR yo aspnet mvcbasic "my bootstrap app" bootstrap will create a "Web Application Basic" project called "my bootstrap app" using the Bootstrap framework.

Sub Generators

The alphabetic list of available sub generators (to create files after the project has been created):

Note: files generated are created in the working directory, no conventions are forced

nugetconfig

Creates a new NuGet.config file.

Example:

yo aspnet :nugetconfig

Produces NuGet.config

webconfig

Creates a new Web Config file

Example:

yo aspnet :webconfig

Produces web.config

License

Copyright 2014-2017 OmniSharp

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

