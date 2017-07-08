ASP.NET Core Starter Kit is a real-world boilerplate and tooling for creating single-page web applications (SPA) oriented towards progressive enhancement design, cross-platform compatability and component-based UI architecture. It is built upon best of breed technologies including .NET Core, Kestrel, EF Core, Babel, Webpack, React, Redux, CSS Modules, React Hot Loader and more. This boilerplate comes in both C# and F# flavors.
✓ Component-based front-end development via Webpack, CSS Modules and React (see
webpack.config.js)
✓ Modern JavaScript syntax (ES2015+) via Babel; modern CSS syntax (CSS3+) via PostCSS
✓ Application state management via Redux (see
client/store.js)
✓ Universal cross-stack routing and navigation via
path-to-regexp and
history (see
client/routes.json)
✓ Code-splitting and async chunk loading with Webpack and ES6 System.import()
✓ Hot Module Replacement (HMR) /w React Hot Loader
✓ Lightweight build automation with plain JavaScript (see
run.js)
✓ Cross-device testing with Browsersync
✓ Git-based deployment to Azure App Service (see
run.js/publish)
.
├── /.vscode/ # Visual Studio Code settings
├── /build/ # The folder for compiled output
├── /client/ # Client-side app (frontend)
│ ├── /components/ # Common or shared UI components
│ ├── /utils/ # Helper functions and utility classes
│ ├── /views/ # UI components for web pages (screens)
│ ├── history.js # HTML5 History API wrapper used for navigation
│ ├── main.js # Entry point that bootstraps the app
│ ├── router.js # Lightweight application router
│ ├── routes.json # The list of application routes
│ └── store.js # Application state manager (Redux)
├── /client.test/ # Unit and integration tests for the frontend app
├── /docs/ # Documentation to the project
├── /public/ # Static files such as favicon.ico etc.
│ ├── robots.txt # Instructions for search engine crawlers
│ └── ... # etc.
├── /server/ # Web server and data API (backend)
│ ├── /Controllers/ # ASP.NET Web API and MVC controllers
│ ├── /Models/ # Entity Framework models (entities)
│ ├── /Views/ # Server-side rendered views
│ ├── appsettings.json # Server-side application settings
│ ├── Startup.cs # Server-side application entry point
│ └── web.config # Web server settings for IIS
├── /server.test/ # Unit and integration tests for the backend app
│── jsconfig.json # Visual Studio Code settings for JavaScript
│── package.json # The list of project dependencies and NPM scripts
│── run.js # Build automation script (similar to gulpfile.js)
└── webpack.config.js # Bundling and optimization settings for Webpack
Step 1. Clone the latest version of ASP.NET Core Starter Kit on your local machine by running:
$ git clone -o aspnet-starter-kit -b master --single-branch \
https://github.com/kriasoft/aspnet-starter-kit.git MyApp
$ cd MyApp
Alternatively, scaffold your project with Yeoman:
$ npm install -g yo
$ npm install -g generator-aspnetcore
$ yo aspnetcore
Step 2. Install project dependencies listed in
project.json and
package.json files:
$ npm install # Install both Node.js and .NET Core dependencies
Step 3. Finally, launch your web app:
$ node run # Compile and lanch the app, same as running: npm start
The app should become available at http://localhost:5000/.
See
run.js for other available commands such as
node run build,
node run publish etc.
You can also run your app in a release (production) mode by running
node run --release, or without
Hot Module Replacement (HMR) by running
node run --no-hmr.
Before you can deploy your app to Azure App Service,
you need to open Web App settings in Azure Portal, go to "Deployment
Source", select "Local Git Repository" and hit [OK]. Then copy and paste "Git clone URL" of your
Web App into
run.js/publish file. Finally, whenever you need to compile your
app into a distributable format and upload that to Windows Azure App Service, simply run:
$ node run publish # Same as running: npm run publish
We work hard on keeping the project up-to-date and adding new features. Down the road, after starting a new web application project based on this boilerplate, you can always fetch and merge the latest changes from this (upstream) repo back into your project by running:
$ git checkout master
$ git fetch aspnet-starter-kit
$ git merge aspnet-starter-kit/master
Alternatively, pull the latest version of this repository into a separate folder and compare it with your project by using a diff tool such as Beyond Compare.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a new issues or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike, send pull requests.
|> F# — Web app boilerplate (F#, .NET Core, Kestrel, GraphQL, React)
Copyright © 2014-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file. The documentation to the project is licensed under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.
