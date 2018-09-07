Yeoman generator to create a standalone Angular library in seconds.
If you want to create an Angular library with directives, services and/or pipes, then this generator is just what you need.
This generator aligns with the official Angular Package Format and automatically generates a Flat ES Module, a UMD bundle, a single metadata.json and type definitions to make your library ready for AOT compilation by the consuming Angular application.
Watch Jason Aden's talk to learn more about the Angular Package Format.
More specifically, the latest version of this generator:
package.json for the development of your library
package.json for the distribution of your library
tsconfig.json for your editor during development
tslint.json for linting purposes
.gitignore,
.npmignore and
.travis.yml
This generator is built for Angular version 2 and above, hence the name generator-angular2-library. If you are looking for a similar generator for AngularJS 1.x, please visit generator-angularjs-library.
First, install Yeoman and generator-angular2-library using npm (assuming you already have node.js pre-installed).
$ npm install -g yo
$ npm install -g generator-angular2-library
make a new directory and
cd into it:
$ mkdir angular-library-name
$ cd angular-library-name
and generate your new library:
$ yo angular2-library
The generator will prompt you for:
? Your full name: Jurgen Van de Moere
? Your email address: jurgen.van.de.moere@gmail.com
? Your library name (kebab case): angular-library-name
? Git repository url: https://github.com/jvandemo/angular2-library-name
and create the following files for you:
.
├── README.MD
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
├── src
│ ├── index.ts
│ ├── package.json
│ ├── sample.component.ts
│ ├── sample.directive.ts
│ ├── sample.pipe.ts
│ ├── sample.service.ts
│ └── tsconfig.es5.json
├── tsconfig.json
└── tslint.json
You can then add or edit
*.ts files in the
src/ directory and run:
$ npm run build
to automatically create all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files in the
dist directory:
dist
├── index.d.ts # Typings for AOT compilation
├── index.js # Flat ES Module (FESM) for use with webpack
├── lib.d.ts # Typings for AOT compilation
├── lib.metadata.json # Metadata for AOT compilation
├── lib.umd.js # UMD bundle for use with Node.js, SystemJS or script tag
├── package.json # package.json for consumer of your library
├── sample.component.d.ts # Typings for AOT compilation
├── sample.directive.d.ts # Typings for AOT compilation
├── sample.pipe.d.ts # Typings for AOT compilation
└── sample.service.d.ts # Typings for AOT compilation
Finally you publish your library to NPM by publishing the contents of the
dist directory:
$ npm publish dist
The generator creates 2 TypeScript config files:
tsconfig.json is used to configure your editor during development and is not used for building your library
src/tsconfig.es5.json is used by the Angular compiler to build the files in the
dist directory when you run
npm run build
Your library comes pre-configured with tslint and codelyzer support. To lint your code:
$ npm run lint
From the root of your library directory, run:
$ npm run build
This will generate a
dist directory with:
package.json file specifically for distribution with Angular listed in the
peerDependencies
sample-library.js: a Flat ES Module (FESM) file that contains all your library code in a single file
sample-library.umd.js: a Universal Module Definition (UMD) bundle file that contains all your library code in UMD format for use in Node.js, SystemJS or via a script tag (e.g. in Plunker, Fiddle, etc)
*.d.ts: type definitions for you library
sample-library.metadata.json: metadata for your library to support AOT compilation
From the root of your library directory, run:
$ npm run docs:build
This will generate a
docs directory with all documentation of your library.
To serve your documentation, run:
$ npm run docs:serve
and navigate your browser to
http://localhost:8080.
To automatically rebuild your documentation every time a file in the
src directory changes, run:
$ npm run docs:watch
For more features, check out the compodoc website.
To publish your library to NPM, first generate the
dist directory:
$ npm run build
and then publish the contents of the
dist directory to NPM:
$ npm publish dist
Once you have published your library to the NPM registry, you can import it in any Angular application by first installing it using NPM:
$ npm install sample-library # use the name you used to publish to npm
and then importing your library in your Angular
AppModule (or whatever module you wish to import your library into):
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { SampleModule } from 'sample-library';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
SampleModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once your shared library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application templates:
<!-- app.component.html -->
<h1>{{ title }}</h1>
<sample-component>
This component is part of the shared library and will now work as expected.
</sample-component>
and if you need to access a service from your shared library, you can inject it using Dependency Injection:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
// Import the shared service
import { SampleService } from 'sample-library';
@Component({
template: 'Injecting a service from the shared library'
})
export class HomeComponent {
// Inject the service using Angular DI
constructor(private sampleService: SampleService){
}
}
To learn more about Angular Dependency Injection, check out the Official Angular Documentation.
To preview your library code during development, start the playground:
$ npm run playground
Changes to your library code will be updated live in the browser window:
To consume your library in a local application before you publish it to npm, you can follow the following steps:
Create your library:
$ yo angular2-library
Let's assume you name your library
sample-library.
Navigate to the
sample-library directory:
$ cd sample-library
Compile your library files:
$ npm run build
From the
sample-library/dist directory, create a symlink in the global node_modules directory to the
dist directory of your library:
$ cd dist
$ npm link
Create a new Angular app. Let's assume you use angular-cli:
$ cd /your-projects-path
$ ng new my-app
Navigate to the
my-app directory:
$ cd my-app
From the
my-app directory, link the global
sample-library directory to node_modules of the
my-app directory:
$ npm link sample-library
Import
SampleModule in your Angular application:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { SampleModule } from 'sample-library';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
SampleModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once your shared library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application templates:
<!-- app.component.html -->
<h1>{{ title }}</h1>
<sample-component>
This component is part of the shared library and will now work as expected.
</sample-component>
and if you need to access a service from your shared library, you can inject it using Dependency Injection:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
// Import the shared service
import { SampleService } from 'sample-library';
@Component({
template: 'Injecting a service from the shared library'
})
export class HomeComponent {
// Inject the service using Angular DI
constructor(private sampleService: SampleService){
}
}
When you make a change to your library, recompile your library files again from your
sample-library directory:
$ npm run build
If you want to automatically recompile the library files when a file in
src changes, run
$ npm run build:watch
If you are using an Angular CLI application to consume your library, make sure to set up a path mapping in
/src/tsconfig.app.json of your consuming application (not your library):
{
"compilerOptions": {
// ...
// Note: these paths are relative to `baseUrl` path.
"paths": {
"@angular/*": [
"../node_modules/@angular/*"
]
}
}
}
When you npm link a library with peer dependencies, the consuming application searches for the peer dependencies in the library's parent directories instead of the application's parent directories.
If you get
Error: Unexpected value '[object Object]' imported by the module 'AppModule'. Please add a @NgModule annotation., then try:
$ ng serve --preserve-symlinks
to make sure the consuming application searches for the peer dependencies in the application's node_modules directory.
Currently, the generator does not create a custom Karma configuration for running unit tests.
If your library requires a custom Karma setup, please check out this tutorial on how to configure Karma for your library (Credits to Raphael).
As soon as official recommendations are available on how to set up Karma for testing libraries, this generator will be updated accordingly.
First update the package name in
src/package.json:
"name": "@scope/library-name"
and then also update
flatModuleId in
src/tsconfig.es5.json accordingly:
"flatModuleId": "@scope/library-name"
See #75 for more information.
If you experience issues (#72) or want to avoid constant recompilation of your library during development, you can also
npm link src instead of
npm link dist in step 4 of the process above.
This will let you consume the TypeScript code directly from the
src directory of your library instead of the generated bundle from the
dist directory. This increases development speed if you are testing your library in a local Angular application, but remember to test the generated bundle using
npm link dist after you finish writing your code, to ensure that your generated bundle is working as expected before you publish your library to NPM.
Simply store your styles in a file with a filename extension of
scss and reference it in your component's
styleUrls property.
So if you have a
sample.component.scss:
h1 {
color: red;
}
then reference it in your component's
styleUrls in
sample.component.ts accordingly:
@Component({
selector: 'sample-component',
template: `<h1>Sample component</h1>`,
styleUrls: [
'sample.component.scss'
]
})
The .scss files will automatically be compiled and inlined in your library bundle.
To import a .scss file in an existing .scss file, you can specify a relative path:
@import '../relative/path/to/other.scss';
or use a tilde to import a file from the nearest parent
node_modules directory:
@import '~@angular/material/prebuilt-themes/deeppurple-amber.css';
From the command line, run:
$ npm ls -g --depth=1 2>/dev/null | grep generator-
From the command line, run
$ yo
and select the option Update your generators.
If your library depends on a third party library such as Angular Material or PrimeNG, you don't have to include the third party library in your library.
Instead, you should add the third party library as a peer dependency to the
peerDependencies property in
src/package.json of your library:
"peerDependencies": {
"@angular/core": "^4.0.0",
"rxjs": "^5.1.0",
"zone.js": "^0.8.4"
}
This causes a warning to be displayed when the consuming application runs
npm install and does not have the third party library installed that your library depends on.
The generator already adds
@angular/core,
rxjs and
zone.js as peer dependencies for you by default.
Consider the following scenario where your library depends on a third party library called "PrimeNG".
In your Angular library:
npm install primeng --save to install PrimeNG and add it as a devDependency to
package.json in the root directory
src/package.json, NOT as dependency or devDependency (
src/package.json is the package.json that is distributed with your library, so you must specify primeng as peer dependency here, NOT in the package.json file in the root of your library)
In the consuming Angular application
npm install yourlibrary to install your library (which should display a warning if PrimeNG is not installed) or link it locally
npm install primeng to install PrimeNG if it is not installed yet
AppModule) (this step is not needed if your library exports the PrimeNG module(s) in its module metadata)
AppModule)
To see a fully documented example, check out this guide.
Version 12 or later of this generator supports Angular 5.
If you have an existing library that was generated with an earlier version of this generator:
package.json to Angular 5 (example)
ngc script in your
gulpfile.js with:
gulp.task('ngc', function () {
ngc([ '--project', `${tmpFolder}/tsconfig.es5.json` ]);
return Promise.resolve()
});
See #230 for more information.
Please report bugs and issues here.
To run the generator unit tests:
$ npm run test
MIT © Jurgen Van de Moere
main and
jsnext:main properties to package.json
styleUrls to fix #140
README.md example code
tsconfig.json files
NgModule
src and
dist directory
browser.d.ts to files in
tsconfig.json instead of using tripleslash (see #9)
PROVIDERS,
DIRECTIVES and
PIPES