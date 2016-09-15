A Yeoman Generator to aid in bootstrapping an Angular2 application using the very latest Angular2 Beta release.
Install both Yeoman and this generator globally.
npm install -g yo generator-angular2
In your desired project folder run the generator.
yo angular2
You'll be prompted to start the server once the generator has finished.
You'll then be able to access the application at
http://localhost:8000. Serving the application can be configured in the
gulpfile.js using gulp-webserver options.
To run this server, execute this command in your terminal:
gulp dev
The structure generated is;
- src
- index.js
- index.html
- {generated-file-name}.js
- {generated-file-name}.html
- .editorconfig
- .gitignore
- gulpfile.js
- package.json
- readme.md
All contributions are more than welcome, no matter how large or small.
Clone the repository and
cd into it
git clone git@github.com:swirlycheetah/generator-angular2.git && cd generator-angular2
Install the project dependencies
npm install
Link the package to use the version you're working on
npm link
Run the tests to ensure no failures
npm test
Submit a pull request with your changes
Released under the MIT license: opensource.org/licenses/MIT