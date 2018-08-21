Yeoman generator for AngularJS + Webpack with ES6 and SASS.
- Latest Webpack with Tree Shaking feature enabled
- Babel 6 with ES2017 features included
- Perfectly compatible with angularOcLazyLoad plugin
- SASS as CSS preprocessor
- Angular UI router as default router already included
- Optional installation bootstrap-sass source
- Optional angular modules installation
- All necessary webpack loaders already included (Sass, Images, Fonts, ngAnnotate, ngTemplateCache, etc.)
- Config has options for development and production mode
Use only webpack with npm. No external dependencies like bower, grunt, gulp...
Webpack@2 still in Beta and it may contain some bugs. Please, report them to Webpack developers directly.
yo, and
webpack:
npm install -g yo webpack
generator-angular-webpack-es6:
npm install -g generator-angular-webpack-es6
├── /e2e/ # End to End test folder
│ └── main.component.spec.js # End to end test example
├── /config/ # Build config
│ └── /webpack/ # Webpack config files
│ ├── /environments/ # Webpack env dependent configs
│ └── global.js # Global webpack settings for all envs
├── /dist/ # The folder for compiled output
├── /node_modules/ # 3rd-party libraries and utilities
├── /src/ # Source folder
│ ├── /app/ # Application code
│ │ ├── /components/ # Shared UI components
│ │ │ └── /footer/ # Footer shared component. Place footer's styles, directives, templates here
│ │ ├── /core/ # Shared angular services/directives
│ │ │ ├── /directives/ # Shared directives
│ │ │ ├── /services/ # Shared services
│ │ │ └── /core.module.js # Import of all core components should be here
│ │ ├── /pages/ # All pages-dependent content should place here
│ │ │ ├── /main/ # Main page
│ │ │ │ ├── /main.controller.js # Main page Controller
│ │ │ │ ├── /main.controller.spec.js # Test file for main page controller
│ │ │ │ ├── /main.html # Main page template
│ │ │ │ ├── /main.module.js # Main page module
│ │ │ │ └── /main.route.js # Main page routes
│ │ │ └── /.../ # Other pages...
│ │ ├── /index.bootstrap.js # Entry point. Import internal and external modules and bootstrap (RUN) angular application
│ │ ├── /index.components.js # Define all your custom components here
│ │ ├── /index.config.js # Function that will be triggered in Angular's "config" phase
│ │ ├── /index.module.js # Main application's module
│ │ ├── /index.routes.js # Describe only "otherwise" and async routes here
│ │ ├── /index.run.js # Function that will be triggered in Angular's "run" phase
│ │ ├── /index.vendor.js # Import all vendors and 3rd party plugins here
│ ├── /assets/ # Static content
│ │ ├── /images/ # Images
│ │ ├── /js/ # Extra libs folder
│ │ └── /styles/ # Styles folder
│ │ ├── /css/ # CSS
│ │ └── /sass/ # SASS
│ ├── favicon.ico # Application icon to be displayed in bookmarks
│ └── tpl-index.html # Template for html-webpack-plugin that will be transpiled into index.html in /dist
│── .babelrc # Babel config with presets and plugins
│── .gitignore # List of files to ignore by git
│── karma.conf.js # Karma config
│── protractor.conf.js # protractor config
│── spec.bundle.js # The bundle file for including in karma config
│── package.json # The list of project dependencies and NPM scripts
└── webpack.config.js # Bundling and optimization settings for Webpack
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
yo angular-webpack-es6, and select desired technologies.
npm start or
npm run dev - to start development server on http://localhost:8080.
npm run build - To make production-ready build run after few moments you will see build id
dist folder.
The app uses Karma to run the unit tests, which you can find near the test target (*.spec.js files). see example test in the above directory structure. For running these tests run this command in project directory:
npm test
This command will automatically watch for changes that happening in test files and rerun the test suite To disable the above behaviour , please check package.json file
The app uses Protractor, an end-to-end test framework designed for AngularJS apps, to the end-to-end tests, which you can find in the e2e folder.
npm install.
npm run webdriver-update.
npm start and make sure the running port match the baseUrl port in protractor.conf.js file.
npm run test:e2e.
Check the example test for unit tests using jasmin api in
/src/app/pages/main/main.controller.spec.js
All your unit test files must end with
.spec.js
Check the example test for e2e test in e2e directory.
/e2e/main.component.spec.js
- Problem: Webpack2 unable to import function with only export default value.
Workaround: Use
import * as variable from "package"instead of
import variable from "package"
- Problem: Webpack3: ExtractTextPlugin and file-loader do not work with the use syntax. Link to the issue.
- Fork repository and clone project to your machine
- Install npm packages and create new feature/fix branch
- Link local project to be able install generator with
yofrom folder like from global installed package:
npm link
- Make PR
- Add .dockerfile
-
Add example testing environment with karma and protractor
- Add more dotfiles
-
Add better examples with lazy-loaded modulesAdded in 0.1.2
-
Update to Babel6Added in 0.2.0