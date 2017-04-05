Maintainer: Brian Ford
Based on angular-seed
Install
generator-angular:
npm install -g generator-angular
Make a new directory, and
cd into it:
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
Run
yo angular, optionally passing an app name:
yo angular [app-name]
Run
grunt for building and
grunt serve for preview
Available generators:
Note: Generators are to be run from the root directory of your app.
Sets up a new AngularJS app, generating all the boilerplate you need to get started. The app generator also optionally installs Twitter Bootstrap and additional AngularJS modules, such as angular-resource (installed by default).
Example:
yo angular
Generates a controller and view, and configures a route in
app/scripts/app.js connecting them.
Example:
yo angular:route myroute
Produces
app/scripts/controllers/myroute.js:
angular.module('myMod').controller('MyrouteCtrl', function ($scope) {
// ...
});
Produces
app/views/myroute.html:
<p>This is the myroute view</p>
Generates a controller in
app/scripts/controllers.
Example:
yo angular:controller user
Produces
app/scripts/controllers/user.js:
angular.module('myMod').controller('UserCtrl', function ($scope) {
// ...
});
Generates a directive in
app/scripts/directives.
Example:
yo angular:directive myDirective
Produces
app/scripts/directives/myDirective.js:
angular.module('myMod').directive('myDirective', function () {
return {
template: '<div></div>',
restrict: 'E',
link: function postLink(scope, element, attrs) {
element.text('this is the myDirective directive');
}
};
});
Generates a filter in
app/scripts/filters.
Example:
yo angular:filter myFilter
Produces
app/scripts/filters/myFilter.js:
angular.module('myMod').filter('myFilter', function () {
return function (input) {
return 'myFilter filter:' + input;
};
});
Generates an HTML view file in
app/views.
Example:
yo angular:view user
Produces
app/views/user.html:
<p>This is the user view</p>
Generates an AngularJS service.
Example:
yo angular:service myService
Produces
app/scripts/services/myService.js:
angular.module('myMod').service('myService', function () {
// ...
});
You can also do
yo angular:factory,
yo angular:provider,
yo angular:value, and
yo angular:constant for other types of services.
Generates an AngularJS service decorator.
Example:
yo angular:decorator serviceName
Produces
app/scripts/decorators/serviceNameDecorator.js:
angular.module('myMod').config(function ($provide) {
$provide.decorator('serviceName', function ($delegate) {
// ...
return $delegate;
});
});
In general, these options can be applied to any generator, though they only affect generators that produce scripts.
For generators that output scripts, the
--coffee option will output CoffeeScript instead of JavaScript.
For example:
yo angular:controller user --coffee
Produces
app/scripts/controller/user.coffee:
angular.module('myMod')
.controller 'UserCtrl', ($scope) ->
A project can mix CoffeScript and JavaScript files.
To output JavaScript files, even if CoffeeScript files exist (the default is to output CoffeeScript files if
the generator finds any in the project), use
--coffee=false.
By default, generators produce unannotated code. Without annotations, AngularJS's DI system will break when minified. Typically, these annotations that make minification safe are added automatically at build-time, after application files are concatenated, but before they are minified. By providing the
--minsafe option, the code generated will out-of-the-box be ready for minification. The trade-off is between amount of boilerplate, and build process complexity.
yo angular:controller user --minsafe
Produces
app/controller/user.js:
angular.module('myMod').controller('UserCtrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
// ...
}]);
Unannotated:
angular.module('myMod').controller('MyCtrl', function ($scope, $http, myService) {
// ...
});
Annotated:
angular.module('myMod').controller('MyCtrl',
['$scope', '$http', 'myService', function ($scope, $http, myService) {
// ...
}]);
The annotations are important because minified code will rename variables, making it impossible for AngularJS to infer module names based solely on function parameters.
The recommended build process uses
ngmin, a tool that automatically adds these annotations. However, if you'd rather not use
ngmin, you have to add these annotations manually yourself.
By default, new scripts are added to the index.html file. However, this may not always be suitable. Some use cases:
To skip adding them to the index, pass in the skip-add argument:
yo angular:service serviceName --skip-add
The following packages are always installed by the app generator:
The following additional modules are available as components on bower, and installable via
bower install:
All of these can be updated with
bower update as new versions of AngularJS are released.
Yeoman generated projects can be further tweaked according to your needs by modifying project files appropriately.
You can change the
app directory by adding a
appPath property to
bower.json. For instance, if you wanted to easily integrate with Express.js, you could add the following:
{
"name": "yo-test",
"version": "0.0.0",
...
"appPath": "public"
}
This will cause Yeoman-generated client-side files to be placed in
public.
Running
grunt test will run the unit tests with karma.
See the contributing docs
When submitting an issue, please follow the guidelines. Especially important is to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue.
When submitting a PR, make sure that the commit messages match the AngularJS conventions.
When submitting a bugfix, write a test that exposes the bug and fails before applying your fix. Submit the test alongside the fix.
When submitting a new feature, add tests that cover the feature.