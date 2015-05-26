A Yeoman generator for AngularJS and Martini.
Martini is a Go-based micro-framework. For AngularJS integration with other micro-frameworks, see https://github.com/rayokota/MicroFrameworkRosettaStone.
Install Git, node.js, and Go 1.1. The development mode also requires SQLite.
Install Yeoman:
npm install -g yo
Install the Angular-Go-Martini generator:
npm install -g generator-angular-go-martini
The above prerequisites can be installed to a VM using the Angular-Go-Martini provisioner.
In a new directory, generate the service:
yo angular-go-martini
Get the dependencies:
go get
Run the service:
go run server.go
Your service will run at http://localhost:3000.
Generate the entity:
yo angular-go-martini:entity [myentity]
You will be asked to specify attributes for the entity, where each attribute has the following:
Files that are regenerated will appear as conflicts. Allow the generator to overwrite these files as long as no custom changes have been made.
Run the service:
go run server.go
A client-side AngularJS application will now be available by running
grunt server
The Grunt server will run at http://localhost:9000. It will proxy REST requests to the Martini service running at http://localhost:3000.
At this point you should be able to navigate to a page to manage your persistent entities.
The Grunt server supports hot reloading of client-side HTML/CSS/Javascript file changes.