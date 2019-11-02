The Angular Full-Stack Generator

Yeoman generator for creating MEAN/SEAN stack applications, using ES2017, MongoDB/SQL, Express, Angular, and Node - lets you quickly set up a project following best practices.

Generated project:

Usage

Install yo , gulp-cli , and generator-angular-fullstack :

npm install -g yo gulp-cli generator-angular-fullstack

Please note: If you run into trouble compiling native add-ons during the installation, follow node-gyp 's short guide on required compilation tools.

Then, to run your app (make sure the MongoDB daemon is running if you selected Mongo), run the following to start your server:

npm run start:server

and the following to start the Webpack dev server for the front-end:

npm run start:client

The Webpack server will tell you which port to access the app at (usually http://localhost:8080/).

Run yo angular-fullstack

yo angular-fullstack

See the Getting Started guide for more information.

Prerequisites

MongoDB - Download and Install MongoDB - If you plan on scaffolding your project with mongoose, you'll need mongoDB to be installed and have the mongod process running. If you have Docker installed, you can easily run a test database with docker run -p 27017:27017 --name afs-mongo -d mongo

process running. The project's JavaScript is written in ECMAScript 2015. If you're unfamiliar with the latest changes to the specification for JavaScript, check out http://es6-features.org/

Supported Configurations

General

Build Systems: Gulp

Testing: Jasmine Mocha + Chai + Sinon Chai assertions: Expect Should



Client

Scripts: JavaScript (Babel) , TypeScript

, Module Systems: Webpack

Markup: HTML , Pug

, Stylesheets: CSS , Stylus , Sass , Less

, , , CSS Frameworks: Bootstrap Option to include UI Bootstrap



Server

Scripts: JavaScript (Babel) , TypeScript (planned)

, (planned) Database: None , MongoDB , SQL Authentication boilerplate: Yes , No oAuth integrations: Facebook , Twitter , Google Socket.io integration: Yes , No



Generators

Available generators:

Documentation

Check out our documentation home page.

Contribute

See the contributing docs

When submitting an issue, please follow the Yeoman issue guidelines. Especially important is to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue, as well as any stack traces.

License

BSD license