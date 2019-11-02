Yeoman generator for creating MEAN/SEAN stack applications, using ES2017, MongoDB/SQL, Express, Angular, and Node - lets you quickly set up a project following best practices.
Install
yo,
gulp-cli, and
generator-angular-fullstack:
npm install -g yo gulp-cli generator-angular-fullstack
Please note: If you run into trouble compiling native add-ons during the installation, follow
node-gyp's short guide on required compilation tools.
Then, to run your app (make sure the MongoDB daemon is running if you selected Mongo), run the following to start your server:
npm run start:server
and the following to start the Webpack dev server for the front-end:
npm run start:client
The Webpack server will tell you which port to access the app at (usually http://localhost:8080/).
Run
yo angular-fullstack
See the Getting Started guide for more information.
mongod process running.
docker run -p 27017:27017 --name afs-mongo -d mongo
General
Gulp
Jasmine
Mocha + Chai + Sinon
Expect
Should
Client
JavaScript (Babel),
TypeScript
Webpack
HTML,
Pug
CSS,
Stylus,
Sass,
Less
Bootstrap
UI Bootstrap
Server
JavaScript (Babel),
TypeScript (planned)
None,
MongoDB,
SQL
Yes,
No
Facebook,
Twitter,
Google
Yes,
No
Available generators:
Check out our documentation home page.
See the contributing docs
When submitting an issue, please follow the Yeoman issue guidelines. Especially important is to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue, as well as any stack traces.