A Yeoman generator for AngularJS and Flask.
Flask is a Python-based micro-framework. For AngularJS integration with other micro-frameworks, see https://github.com/rayokota/MicroFrameworkRosettaStone.
Install Git, node.js, and Python 2.7. The development mode also requires SQLite.
Install Yeoman:
npm install -g yo
Install the Angular-Flask generator:
npm install -g generator-angular-flask
The above prerequisites can be installed to a VM using the Angular-Flask provisioner.
In a new directory, generate the service:
yo angular-flask
Install a virtual environment in new
flask directory using
install.sh (or
install.bat for Windows):
./install.sh
Run the service:
flask/bin/python run.py
Your service will run at http://localhost:5000.
Generate the entity:
yo angular-flask:entity [myentity]
You will be asked to specify attributes for the entity, where each attribute has the following:
Files that are regenerated will appear as conflicts. Allow the generator to overwrite these files as long as no custom changes have been made.
Create the database as described in this blog.
flask/bin/python db_create.py
Run the service:
flask/bin/python run.py
A client-side AngularJS application will now be available by running
grunt server
The Grunt server will run at http://localhost:9000. It will proxy REST requests to the Flask service running at http://localhost:5000.
At this point you should be able to navigate to a page to manage your persistent entities.
The Grunt server supports hot reloading of client-side HTML/CSS/Javascript file changes.