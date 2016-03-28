A Yeoman generator for scaffolding an application using angular, browserify or webpack, ionic, angular-ui-bootstrap, angular-material...
The generator was previously named
generator-angular-famous-ionic
2 things to note:
installation is now
npm install -g generator-mcfly
If you have existing project modify the name of the generator in your
.yo-rc.json file
This generator will scaffold for you an application using angularjs, browserify or webpack, ionic framwork or angular-boostrap-ui or angular-material.
The project has the following capabilities:
It also supports ES6/7 by using the babel
NOTE:
This generator is using generator-sublime to scaffold common dot files (.jshintrc, .eslintrc, etc...).
Check it out https://www.npmjs.org/package/generator-sublime
In order to get the best experience with this generator, you have to install a couple of globals npm packages.
To do so you can execute, after the generator has runned, the following command:
./bin/prepublish.sh
This will install, among others, the following packages globally:
Feel free to tweak
./bin/prepublish.sh to add your own requirements.
Install
generator-mcfly:
npm install -g generator-mcfly
Make a new directory, and
cd into it:
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
Run
yo mcfly, optionally passing an app name:
yo mcfly [app-name]
A typical workflow would look like this:
mkdir test-app && cd test-app
yo mcfly
yo mcfly:module common
yo mcfly:controller common hello
Add some content to client/index.html : <h2 ng-controller="main.common.hello as helloCtrl">{{helloCtrl.message}}</h2>
gulp browsersync
NOTE:
gulp browsersyncaccepts an option --no-browser if you do not want to automatically open a browser
NOTE:
gulp browsersyncaccepts an option --https if you do want to force an HTTPS connection
you can also control http vs https using in
gulp_taks/common/constants.js->
serve.httpsboolean
I like to publish new versions as soon as possible. So here is the upgrade process.
npm update -g generator-mcfly
The generator will ask you to provide the name of the folder containing the client source code, and it will save this value in
.yo-rc.json file (
clientFolder entry).
If you rename the client folder, make sure you also modify the value stored in
.yo-rc.json
Now that the project is created you have a set of simple gulp tasks command available
gulp help # List the main gulp tasks
gulp lint # Run lint
gulp test # Run lint, unit tests, and e2e tests
gulp unit # Run lint and unit tests (karma for client + mocha for server)
gulp karma # Run karma client unit tests
gulp mocha # Run mocha server unit tests
gulp e2e # Run protractor for end to end tests
gulp browserify # Generate a distribution folder using browserify
gulp webpack:run # Generate a distribution folder using webpack
gulp style # Generate a main.css file
gulp browsersync # Creates a browser-sync server, it will display its url, it watches for js / css / scss / html file changes and inject automatically the change in the browser
gulp dist # Distribute the application
gulp cordova:image # Generate the cordova icons and splashs
gulp cordova:run # Run cordova run (accepts a --platform option)
The gulp tasks share a constant file located at
gulp/common/constants.js. Feel free to modify it to your project needs.
The constants are resolved against the
--target option. The default value for
--target is
app.
To better understand the gulp task system have a look at the docs of gulp-mux
The gulp system also includes some basic tasks for ensuring that your ionic projects in your
dist/ are able to make use of the apps.ionic.io platform. These are found in
gulp_tasks/tasks/ionic.js. To use the ionic.io platform services, you will need to scaffold a mobile target (with
yo mcfly --mobile or
yo mcfly:target --mobile) and then create a project on apps.ionic.io.
Next make sure your target has the correct properties from your ionic project; most importantly the
app_id,
api_key, and
name from apps.ionic.io. You should fill thes in inside your
gulp_tasks/common/constants.js file, in the
ionic section for your target. If you plan to use
Ionic Push, make sure to also include the
dev_push: true property, so your app will know to register for the correct push notifications.
If you don't see an entry in
constants.ionic for your target, simply copy and fill in the one for the
app target. Make sure you end up with a
constants.ionic that looks like this:
```js
ionic: {
ionicPlatform: { ... },
app: { ... },
<yourtargetname>: { // fill this object with your ionic.io details
app_id: '123abcd',
api_key: '0123456789abcdefghij0123456789abcdefghij012345',
name: 'My New Ionic App',
dev_push: true
}
}
```
After your save the constants you need, run
gulp ionic:platformcopy --target=<targetname>
to copy over the
ionic-platform-web-client bundle into your client folder, injecting your project's
ionic.io data into it along the way.
Next, uncomment the line that says
require('./ionic.io.bundle.min-<yourtargetname>'); at
client/scripts/main<targetsuffix>.js:14 as well as the module dependency for
'ionic.service.core' that follows it. Finally comment out the script include of
cordova.js in
client/index<targetsuffix>.html:22, since the
ionic.io.bundle.min.js will automatically load the correct instance of the
cordova.js script for you.
Currently
'ionic:deploy' is the only entry-point task, and it runs a
'dist' and then handles the uploading and optional deployment of a project update to the ionic deploy server. You need to specify a target with a
--target=<targetname> and then which mode you're using (usually
prod) with
--mode=<dev|prod>. After that you can add the
--note and
--deploy flags as specified by the
ionic deploy cli.
More tasks to integrate with other ionic.io services are coming soon, but in the meantime, if you write your own, feel free to make a PR to
mcfly-io/generator-sublime. The file to edit is
templates/gulps/tasks/ionic.js. You should refer to the apps.ionic.io docs for inspiration, and then look at
ionic-app-lib (the library that powers
ionic-cli) to see how you can hook into the ionic system under the hood.
At the heart of the generator we use
browserify or
webpack to bundle together the client javascript files.
To switch between
browserify or
webpack change the constant value
moduleManager in
gulp_tasks/common/constants.js (
'browserify' or
'webpack')
Also because angular modules do not prevent name collision, each scaffolded component gets an unique full name composed like this:
[main app name].[module name].[component name]
Make sure you use that full name with DI.
Example:
If you need to require a module from another one, use the following code:
Let's say you have scaffolded 2 modules with the generator,
common and
analytics. Since
common is your base module you first need to connect
analytics to it with a
require. Do this in the
module.exports in
index.js for
common, right after the
require for
angular. (Make sure you pass the namespace argument to the
require.)
var angular = require('angular');
var analytics = require('../analytics')(namespace);
Now that you have an
analytics object that has been passed the
namespace, you can dependency inject the module using
analytics.name. Create your app and inject the module.
var app = angular.module(fullname, [..., analytics.name]);
Finally your app needs to not only have modules injected but also to be able to store the names of those modules in an easily accessible location. Attach a
namespace object to
app and give it an
analytics property equal to
analytics.name.
app.namespace = app.namespace || {};
app.namespace.analytics = analytics.name;
You have now a reference between the 2 modules.
Note that the name of the modules are never hard coded 😄
We can very easily talk about the
analytics module from any subcomponent in
app, but beyond that, we can just as easily get the name of any of component of
analytics.
Let's see how. Say that you've created a service on
analytics called
mixpanelService. You want to use that service in the
home controller of the
commonmodule.
If you scaffolded
mixpanelService using the generator you won't need to touch anything. If not go into your file and make sure that the name provided to
app.factory looks like
app.name + '.' + servicename, which in this case evaluate as
app.name --> 'main.analytics'
servicename --> 'mixpanel'
After being created, the service.name will look like
'main.analytics.mixpanel'
To inject
mixpanelService into
common's
home controller, go to
/scripts/common/controllers/home.js and dependency inject the service name appended to the pointer to
analytics.name that you made before into your
deps array:
var deps = [app.namespace.analytics + '.mixpanel'];
function controller(mixpanel) {
...
}
Again no hard coded namespace, and only one point of attachment between the modules 😄
Available generators:
Note: Generators are to be run from the root directory of your app.
Sets up a new AngularJS app, generating all the boilerplate you need to get started. The app generator also installs additional AngularJS modules, such as
The main application is called
main.
Example:
yo mcfly
You can choose to scaffold a mobile (cordova) app using the option --mobile Example:
yo mcfly --mobile
This will scaffold a config.xml file (suffixed with the app name), and hooks expected by cordova.
In addition the
dist folder will conform to cordova expectation (
www sub folder).
Generate a new target application.
This is usefull if you want to share code between several applications (mobile, web, etc...).
Example:
yo mcfly:target web
Produces:
client/index-web.html
client/scripts/main-web.js
client/styles/main-web.scss
NOTE:
By default the app generate a default application with no suffix. This is equivalent to running the
targetgenerator with argument
app
You can choose to scaffold a mobile (cordova) app using the option --mobile Example:
yo mcfly:target mymobileapp --mobile
This will scaffold a config.xml file (suffixed with the app name), and hooks expected by cordova.
In addition the
dist folder will conform to cordova expectation (
www sub folder).
Generates a new module.
The first thing you need to do after executing
yo mcfly is create a module.
Example:
yo mcfly:module modulename
If you don't mention a modulename, yeoman will ask you to provide one.
Produces:
client/scripts/modulename/index.js
client/scripts/modulename/view/home.html
If you do not want any route for the module, you can use the option
--skip-route
Example:
yo mcfly:module modulename --skip-route
In this case this will only produce:
client/scripts/modulename/index.js
Generates a new controller.
Example:
yo mcfly:controller modulename controllername
You need at least a module in order to scaffold a controller.
If you don't specify arguments, yeoman will display the list of existing modules and let you choose one.
Produces:
client/scripts/modulename/controllers/controllername.js
client/scripts/modulename/controllers/controllername.test.js
client/scripts/modulename/controllers/index.js
Generates a new filter.
Example:
yo mcfly:controller modulename filtername
You need at least a module in order to scaffold a filter.
If you don't specify arguments, yeoman will display the list of existing modules and let you choose one.
Produces:
client/scripts/modulename/fiters/filtername.js
client/scripts/modulename/fiters/filtername.test.js
client/scripts/modulename/filters/index.js
Generates a new value.
Example:
yo mcfly:value modulename valuename
You need at least a module in order to scaffold a value.
If you don't specify arguments, yeoman will display the list of existing modules and let you choose one.
Produces:
client/scripts/modulename/values/valuename.js
client/scripts/modulename/values/valuename.test.js
client/scripts/modulename/values/index.js
Generates a new constant.
Example:
yo mcfly:value modulename constantname
You need at least a module in order to scaffold a constant.
If you don't specify arguments, yeoman will display the list of existing modules and let you choose one.
Produces:
client/scripts/modulename/constants/constantname.js
client/scripts/modulename/constants/constantname.test.js
client/scripts/modulename/constants/index.js
Generates a new service.
You can use the
--servicetype option to specify if you want a service, a factory, or a provider.
Default
servicetype is factory.
Example:
yo mcfly:service modulename servicename
yo mcfly:service modulename servicename --servicetype=service
yo mcfly:service modulename servicename --servicetype=provider
You need at least a module in order to scaffold a service.
If you don't specify arguments, yeoman will display the list of existing modules and let you choose one.
Produces:
client/scripts/modulename/services/servicename.js
client/scripts/modulename/services/servicename.test.js
client/scripts/modulename/services/index.js
Generates a new directive.
You can use the
--compile option to specify if you want compile, pre and post link function (true), or just a simple link function (false).
Default
compile is true.
Example:
yo mcfly:directive modulename myDirective
yo mcfly:directive modulename myDirective --compile=false
You need at least a module in order to scaffold a directive.
If you don't specify arguments, yeoman will display the list of existing modules and let you choose one.
Produces:
client/scripts/modulename/directives/myDirective.html
client/scripts/modulename/directives/myDirective.js
client/scripts/modulename/directives/myDirective.test.js
client/scripts/modulename/directives/index.js
This generator will not scaffold any files.
Instead it inspects the existing
client folder and will refresh the needed injected require statements in every file where it is relevant.
Example:
yo mcfly:require
You should always prefer an npm package instead of a bower package. Most of client side libraries nowadays exist as both npm and bower packages. But sometimes it is not the case and you have to deal with a bower package.
If you want to include a third party bower package do the following:
bower install --save yourpackage
package.json
browser section to include a path to the global minified javascript file of the package
gulp/common/constants.js) to include the relevant fonts of the package (if applicable)
.scss file import it into
client/styles/main.scss and ajdust eventually the variable for the path font (should be
../fonts)
.css file adjust the css file constants (
gulp/common/constants.js) to include it
When you scaffold a mobile app (
yo mcfly:target myapp --mobile), this will create a
cordova/myapp folder under
client.
This folder contains hooks and resources (icons and spashs) that will be copied over during the
dist gulp task.
If you want to generate icons and splashes from a single icon file you can execute
gulp cordova:icon
It expects an
icon.png file located in './client/icons/myapp` folder.
The plugins you need for your mobile app must be added in the `./client/cordova/myapp/hooks/010_install_plugins.js' file.
The hook is responsible for installing them on relevant platforms.
You first need to execute
gulp dist --t myapp (with additional
--mode option i.e
dev or
prod), in order to build the dist folder.
Then you need to build the mobile platforms.
To do so run:
cd dist/maypp/<dev or prod>/
cordova platform add <ios or android or ...>
When you run
gulp browsersync --target myapp the task will detect that
myapp is a mobile app, and will automatically launch both a browser-sync browser window and a livereload emulator.
You can pass an addition
--platform option to tell it which emulator you want (ios, android, etc...).
If you don't pass
--platform it will choose the value from
constants.js (
constants.cordova.platform).
When you are done with testing the app in the browser or the emulator, you can attach your phone device via an USB cable and run:
gulp cordova:run
If you want to upload your app to testfairy, first make sure you fill in your api_key for testfairy in
gulp_tasks/common/constants.js,
and then simply run
gulp cordova:testfairy
The
index.html is configured to be permissive.
Adjust the meta tags
Content-Security-Policy to your needs. Reference is here : http://content-security-policy.com/
To run unit test and e2e tests for the yeoman project use the following command:
gulp test
If you just want to run karma and are not interested yet in linting your files you can run:
gulp karma
If you wish to debug the code please use the --debug flag
gulp karma --debug
You can eventually also run karma in the background, with auto refresh using the option
--start
gulp karma --start
If you want to run karma with a specific bundle manager and a specific module, you can run:
gulp karma --bundler webpack --module common
If you just want to run mocha and are not interested yet in linting your files you can run:
gulp mocha
If you just want to run some specific unit test use:
mocha test/app.test.js -r test/helpers/globals.js
This will tell mocha to run only the tests located in
test/app.test.js (The -r option is necessary here to add global configuration file for mocha, when using gulp the
globals.js is added automatically)
You can run e2e tests using the following command:
gulp e2e # the same as gulp e2e --coverage --target=app
This will dist and instrument the source code so you get code coverage, and use the default target
If you didn't change the source code you can bypass the dist:
gulp e2e --skip-dist
If you want another target:
gulp e2e --target=dashboard
BSD