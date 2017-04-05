Yeoman generator for AngularJS - lets you quickly set up a project with sensible defaults and best practices.
There are many starting points for building a new Angular single page app, in addition to this one. You can find other options in this list at Yeoman.io.
Roadmap for upcoming plans/features/fixes
For step-by-step instructions on using Yeoman and this generator to build a TODO AngularJS application from scratch see this tutorial.
Install
yo,
grunt-cli,
bower,
generator-angular and
generator-karma:
npm install -g grunt-cli bower yo generator-karma generator-angular
If you are planning on using Sass, you will need to first install Ruby and Compass:
gem install compass
Make a new directory, and
cd into it:
mkdir my-new-project && cd $_
Run
yo angular, optionally passing an app name:
yo angular [app-name]
Run
grunt for building and
grunt serve for preview
Available generators:
Sets up a new AngularJS app, generating all the boilerplate you need to get started. The app generator also optionally installs Bootstrap and additional AngularJS modules, such as angular-resource (installed by default).
Example:
yo angular
Generates a controller and view, and configures a route in
app/scripts/app.js connecting them.
Example:
yo angular:route myroute
Produces
app/scripts/controllers/myroute.js:
angular.module('myMod').controller('MyrouteCtrl', function ($scope) {
// ...
});
Produces
app/views/myroute.html:
<p>This is the myroute view</p>
Explicitly provide route URI
Example:
yo angular:route myRoute --uri=my/route
Produces controller and view as above and adds a route to
app/scripts/app.js
with URI
my/route
Generates a controller in
app/scripts/controllers.
Example:
yo angular:controller user
Produces
app/scripts/controllers/user.js:
angular.module('myMod').controller('UserCtrl', function ($scope) {
// ...
});
Generates a directive in
app/scripts/directives.
Example:
yo angular:directive myDirective
Produces
app/scripts/directives/myDirective.js:
angular.module('myMod').directive('myDirective', function () {
return {
template: '<div></div>',
restrict: 'E',
link: function postLink(scope, element, attrs) {
element.text('this is the myDirective directive');
}
};
});
Generates a filter in
app/scripts/filters.
Example:
yo angular:filter myFilter
Produces
app/scripts/filters/myFilter.js:
angular.module('myMod').filter('myFilter', function () {
return function (input) {
return 'myFilter filter:' + input;
};
});
Generates an HTML view file in
app/views.
Example:
yo angular:view user
Produces
app/views/user.html:
<p>This is the user view</p>
Generates an AngularJS service.
Example:
yo angular:service myService
Produces
app/scripts/services/myService.js:
angular.module('myMod').service('myService', function () {
// ...
});
You can also do
yo angular:factory,
yo angular:provider,
yo angular:value, and
yo angular:constant for other types of services.
Generates an AngularJS service decorator.
Example:
yo angular:decorator serviceName
Produces
app/scripts/decorators/serviceNameDecorator.js:
angular.module('myMod').config(function ($provide) {
$provide.decorator('serviceName', function ($delegate) {
// ...
return $delegate;
});
});
In general, these options can be applied to any generator, though they only affect generators that produce scripts.
For generators that output scripts, the
--coffee option will output CoffeeScript instead of JavaScript, and
--typescript will output TypeScript instead of JavaScript.
For example:
yo angular:controller user --coffee
Produces
app/scripts/controller/user.coffee:
angular.module('myMod')
.controller 'UserCtrl', ($scope) ->
For example:
yo angular:controller user --typescript
Produces
app/scripts/controller/user.ts:
/// <reference path="../app.ts" />
'use strict';
module demoApp {
export interface IUserScope extends ng.IScope {
awesomeThings: any[];
}
export class UserCtrl {
constructor (private $scope:IUserScope) {
$scope.awesomeThings = [
'HTML5 Boilerplate',
'AngularJS',
'Karma'
];
}
}
}
angular.module('demoApp')
.controller('UserCtrl', demoApp.UserCtrl);
tl;dr: You don't need to write annotated code as the build step will handle it for you.
By default, generators produce unannotated code. Without annotations, AngularJS's DI system will break when minified. Typically, these annotations that make minification safe are added automatically at build-time, after application files are concatenated, but before they are minified. The annotations are important because minified code will rename variables, making it impossible for AngularJS to infer module names based solely on function parameters.
The recommended build process uses
ng-annotate, a tool that automatically adds these annotations. However, if you'd rather not use it, you have to add these annotations manually yourself. Why would you do that though? If you find a bug
in the annotated code, please file an issue at ng-annotate.
By default, new scripts are added to the index.html file. However, this may not always be suitable. Some use cases:
To skip adding them to the index, pass in the skip-add argument:
yo angular:service serviceName --skip-add
The following packages are always installed by the app generator:
The following additional modules are available as components on bower, and installable via
bower install:
All of these can be updated with
bower update as new versions of AngularJS are released.
json3 and
es5-shim have been removed as Angular 1.3 has dropped IE8 support and that is the last version that needed these shims. If you still require these, you can include them with:
bower install --save json3 es5-shim.
wiredep should add them to your index.html file but if not you can manually add them.
Yeoman generated projects can be further tweaked according to your needs by modifying project files appropriately.
You can change the
app directory by adding an
appPath property to
bower.json. For instance, if you wanted to easily integrate with Express.js, you could add the following:
{
"name": "yo-test",
"version": "0.0.0",
...
"appPath": "public"
}
This will cause Yeoman-generated client-side files to be placed in
public.
Note that you can also achieve the same results by adding an
--appPath option when starting generator:
yo angular [app-name] --appPath=public
Running
grunt test will run the unit tests with karma.
See the contributing docs
When submitting an issue, please follow the guidelines. Especially important is to make sure Yeoman is up-to-date, and providing the command or commands that cause the issue.
When submitting a PR, make sure that the commit messages match the AngularJS conventions.
When submitting a bugfix, write a test that exposes the bug and fails before applying your fix. Submit the test alongside the fix.
When submitting a new feature, add tests that cover the feature.
Recent changes can be viewed on Github on the Releases Page
