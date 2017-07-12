openbase logo
generator-android-mvp-starter

by androidstarters
3.1.1 (see all)

[Yeoman Generator] Generate MVP Architecture for Android App using https://git.io/v9Ujz

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

generator-android-mvp-starter

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/generator-android-mvp-starter/Lobby NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status

An MVP Boilerplate to save me having to create the same project over from scratch every time! :)

How it works?

It provides a generator to create and maintain a android application based on the latests frameworks and patterns used by the community. Stack:

Installation

First, install Yeoman and generator-android-mvp-starter using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).

npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-android-mvp-starter

Then generate your new project:

mkdir NewApp
cd NewApp
yo android-mvp-starter

Created & Maintained By

Ravindra Kumar (@ravidsrk)

If you found this repo helpful or you learned something from the source code and want to thank me, consider buying me a cup of

License

Apache-2.0 © Ravindra Kumar

