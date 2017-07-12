An MVP Boilerplate to save me having to create the same project over from scratch every time! :)
It provides a generator to create and maintain a android application based on the latests frameworks and patterns used by the community. Stack:
First, install Yeoman and generator-android-mvp-starter using npm (we assume you have pre-installed node.js).
npm install -g yo
npm install -g generator-android-mvp-starter
Then generate your new project:
mkdir NewApp
cd NewApp
yo android-mvp-starter
If you found this repo helpful or you learned something from the source code and want to thank me, consider buying me a cup of ☕
Apache-2.0 © Ravindra Kumar