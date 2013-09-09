[sudo] npm install -g generator
Once installed, you should load the default templates:
generate --setup
In order to bootstrap a project using one of the default templates you simply run
generate and specifiy a template and project name. For example, let's create a new Node.js module called
kittycannon:
generate --template npm --name kittycannon
Generator comes with a few templates to get you started. While they are usable as-is, the whole point of Generator is make the creation of custom templates as simple as possible.
Templates are simply directories with any combination of files and sub-directories found within them. To create a new template simply create a new directory within your
~/.generator path or copy one of the default templates and modify it. Upon use, Generator will walk the template looking for any instances of
__somelowercasevariable__ and prompt for a value. For example, a template including this:
/**
* __description__
*
* @package __name__
* @author __author__ <__email__>
*/
Will prompt:
description: Rainbow catsplosion.
author: Nyan Cat
email: kitty@meow.com
Which will generate:
/**
* Rainbow catsplosion.
*
* @package myAwesomeProject
* @author Nyan Cat <kitty@meow.com>
*/
By default, Generator will look for a
makefile and (if found) will run
make generator after all other template processing has been completed. This is particularly handy for dealing with template dependencies that may change over time (like git repositories or even NPM modules). For example:
generator:
npm install
.PHONY: generator
Or... heck, let's go crazy nuts and automate setting up our git repo:
generator:
git init
git remote add origin https://github.com/__github__/__name__
npm install
.PHONY: generator
npm test
__SOMETHING__ pattern for macros. For this reason, Generator will ignore any variable instances that are specified in caps. This works fine for C and C++ users, but given that such macros in PHP are case insensitive, PHP users should keep this limitation in mind while designing templates.